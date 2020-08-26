Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were treading water early Wednesday after after the S&P 500 managed another record close during the previous session. Major European markets were mixed in morning trading. On Bay Street, TSX futures were slightly higher as investors await more results from this country’s big banks.
Ahead of the open, stock futures tied to the three main Wall Street indexes were little changed. On Tuesday, the S&P edged up 0.36 per cent to again finish at a record level.
“Whether its optimism over the fact that the U.S. and China are talking trade again, or that new cases of coronavirus in the U.S. now seem to be in decline, the resilience of U.S. markets is all the more surprising in that it appears to be happening on its own, though there is some evidence of a ripple out effect in markets like the Nikkei 225, which does appear to be holding up fairly well, trading up at six month highs,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
He said U.S. markets were also likely being helped by optimism ahead of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Thursday at the Fed’s symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Mr. Hewson said Mr. Powell is likely to use the speech to reinforce the Fed’s commitment to do whatever is necessary to support the U.S. economy as it recovers from the pandemic.
In this country, investors get results from Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank. A day earlier, Scotiabank and Bank of Montreal offered a mixed picture of the Canadian banking sector in the latest quarter, with BMO beating analysts’ forecasts while Scotiabank fell short. Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal added a combined $3.2-billion more to reserves against future losses in the third quarter.
South of the border, shares of Salesforce.com Inc. spiked more than 13 per cent in premarket trading after the company raised its annual revenue forecast and beat estimates for quarterly results on coronavirus-related demand for its online business software that supports remote work and commerce. Salesforce will soon join the Dow as part of a shakeup that sees Exxon Mobil and Pfizer drop out of the index.
Overseas, major European markets were mixed in morning trading with the pan-European STOXX 600 up 0.39 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.12 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.54 per cent and 0.30 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.03 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.3 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.02 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were largely steady in early going, drawing support from a decline in U.S. inventories and production shutdowns in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of hurricane Laura.
The day range on Brent is US$45.81 to US$46.10. The range on West Texas Intermediate US$43.20 to US$43.47. Both benchmarks managed their best levels in five months on Tuesday.
“Given the short-term nature of Gulf Coast storm disruptions, the oil patch will soon turn to the broader markets for support where the reflationary theme is taking hold, supported by progress on trade negotiations between the U.S. and China,” AxiCorp chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said.
Ahead of the storm, producers shut 1.56 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude output, representing 84 per cent of the Gulf of Mexico’s offshore production and close to the 90 per cent outage that hurricane Katrina brought 15 years ago, according to Reuters.
Prices were also supported by figures released late Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute showing that U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected. More official figures are due later Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
In other commodities, gold prices were lower as the U.S. dollar firmed ahead of Thursday’s address by Fed chair Jerome Powell.
Spot gold was down 0.5 per cent at US$1,918.77 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher to US$1,925.30.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was down modestly as crude prices steadied and its U.S. counterpart firmed on world markets.
The day range on the loonie was 75.79 US cents to 75.99 US cents.
“USD is slightly up against most of G10 and mixed versus EM [emerging markets],” Daria Parkhomenko, RBC FX strategy associate, said in an early note.
On Wednesday, Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins is scheduled to deliver opening remarks at a workshop on the 2021 renewal of the BoC’s monetary policy framework.
A day earlier, BoC deputy governor Lawrence Schembri said Canadians routinely overestimate inflation, a “perception gap” that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis – posing a communications challenge for the Bank of Canada as an inflation-targeting central bank.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies was up 0.16 per cent at 93.11 after weakening on Tuesday following figures showing U.S. consumer confidence slid to the lowest in more than six years.
Against the euro, the U.S. dollar stood at US$1.1818 following a 0.4-per-cent decline in the previous session.
The British pound bought US$1.3141 having risen 0.7 per cent against the dollar on Tuesday.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for July. The Street expects a rise of 4.0 per cent from June and an increase of 1.7 per cent year-over-year.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press