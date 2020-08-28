Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were mostly higher early Friday after the Federal Reserve’s policy shift on inflation suggested an extended period of low interest rates. Global markets, however, were choppy with traders looking for more detail on the move. On Bay Street, TSX futures edged up ahead of a reading on this country’s economic performance during the second quarter.
Ahead of the opening bell, Dow and S&P futures were both higher while Nasdaq futures were largely flat. On Thursday, the S&P managed to briefly breach the 3,500 mark for the first time and posted its fifth consecutive record high.
The gains came after the Fed signalled a landmark policy shift that would see the powerful central bank place more emphasis on economic growth while worrying less about inflation running too high. While the long-awaited move has underpinned investor sentiment, traders also questioned the lack of detail in the Fed's announcement.
“The lack of a time frame suggests the bank wants to give themselves some wiggle room,” CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.
“Some people were afraid that a very loose monetary policy would spark a jump in inflation, and that might prompt the Fed to tighten policy, to try and get inflation under control. Now the central bank [has] basically said we are happy to maintain a very loose monetary policy even if the cost of living rises.”
In this country, markets will get a reading on second quarter GDP ahead of the the start of trading. The report is expected to show a sharp decline in activity as the economy was slammed by COVID-19 lockdowns.
In an early snapshot, Statistics Canada forecast a record decline of 40 per cent while the Bank of Canada’s latest monetary policy report suggested a drop of 43 per cent was possible. However, some analysts say a slightly better reading could be in the offing, with data for the final month of the quarter coming in ahead of expectations.
“Our economists forecast a fall of 37 per cent annualized in the quarter,” RBC FX strategist Daria Parkhomenko said in a note.
“The smaller decline is expected as June data have been strong across manufacturing, wholesale trade and housing. Combined with partial recoveries in hard hit services sectors, these should give a [June] monthly GDP gain above StatsCan’s 5 per cent ‘flash’ estimate,” she said.
On the corporate side, shares of retail behemoth Walmart Inc. were up 3 per cent in premarket trading after the company said it was joining Microsoft in a bid for social media company TikTok’s U.S. assets. Walmart said in a statement Thursday that a deal with Microsoft and TikTok could help it reach more customers and expand its advertising business.
In Europe, markets were mixed with the pan-European STOXX 600 slipping 0.23 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.15 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.25 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was flat.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 1.41 per cent ahead of Prime MInister Shinzo Abe’s confirmation that he would step down from the post, citing health concerns. Media reports had signalled the decision, which was later confirmed by Mr. Abe.
Elsewhere in Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.6 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.56 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were modestly lower as demand concerns resurfaced after storm Laura moved inland without causing widespread damage to crude facilities in the Gulf region.
The day range on Brent so far is US$44.80 to US$45.24. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$42.75 to US$43.12.
Hurricane Laura, since downgraded to a tropical depression, hit Louisiana early Thursday with winds of 240 km per hour. Buildings were damaged, trees fell and power was cut to more than 650,000 people in Louisiana and Texas, but refineries were spared from feared massive flooding, Reuters reported.
“Oil is struggling to move topside getting weighed down by the usual COVID-19 concerns that keep people planted in their homes while traders are factoring in some U.S. regional demand devastation as the storm surge could negatively affect some Panhandle business activity as well as consumer mobility over the short term,” AxiCorp chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said.
U.S. producers had shuttered about 83 per cent of the Gulf of Mexico’s production ahead of the storm. By late Thursday, the Port of Houston was in the process of reopening commercial shipping.
In other commodities, gold rebounded nearly 1 per cent on Friday as the U.S. dollar pulled back on dovish signals from the Fed.
Spot gold was up 0.9 per cent at US$1,946.55 per ounce after declining 1.3 per cent on Thursday. Gold is up about 0.4 per cent so far this week after two consecutive weeks of declines.
U.S. gold futures rose 1.1 per cent to US$1,954.10.
“Gold is moving higher on the [U.S.] dollar weakness but lower of longer also appeals to the gold crew,” Mr. Innes said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar jumped in early going as its U.S. counterpart weakened against global currencies after the Fed signalled that interest rates would remain low for the foreseeable future.
The day range on the loonie is 76.15 US cents to 76.56 US cents.
The key event for the Canadian dollar on Friday will be the release of Statscan’s figures on economic activity in the second quarter. The agency has already suggested that the economy would contract by about 40 per cent during the period as the COVID-19 pandemic slammed the economy.
However, some economists are forecasting a slightly smaller decline with indicators for the final month of the quarter coming in ahead of expectations.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index was down 0.6 per cent at 92.477 after Fed chair Jerome Powell outlined a major policy shift that would let the central bank keep rates lower even as inflation rises.
“The U.S. dollar came under pressure at first but then squeezed higher on the U-turn in rates,” AxiCorp’s Stephen Innes said. “It later ran out of steam and sold off into the European open again.”
“The FX market is currently caught in the wash cycle trying to find what [is] up or down but deferring to what it knows best these days which is to sell the dollar when risk turns on.”
Elsewhere, the safe-haven yen erased some recent losses overnight when it was reported that Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest serving prime minister, will step down due to worsening health.
The yen, which had fallen to a two-week low of 106.945 yen per U.S. dollar, rose on the news to as strong as 106.025, according to figures from Reuters.
More company news
Elon Musk said on Thursday that Tesla Inc’s factory in Nevada was a target of a “serious” cybersecurity attack, confirming a media report that claimed an employee of the company helped the Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) thwart the attack. News website Teslarati said that the electric carmaker was the unnamed company in a statement issued by the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday about a Russian national’s arrest, in connection with a planned attack on an unidentified company. “This was a serious attack,” Musk said in a tweet, in response to the Teslarati article.
Shares in German drugs company Bayer AG fell 3% on Friday after it said there were “bumps” in sealing its US$11-billion settlement of U.S. lawsuits over its Roundup weed killer after a U.S. judge cast doubt on the progress of the agreement. Bayer in June struck an agreement on about 75% of the 125,000 claims stemming from its $63 billion takeover of seed and chemical company Monsanto in 2018.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s real GDP for Q2.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly real GDP for June.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending for July.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal income for July.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Core PCE Price Index for July.
(8:30 a.m ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for July.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale and retail inventories for July.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for July.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for August.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press