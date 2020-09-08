 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

U.S. stock futures turned mixed early Tuesday as tech shares continued to struggle after last week’s rout. Major European markets were also weaker in early trading. In this country, TSX futures were little changed as crude prices retreated.

Ahead of the North American open, Dow futures were positive but off early highs. S&P futures were in the red while Nasdaq futures dropped roughly 2 per cent.

Last week, tech shares pulled back with the Nasdaq falling more than 3 per cent for the week, marking its worst showing since March. The Dow and S&P also ended the week on the back foot.

“Given the dizzying rally that some of the largest tech stocks have enjoyed recently, it is no surprise that volatility has increased, and it does not take a lot to unnerve investors,” Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at AxiCorp, said. “Nevertheless, some market participants welcomed the recent decline as a healthy correction.”

Broader market sentiment after U.S. President Donald Trump again raised the prospect of separating the U.S. and Chinese economies, suggesting that the United States wouldn’t lose money if the two decoupled.

“So when you mention the word decouple, it’s an interesting word,” Mr. Trump told a Monday news conference at the White House.

“We lose billions of dollars and if we didn’t do business with them we wouldn’t lose billions of dollars. It’s called decoupling, so you’ll start thinking about it,” Mr. Trump said.

In this country, Unifor will announce later Tuesday morning which of the Detroit Three automakers will be the target as labour negotiations begin. The union will target one of Fiat Chrysler, Ford Motor Co. or General Motors Co., and focus on negotiating with that company until its strike deadline on Sept. 21 at 11:59 p.m. Unifor national president Jerry Dias is scheduled to make the announcement at 11 a.m. ET.

On the corporate side, athletic apparel maker Lululemon Athletica reports its quarterly results after the close of trading.

Overseas, major European markets were lower on weakness in tech stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.80 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.38 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 0.49 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.95 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.80 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.14 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices continued to slide as rising numbers of coronavirus infections around the globe continue to heighten concerns over the recovery in demand.

The day range on Brent so far is US$41.21 to US$42.23. The range on West Texas Intermediate US$38.18 to US$39.59.

New figures showed higher numbers of infections in India and Britain. Reuters reports that the number of cases also rose in 22 of the 50 U.S. states.

“Oil is getting influenced by broader risk sentiment today,” AxiCorp chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said.

Crude prices also came under pressure after Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s state oil company, cut the October official selling prices for its Arab light oil.

“The decision to trim the price suggests the Saudi’s were worried about demand slipping,” CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.

“The latest trade data from China showed that imports in August decreased by 2.1 per cent, and that was a decline on the 1.4-per-cent fall that was registered in July. China is the largest importer of oil in the world, so the report added to oil bearish move.”

In other commodities, gold prices steadied.

Spot gold was little changed at US$1,929.50 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $1,938.50.

“There is a bit of downside risk for USD denominated gold prices heading into this week’s central bank meetings,” IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.

“If it’s perceived they’re (European Central Bank) jaw boning the currency, that could lead to another short-term lift in the USD and drag-on gold prices.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker as its U.S. counterpart firmed on global markets and investors look ahead to Wednesday’s Bank of Canada rate announcement.

The day range on the loonie is 76.10 US cents to 76.41 US cents. In early going the dollar was closer to the lower end of that spread.

“The CAD is softer against the USD, reflecting the broader trend toward a USD rebound that we think is taking hold in the markets,” Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist with Scotiabank, said.

“There is little domestic news driving the CAD but softer crude oil prices and risk aversion is weighing somewhat on the CAD tone, even as G10 FX correlations with equity markets remain relatively soft,” he said, noting the key event for the loonie this week will be the BoC rate announcement.

Markets aren’t expecting the Canadian central bank to move on rates but will be watching for indications of how it views the economic recovery after the COVD-19 shock.

In global currencies, the the U.S. dollar was slightly stronger against a basket of currencies at 93.128 and firmed marginally against the euro at US$1.1809, according to Reuters figures. The European Central Bank makes its next policy decision on Thursday.

The Australian dollar stood at US$0.7276 and the New Zealand dollar was little changed at US$0.6685, having hit lows overnight following a Sunday statement from the central bank which again raised the prospect of negative rates.

Company news

Aurora Cannabis said Tuesday that it has named Miguel Martin as chief executive officer effective immediately. He replaces Michael Singer, who had been filling the role on a temporary basis since February. Mr. Singer will remain executive chairman.

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 11,800 Shanghai-made Model 3 vehicles in China in August, up from 11,000 units in July, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Tesla shares were down in premarket trading after an S&P 500 committee on Friday opted not to add the auto maker to the index.

Economic news

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for July.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

