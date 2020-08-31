Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were higher Monday with investors looking to build on last week’s record run. Overseas, major European markets were positive. In this country, TSX futures gained alongside a rise in crude prices.
Futures tied to all three major U.S. indexes were positive ahead of the opening bell, suggesting further gains as last week’s shift in policy by the Federal Reserve buoys risk sentiment on world markets. The S&P, which booked a series of records last week, is up more than 7 per cent for the month while the Dow has risen more than 8 per cent.
Monday will also see Apple’s 4-for-1 stock split take effect. As well, a shakeup in the Dow goes into play with Exxon, Pfizer and Ratheon all dropping out of the index and Salesforce, Honeywell and Amgen moving in.
“The market continues to run hot after [Federal Reserve chair Jerome] Powell tipped his hat to a lengthy period of easy Fed policy with ’unconventional tools’ - QE and the like - being utilized for longer,” AxiCorp chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“And with a low, neutral fed funds rate, a de-emphasis of inflation overshoots, and a focus on employment, monetary policy will highly be stimulative for a long, long time. Indeed, music to the stock market’s ears.”
In remarks last week, Mr. Powell signalled a significant shift in the Fed’s approach to inflation which would allow the central bank to keep rates low even as price pressures mount.
On the corporate side, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc has bought a 5-per-cent stake in each of Japan’s five biggest trading companies, worth over US$6-billion. The long-term investment in Itochu Corp, Marubeni Corp, Mitsubishi Corp, Mitsui & Co Ltd and Sumitomo Corp could see the stakes rise to 9.9%, Berkshire said.
“The five major trading companies have many joint ventures throughout the world and are likely to have more,” Mr. Buffett said in a statement. “I hope that in the future there may be opportunities of mutual benefit.”
In this country, investors will get a pair of key economic releases later in the week when Statistics Canada releases July international trade figures on Thursday and employment numbers on Friday. The jobs report is expected to show a continued improvement in the employment market with economists forecasting a gain of about 375,000 jobs in August. The jobless rate is seen falling to 10 per cent from 10.9 per cent in July.
Overseas, last week’s Fed comments continued to bolster the markets with the pan-European STOXX 600 rising 0.65 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 0.84 per cent and France’s CAC 40 advanced 1.23 per cent. Markets in the U.K. were closed for a public holiday.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1.12 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.24 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished down 0.96 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices gained on a positive report on China’s services sector and a supply cut in Abu Dhabi.
The day range on Brent is US$45.80 to US$46.52. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$42.90 to US$43.50.
Brent now looks set to posit its six monthly gain in a row while WTI appears headed to a fourth monthly increase.
Reuters reported on Monday that Abu Dhabi National Oil Company told its customers it will reduce October supplies by 30 per cent, up from a 5-per-cent reduction in September, as directed by the United Arab Emirates government to meet its commitment on the recent OPEC+ agreement.
Markets also got a boost from a strong reading on China’s services sector. New figures showed factory activity grew at a slower pace in August, but the services sector grew at a solid clip as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 shutdown.
“As always, the focus remains on the near term pace of the global economic recovery and the supply/demand dynamic,” AxiCorp’s Stephen Innes said.
“Risks in the near-term remain skewed to the downside, given rising supply and demand uncertainty, which is seemingly keeping prices capped. But with vaccine hopes, robust U.S. economic data, and the ’back to school’ employment bounce, the medium and longer-term outlook points to a tightening market and higher oil prices.”
In other commodities, gold prices slid as the U.S. dollar steadied somewhat.
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent to US$1,961.54 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Aug. 19 at $1,976.14 in early Asian trading. Gold was down 0.5 per cent so far this month, according to Reuters figures.
U.S. gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,968.80.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was higher, trading in the mid-76-US-cent range, as firmer crude prices and positive risk sentiment buoyed the currency.
The day range for the loonie is 76.26 US cents to 76.53 US cents with the dollar trading near the upper end of that spread in the predawn period.
There were no major Canadian economic reports due Monday. The week’s key events come later in the week with the release of July trade numbers on Thursday and August employment figures on Friday.
“We are forecasting a 250,000 employment gain in the August employment number, as the recovery continues,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said in an early note. “We anticipate that the majority of the increase will come from the full-time segment. The unemployment rate should consequently fall from 10.9 per cent to 10 per cent.”
On global markets, the U.S. dollar was set for a fourth consecutive month of losses in the wake of the Fed’s policy shift.
Against a basket of currencies the U.S. dollar rose 0.1 per cent higher to 92.356 in early trading in Europe and is down 1.2 per cent for the month. If sustained that would be its worst August in five years and make for the longest run of monthly losses since the summer of 2017, according to a Reuters report.
The euro, meanwhile, was little changed at US$1.1903 and looked set for a 1-per-cent monthly gain, which would be its fourth straight month of increases.
Economic news
830 a.m. (ET) Canada industrial product and raw materials indexes for July.
830 a.m. (ET) Canadian building permits for July, forecast by BMO to rise by 3 per cent.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press