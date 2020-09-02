Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures saw solid gains early Wednesday, building on the previous session’s advance on optimism over the global economic recovery. In Europe, major markets jumped in morning trading. TSX futures also pointed to a higher start with crude prices advancing on declining U.S. inventories.
Ahead of the North American open, Dow futures were up by triple digits. On Tuesday, both the S&P and the Nasdaq managed fresh records. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed Tuesday’s session up 0.79 per cent, with tech shares leader the gains.
“Solid economic data out of the United States and China are giving investors hope that the global economy might recover faster than expected from the COVID-19 crisis,” Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at AxiCorp, said.
“This is an important signal for markets, which have already priced in a lot of positive news.”
On Tuesday, new figures showed that U.S. factory activity advanced to a nearly two-year high in August on a surge in new orders, its highest level since November 2018.
On Wednesday, markets will get the ADP report on private hiring in the U.S. economy. It will be one of the last measures of health of the employment market before Friday’s September jobs report. In the afternoon, the Federal Reserve releases its Beige Book, which should offer a broader look at how the central bank views the economy.
In this country, investors got earnings from retailer Dollarama ahead of the open.
For the latest quarter, the company reported earnings per share of 46 cents, up 2.2 per cent. Analysts had been forecasting earnings around 42 cents in the latest quarter.
After Tuesday’s close, Quebec-based retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. said its net profit rose 44 per cent in its latest quarter despite a big drop in fuel sales at its convenience stores because of COVID-19. Couche-Tard said it earned US$771.1-million or 70 cents a diluted share in its first quarter, up from US$538.8-million or 48 cents a share a year earlier.
Overseas, Europe’s major markets rallied in morning trading, with the pan-European STOXX 600 up 1.97 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 2.16 per cent and 2.30 per cent, respectively. Britain’s FTSE advanced 1.87 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.47 per cent. Honk Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.26 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices advanced in early going on a combination of economic optimism and lower U.S. inventories.
The day range on Brent so far is US$45.69 to US$46.05. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$42.88 to US$43.21.
On Tuesday afternoon, the American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. crude stocks fell by 6.4 million barrels last week, exceeding market forecasts.
More official figures are due later Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The EIA figures “may provide some short-term volatility but are unlikely to provide enough impetus to break oil out of its recent trading ranges,” OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
CMC Markets analyst David Madden said sentiment also got a boost from Tuesday’s round of factory reports, particularly numbers out of China showing that country’s sector posted its fastest rate of expansion in nine years in August.
“China is the largest importer of oil in the world so WTI and Brent crude pushed higher,” he said.
Gold prices, meanwhile, were down as the U.S. dollar steadied after Tuesday’s positive report on the U.S. manufacturing sector.
Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,964.86 an ounce, after hitting US$1,991.91 on Tuesday, its highest since Aug. 19. U.S. gold futures slid 0.4 per cent to US$1,971.10.
“The moderately bearish seasonality for gold in September seems to have started dragging it lower already,” AxiCorp chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said in an early note.
“I like sticking to the bearish bias and trading the yellow metal from the short side. as the street’s real money demand has been considerably mute over the past few weeks.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed, sitting around the mid-76-US-cent mark, as its U.S. counterpart found its footing against global currencies.
The day range on the loonie so far is 76.43 US cents to 76.61 US cents.
“Firm risk appetite is perhaps extending the CAD a little support on the day and while WTI is showing a modest gain on the day, the front month contract is trading a little below this week’s best levels,” Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist with Scotiabank, said.
There were no major market-moving economic reports due Wednesday to offer direction to the Canadian dollar.
The U.S. dollar, which has been struggling recently, advanced on Tuesday’s positive U.S. manufacturing report.
The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was steady overnight before extending gains in London trading, rising 0.3 per cent to 92.511, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro, which on Tuesday rose above US$1.20 for the first time since 2018, edged back down below US$1.19.
More company news
The Globe’s Emma Graney reports Texas investor Wilks Brothers LLC announced Tuesday evening it plans to launch a hostile takeover bid for Calfrac Well Services Ltd., ratcheting up the battle over one of Canada’s best-known oilfield service companies. Wilks said Tuesday it will offer 18 Canadian cents per share for the Calfrac shares it does not already own, a 3-cent premium over Tuesday’s closing price. The $26.13-million deal would give Wilks control of its Canadian competitor.
Macy’s Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly sales on Wednesday, as shoppers stuck indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic bought more apparel using the department store chain’s app and website. Net sales fell 35.8% to US$3.56-billion in the second quarter ended Aug. 1, but beat analysts’ estimates of US$3.48-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The chief executive of Rolls-Royce said demand for his company’s luxury cars is rebounding, helped by sales in Asia, and he is optimistic about the outlook for next year after the coronavirus pandemic hit consumer confidence and closed dealerships. Torsten Muller-Otvos said the demand meant Rolls-Royce was the first car company to resume car production in the United Kingdom on May 4.
Sales of Lego jumped 14% in the first six months of the year as families under coronavirus lockdowns spent more time playing together at home, the Danish toy maker said on Wednesday. While consumer sales grew 14% in the period, revenue rose by only 7% to 15.7 billion Danish crowns. The difference in revenue and consumer sales was due to retailers drawing on existing inventory to meet demand, as Lego was forced to temporary shut production in Mexico and China. Operating profit grew 11% to 3.9 billion crowns, Lego said.
Economic news
815 a.m. (ET) U.S. ADP national employment report.
830 a.m. (ET) Canada labour productivity for the second quarter.
10 a.m. (ET) U.S. factory orders.
2 p.m. (ET) U.S releases Beige Book, a reading of current economic conditions.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press