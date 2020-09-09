Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures advanced early Wednesday after a spate of punishing losses triggered by a selloff in tech shares. Major European markets were positive in morning trading. TSX futures were also up as investors await the latest rate decision from the Bank of Canada.
Ahead of the start of trading, Nasdaq futures were up by more than 1 per cent while Dow and S&P futures also signalled a positive start. On Tuesday, the Nasdaq lost more than 4 per cent while the Dow finished down 2.25 per cent and the S&P 500 slid 2.78 per cent. The TSX ended Tuesday’s session down 0.73 per cent.
“There is currently no panic, and some investors see the latest downturn as a healthy correction after several of the tech giants reached staggering heights,” Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at AxiCorp, said. “The current sell-off will far more likely end up being a temporary setback rather than the beginning of a trend change.”
Vaccine news continues to remain at the forefront after AstraZeneca PLC said it was pausing global trials of its COVID-19 vaccine after the unexplained illness in a study participant. The shares had been down more than 1 per cent in early London trading but pared some of those losses as the day progressed.
On the corporate side, U.S.-listed shares of Lululemon Inc. were down about 4 per cent in premarket trading after the Vancouver-based apparel retailer beat analysts' profit expectations in the second quarter but also said profit in the current quarter could drop as much as 20 per cent on higher marketing costs. Lululemon said it is ramping up marketing spending on Mirror, the at-home fitness company that it bought earlier this year. The results were released after Tuesday’s close.
On Wednesday, Canadian investors will also get the Bank of Canada’s latest rate announcement. No change is expected but investors will keep an eye on the accompanying statement for clues about how the central bank sees the recovery progressing.
“The policy statement should be updated to reflect that economic activity as been stronger than expected back in July, but will likely also incorporate still-cautionary language similar to recent comments by Governor [Tiff] Macklem that the road to full economic recovery will be ‘long and bumpy’,” Citigroup economist Veronica Clark said in a note.
In earnings, Transcontinental Inc. reports its latest results.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.55 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.68 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.76 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was up 0.46 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 1.04 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.63 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices recovered some of the previous session’s sharp losses but demand concerns continue to cap gains.
The day range on Brent so far is US$39.37 to US$40.50. The range on West Texas Intermediate US$36.16 to US$37.62.
Brent fell 5 per cent on Tuesday while WTI declined nearly 8 per cent. Both benchmarks are trading near their lowest levels in three months.
“I am biding my time thinking there [is] nothing oil specific behind the sharp move lower in prices,” AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“Sure, there are concerns about slowing demand recovery and easing OPEC+ restrictions combined with negative sentiment for the broader market, but nothing game-changing or new,” he said, noting the medium-term trend is likely positive unless there is a severe second-wave hit from the coronavirus to the global economy.
Later in the session, markets will get the first of two weekly U.S. crude inventory reports when the American Petroleum Institute releases its numbers. The report is a day later than usual because of the Labour Day long weekend. More official numbers will be released on Thursday by the U.S. Energy Information administration.
In other commodities, gold prices slid on a stronger U.S. dollar.
Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at US$1,925.97 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.5 per cent to US$1,933.80.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar steadied after the previous session’s losses as investors await the Bank of Canada’s latest rate decision.
The day range on the Canadian dollar is 75.42 US cents to 75.66 US cents. On Tuesday, the loonie hit a three-week low as crude prices sank and the U.S. dollar advanced on world markets.
No change in rates is expected from the Bank of Canada when it delivers its decision Wednesday morning, so investors will likely focus on the tone of the statement.
“Better output numbers (-38.7% annualised in Q2, strong June/July GDP gains) and more fiscal support suggest some cautious optimism may be present,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said in a note.
“However, it will likely be accompanied by caution on the still elevated degree of slack, long road to full recovery and remaining risks.”
The policy announcement will be followed Thursday by a speech by BoC Governor Tiff Macklem and a press conference. The topic for Mr. Macklem’s remarks will be the uneven effects of COVID-19 on different sectors and people in the economy.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar was mostly steady, pulling back from early gains as stock futures found their footing.
Euro/U.S. dollar was last trading steady at US$1.1772, having fallen earlier to a near three-week low of US$1.1757 as the dollar rose, according to figures from Reuters. The next big event for the euro will be the European Central Bank’s policy announcement on Thursday.
U.S. Dollar/Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent at 105.92 after touching an eight-day low of 105.78.
More company news
Amazon says it will open two new fulfillment centres in Ontario. The centres will be located in Hamilton and Ajax and are expected to open next year. Amazon says the move will create 2,500 full-time jobs.
Husky Energy said on Wednesday it would undertake a review of its West White Rose Project in the Atlantic region, following suspension of major construction activities in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Slack Technologies Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates as more companies signed on to its workplace messaging app to keep their employees working from home connected amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s revenue jumped nearly 49 per cent to US$215.9-million in the second quarter ended July 31, above analysts' average estimate of US$209.10-million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. However, the company’s stock fell sharply in premarket trading after it also reported billing growth, a key indicator of future revenue, slowed in the second quarter and said it took a US$11-million hit in the first half due to the COVID-19 related concessions.
French luxury goods giant LVMH warned on Wednesday it was set to walk away from its planned takeover of U.S. jeweler Tiffany, due to complications arising over the deal.
Economic news
(8:15 a.m. ET) Canada’s housing starts for August.
(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey for July.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press