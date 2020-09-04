Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures shifted higher early Friday in a choppy session as investors await new jobs numbers before the start of trading. Tech shares remained under pressure after Thursday’s rout, with Nasdaq futures still modestly lower. Overseas, major European markets edged higher in morning trading. TSX futures were positive as crude prices advanced.
Ahead of the start of trading, Dow futures were up by triple digits, reversing weakness seen earlier in the session. S&P 500 futures also managed early gains. Nasdaq futures were just south of break even with big tech names like Apple, Facebook and Amazon all sitting in the red, although off earlier lows.
On Thursday, the Nasdaq dropped roughly 5 per cent as investors took profits from the tech sector while the Dow fell 2.8 per cent and the S&P sank 3.5 per cent. The TSX finished down 1.49 per cent.
“Equity markets have clawed back some of the ground that was lost yesterday,” CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.
“The mood is relatively upbeat when you take into consideration the horrendous sell off suffered in the U.S. [on Thursday.] In recent weeks, the U.S. titans of tech racked up big gains as traders sought out companies that could perform well amid the pandemic. The lofty valuations were talked about at length, and yesterday there was a monster fall in the tech sector, which rippled out across the markets as a whole.”
On Friday, investors will be looking at employment reports on both sides of the border.
In the U.S., economists are expecting to see 1.4 million new jobs created last month, down from the 1.76 million positions created in July. The jobless rate is seen falling to 9.8 per cent from 10.2 per cent.
“A strong jobs report would add weight to the argument the recovery continues,” Mr. Madden said. “The latest manufacturing and services updates have been positive, broadly speaking. On the other side of the coin, a disappointing update could put pressure on the Republicans to reach a compromise with the Democrats with regards the stimulus package.”
In Canada, economists are forecasting an employment gain of about 250,000 new positions for August. RBC chief currency analyst Adam Cole says that number would continue the trend of a sizable but smaller gains as the recovery continues.
“Such a gain would still leave total employment 1.1 million below the February level and the hardest hit services sectors (e.g. food/accommodation) should remain well below prepandemic levels,” he said.
On the corporate side, Canadian investors will get results from Laurentian Bank before the start of trading.
In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.55 per cent in morning trading with bank stocks among the biggest gainers. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.65 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.30 per cent. France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.73 per cent.
In Asia, indexes fell in the wake of Wall Street’s weak hand off. Japan’s Nikkei closed down 1.11 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.25 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were firmer but still looked set for weekly declines as demand concerns weigh on prices.
The day range on Brent so far is US$43.53 to US$44.42. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$40.84 to US$41.78.
Brent looked headed for a decline of more than 2 per cent on the week, which would be its biggest weekly drop since June. WTI appeared headed for its first decline in five weeks.
“In addition to the seasonality effect, including the refinery maintenance period and end of the driving season that will both be weighing on oil demand in September, perhaps spooking the markets, even more, were the reports that Iraq was getting wobbly on its commitments under the OPEC+ agreement,” AxiCorp chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said in an early note.
“The market, rightly, is intensely focused on the continuing effectiveness of this deal.”
Markets will also be closely watching the latest U.S. employment figures for signals about how well demand is likely to hold up in that economy.
“Demand concerns are firmly front and centre of traders’ minds,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. “Today’s non-farm U.S. payroll report will be closely watched and a disappointing number could be the next bearish catalyst.”
In other commodities, gold prices gained as investors sought safety in the wake of Thursday’s sell off in equities.
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,935.10 per ounce, off a near one-week low hit on Thursday. Gold prices are down about 1.5 per cent so far this week.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,941.
“It’s a bit of a flight to safety right now that we are seeing in gold, because the stock markets are lower,” Edward Meir, an analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets, told Reuters.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was higher ahead of the latest reading on employment in this country.
The day range on the loonie is 76.10 US cents to 76.41 US cents. At last check, the dollar was closer to the upper end of that spread.
Ahead of the open, Statistics Canada will release its August labour force survey. Economists are expecting to see further gains in hiring as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 shock. Forecasts suggest an increase of 250,000 new jobs is likely for the month.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar looked set for its biggest weekly gain against a group of global counterparts in almost four months.
Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar was trading at 92.774 in early London trading. On a weekly basis, it was up 0.6 per cent, its biggest weekly rise since mid-May.
The U.S. dollar’s bounce weighed on the euro which briefly hit more than two-year highs above US$1.20 this week. It was trading broadly flat at $1.1845 on Friday, according to figures from Reuters.
More company news
The Justice Department, which has been conducting an antitrust investigation of Alphabet Inc’s Google, plans to bring a lawsuit against Google as soon as this month, according to a Reuters report that cited two sources familiar with the probe. Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen told Reuters last month that the Justice Department was moving “full tilt” on a probe of Google and other Big Tech platforms.
Broadcom Inc forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, encouraged by strong demand for its data center chips from the growing remote work market and the upcoming 5G phone launches. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be $6.4-billion, plus or minus $150-million. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $6.18-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Economic news
830 a.m. (ET) Canada employment for August.
830 a.m. (ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for August.
10 a.m. (ET) Canada Ivey purchasing managers index.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press