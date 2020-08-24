Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures jumped early Monday with the S&P 500 again flirting with record levels. Overseas, major European markets were also in positive territory. TSX futures also gained with crude prices rising as storms approached the Gulf of Mexico.
Ahead of Monday’s opening bell, Dow futures were up by 200 points. Nasdaq and S&P futures were also firmly higher. The S&P 500, helped by a rally in tech stocks, finished Friday’s session at a record high and managed its fourth straight weekly advance.
Markets have been quick to react to positive headlines on treatments for the novel coronavirus. Monday’s gains appeared to be buoyed by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s announcement over the weekend of its “emergency use authorization” of convalescent plasma for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
The FDA cited early evidence suggesting blood plasma can decrease mortality and improve the health of patients when administered in the first three days of their hospitalization. The agency also said it determined this was a safe approach in an analysis of 20,000 patients who received the treatment.
“Markets have naturally been very sensitive to vaccine developments in recent months and it seems we’re getting a bit of a bump this morning once again,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.
Mr. Erlam also noted that U.S. President Donald Trump is hoping for fast track authorization for the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine that is currently in clinical trials.
In this country, investors are looking ahead to the start of bank earnings season. Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal are first out of the gate, issuing quarterly reports Tuesday morning.
The Globe’s James Bradshaw reports that Canada’s largest banks are expected to report improved third-quarter earnings thanks in part to deferred payments on troubled loans and easing pressure to build reserves against losses. But with persistent challenges still to come, the rebound could amount to a “head fake.”
In Europe, major markets were sharply higher in morning trading. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.66 per cent with all major sectors higher. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 1.76 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 2.15 per cent. France’s CAC 40 advanced 2.12 per cent.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.15 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.28 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.74 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were higher with companies shuttering production as storms closed in on the Gulf of Mexico.
The day range on Brent so far is US$44.29 per cent to US$44.69. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$42.23 to US$42.70.
Reuters reports that energy companies shut more than 1 million barrels per day of offshore crude oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico because of the threat from Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. Workers have been removed from more than 100 production platforms.
“It looks like markets are in a bit of a saw-off between U.S. Gulf supply disruption risk, which is a short-term factor, versus the longer-term uncertainties around COVID-19 while quota catch-up adjustment effects are never too far from the conversation,” AxiCorp chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.
Crude price gains were also capped by the latest rig count figures released on Friday. The report said the number of rigs in operation increased for the first time since March, with the addition of the most oil rigs in seven months as shale production resumes.
In other commodities, gold prices were lower as broader risk sentiment improved.
Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at US$1,932.48 per ounce after hitting a one-week low of $1,910.99 on Friday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,942.60.
“Weighing a little bit on immediate sentiment is virus positive news that has helped stocks and other risk assets go higher today,” Mr. Innes said, also noting that gold was in consolidation ahead of the Jackson Hole economic summit later in the week.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was trading higher, holding around the 76-US-cent mark, as improved risk sentiment moved through the broader markets.
The day range on the loonie is 75.83 US cents to 76.03 US cents.
There were no major economic releases on the Canadian calendar for Monday.
Investors will be looking ahead to the release Friday of second-quarter GDP figures. Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said the bank is looking for an annualized drop of 37 per cent, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 shutdown.
“We also anticipate a strong June GDP upturn (+7% m/m forecast) as the data has been strong across manufacturing, housing and wholesale trade, plus a partial recovery in the services sector,” he said.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar was down in early London trading as riskier currencies advanced.
The U.S. dollar index was little changed overnight but fell as markets opened in Europe, slipping about 0.1 per cent to 93.105, according to figures from Reuters.
A key event for currency markets will the annual Jackson Hole economic summit, which begins later in the week. U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is expected to speak on Thursday.
The euro was up around 0.1 per cent against the U.S. dollar, at US$1.18075 . Last week, the U.S. dollar outperformed the euro for the first time since mid-June, as U.S. business activity improved while European business surveys showed the economic recovery faltering, Reuters reported
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press