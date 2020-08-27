Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures fell early Thursday after another record day during the previous session as investors await a closely watched speech by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Major European markets were also weaker in morning trading. On Bay Street, TSX futures were down with crude prices little changed.
Futures tied to all three major U.S. indexes were in negative territory ahead of the North American open. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 managed its fourth consecutive record closing high. The Nasdaq also finished at a record level.
The key event Thursday will be a morning speech by Mr. Powell, due just before the start of trading. Mr. Powell is speaking remotely to a gathering of central bankers and is widely expected to begin outlining the results from the central bank’s framework review, with began about two years ago.
He could also discuss a shift toward average inflation targetting which would see the central bank adopt a more flexible policy allowing inflation to exceed the Fed’s 2-per-cent annual target for a period to compensate for times when inflation has run below that level.
“The Bank of England has been doing this for the past 12 years with very little success, and just because we could get an official recognition that this is where central bank policy is now leaning, the bigger question remains as to whether it is likely to make much difference at all,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“The Fed may well be able to anchor market expectations about its inflation targeting, however we already know from the Bank of England’s experience of the last 12 years, when it let inflation roar up to 5%, without nudging rates up, that it is easier to say than it is to do,” he said in a note. “As such this could well be a buy the rumour, sell the news type of move as we head towards the weekend.”
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is also set to speak at the symposium, participating later in the morning in a panel discussion on crisis management in the COVID-19 economic shutdown. Mr. Macklem’s comments are scheduled to be released by the Bank of Canada at 11:15 a.m. ET.
On the corporate side, earnings from Canada’s biggest banks come to an end with results from Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.
CIBC said adjusted net income fell to $1.24-billion, or $2.71 a share, in the three months through July, from $1.4-billion, or $3.10 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected $2.15 a share on average, according to Refinitiv data.
On Wednesday, Royal Bank and National Bank posted results that nearly reached prepandemic levels although executives from both banks cautioned that more trying times are likely ahead as relief programs for consumers and businesses taper off.
South of the border, markets will also get the latest reading on U.S. unemployment claims. Economists are expecting to see about 1 million initial claims for state unemployment benefits, down from the previous week’s 1.1 million.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.35 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.37 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 0.32 per cent. France’s CAC 40 fell 0.59 per cent.
In Asia, markets finished mixed with the Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.61 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng falling 0.83 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.35 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were steady as hurricane Laura approaches the Gulf of Mexico, forcing production shutdowns in the region.
The day range on Brent is US$45.58 to US$45.87. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$43.18 to US$43.50.
“Oil is also finding support from the impact of hurricane Laura on Gulf of Mexico production – more than 84 per cent of Gulf of Mexico production is shut-in,” AxiCorp chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“But given the short-term nature of the hurricane disruption, gradually shut-in output returns and could be a short-term negative for oil.”
Oil producers on Tuesday shut 1.56 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude output, or 84 per cent of the Gulf of Mexico’s production, evacuating 310 offshore facilities, according to Reuters. Nine refineries that convert nearly 2.9 million bpd of oil into fuel, or about 15 per cent of U.S. processing capacity, were also shutting down.
Markets also drew some support from the latest inventory figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The government agency said U.S. crude stockpiles fell last week as exports surged by the most in 18 months.
Crude inventories, which have been declining for five straight weeks, fell 4.7 million barrels to 507.8 million barrels, the lowest since April in the week to Aug. 21, the EIA said. Analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll a drop of 3.7 million barrels.
In other commodities, gold prices slipped after a sharp rise during the previous session.
Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent to US$1,946.08 per ounce, after rising 1.3 per cent on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,954.50.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was down slightly but trading just above 76 US cents in early going as its U.S. counterpart neared its lowest level in a week ahead of remarks by Fed chair Jerome Powell.
The day range on the loonie so far is 75.95 US cents to 76.12 US cents.
Canadian investors will be watching Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem’s comments later in the morning, although global markets have been anxiously awaiting Mr. Powell’s speech.
“Powell’s speech focuses on the Fed’s policy review and is expected to touch on the inflation target (a move to some form of average rather than point target is very widely expected) and possible changes to forward guidance, including state-contingent guidance,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
“The former in particular is a USD-negative risk, though it is likely that recent USD losses partly reflect a build-up of expectations that the Fed will shift the balance of its policy focus in favour of stronger growth, while tolerating inflation overshoots.”
Ahead of the remarks, the U.S. dollar’s index, which measures the greenback against a basket of world currencies, stood at 92.893, near the weakest level so far this week, and not far off its two-year low of 92.124 touched last week, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro, meanwhile, traded at US$1.1833, near its highest level so far this week. The British pound stood firm at US$1.3211, having gained 0.9 per cent so far this week.
More company news
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has left the Chinese-owned video app firm just three months since joining, and only days since the company sued the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump over an executive order effectively banning it in the United States. He will be replaced by U.S. General Manager Vanessa Pappas on an interim basis, TikTok said in a statement.
Abbott Laboratories said it won U.S. marketing authorization for a COVID-19 portable antigen test that can deliver results within 15 minutes and will sell for $5. The portable test is about the size of a credit card, requires no additional equipment to operate, and can be conducted using a less invasive nasal swab than traditional lab tests, Abbott executives said on a call with reporters.
Coty Inc reported a 56-per-cent drop in quarterly sales on Thursday, as demand for its beauty products took a hit from closures of stores and parlors during coronavirus lockdowns. Net loss attributable to Coty narrowed to US$772.8-million, or US$1.01 per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, from about US$2.8-billion, or US$3.72 per share, last year. Net revenue fell on a reported basis to US$922.1-million.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's current account deficit for Q2.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours for June.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Aug. 22.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Real GDP and GDP Deflator for Q2 (preliminary).
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. pre-tax corporate profits for Q2.
(9:10 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks of the Monetary Policy Framework Review.
(11:15 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem joins a videoconference panel at the Jackson Hole Symposium
With Reuters and The Canadian Press