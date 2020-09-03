Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were mixed early Thursday as investors look for developments on a new COVID-19 stimulus package and await the latest reading on weekly jobless claims. Overseas, major European markets were higher in early going. TSX futures were modestly higher even as crude prices dipped.
Ahead of the opening bell, futures tied to all three major U.S. stock indexes wavered around break even. The tepid action followed a strong session on Wednesday which saw the Dow crack 29,000 for the first time since February and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both finish at record highs.
“Sentiment was lifted because of hopes of a U.S. stimulus package being agreed upon, even though no major progress has been made on that front,” CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.
“Nancy Pelosi, of the Democrats, said there are still ‘serious differences’ between what both sides are requesting. It would appear that traders welcomed the talk between Pelosi and Steven Mnuchin, US Treasury Secretary, even though they didn’t amount to anything – a conversation is at least a step in the right direction.”
For the day ahead, U.S. investors will get the latest reading on weekly jobless claims. Economists are expecting the number of initial claims for state unemployment benefit to fall below the 1-million mark. The numbers come a day before the key non-farm payrolls numbers on Friday. On Wednesday, private hiring figures released by payroll processor ADP showed growth, although the gains were well below market expectations.
Canadian employment numbers for August will also be released on Friday.
In this country, markets will get international trade numbers for July ahead of Thursday’s open. Markets are expecting the trade deficit to narrow to about $2.5-billion for the month, from June’s $3.19-billion.
In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose about 1 per cent in morning trading with bank and auto stocks among the winners. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.63 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 1.43 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was up 1.69 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.94 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.45 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices continued the previous session’s declines with demand fears continuing to weigh on sentiment
The day range on Brent so far is US$43.55 to US$44.65. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$40.77 to US$41.79.
Both benchmarks lost about 2 per cent on Wednesday, with WTI dipping to its weakest level in about four weeks.
“With the U.S. driving season end in sight, suggesting there will be a significant drop off on gasoline demand amid one of the most morose pandemics impelled dormancy in U.S. travel ever,” AxiCorp chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said.
“So, while peering into the September viewfinders, traders find themselves at the end of the runway on bullish catalysts and are now giving way to what cannot go up eventually goes down trade.”
Figures released this week by the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed that U.S. gasoline demand last week fell to 8.78 million barrels a day, from 9.16 million barrels a week earlier.
Markets, meanwhile, drew some support from Iraq’s denial that it was looking for an exemption from the OPEC+ production cuts during the first quarter of next year, according to Reuters.
In other commodities, gold prices touched their weakest level in a week as the U.S. dollar firmed.
Spot gold was down 0.5 per cent to US$1,933.06 per ounce, after falling to its lowest since Aug. 28 at US$1,926.99 earlier in the session.
U.S. gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,939.
“The moderately bearish seasonality for gold in September also seems to be dragging gold lower, which is getting compounded by less real money buying interest over the past few weeks,” Mr. Innes said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was weaker as crude prices slipped and its U.S. counterpart rose against global currencies.
The day range on the dollar is 76.34 US cents to 76.68 US cents.
Investors will get the latest reading on international trade early Thursday. Economists are expecting the Statscan report to show an improvement in this country’s trade deficit.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar extended its gains while the euro pulled back on concerns that the European Central Bank was worried about that currency’s rise.
The dollar was up 0.3 per cent against a basket of currencies at 92.96. The U.S. dollar is now up more than 1 per cent from the 28-month low it hit against a group of currencies on Tuesday.
The euro was last down 0.4 per cent at US$1.1806, having slipped earlier in the session to a one-week low of US$1.1789, according to figures from Reuters.
“To a great extent, the euro rally has been on a speculative wing and a prayer that the EU economy will outpace the U.S. recovery, but that has not been the case with U.S. housing and manufacturing booming,” AxiCorp’s Stephen Innes said.
“But the ECB policy, well at least what some board members are telling the press, looks wholly misaligned to reality.”
More company news
Amazon will create a further 7,000 permanent jobs across the United Kingdom in 2020, taking total new jobs this year to 10,000, it said on Thursday. The U.S. internet giant said the new jobs would be in over 50 sites, including corporate offices and two new fulfilment centres in the north east and central England.
Facebook Inc said on Thursday it would stop accepting new political ads in the week before the U.S. presidential election in November. The world’s biggest social network also said it was creating a label for posts by candidates or campaigns that try to claim victory before the election results are official, and widening the criteria for content to be removed as voter suppression.
Economic news
830 a.m. (ET) Canada merchandise trade deficit for July.
830 a.m. (ET) Weekly U.S. jobless claims.
830 a.m. (ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit.
945 a.m. (ET) U.S. Markit services and composite PMI.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press