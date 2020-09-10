Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures slipped early Thursday as caution returned to the markets a day after tech stocks staged a rebound. Overseas, major European markets wavered ahead of the latest policy decision from the European Central Bank. On Bay Street, TSX futures were also weaker with crude prices down.
Ahead of the North American open, Nasdaq, S&P and Dow futures were all underwater. A day earlier, stocks snapped a losing streak with the tech-heavy Nasdaq gaining 2.7 per cent after three sessions of declines. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended Wednesday up 1.76 per cent.
“As Wall Street basked in the distant sun, the question is: Was that the correction?” OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley asked in a note. “In all honesty, I do not have a definitive answer to that one. Guaranteed profits don’t just fall at your feet, and the price action of the past few days has delivered a harsh lesson in that respect.”
“I suspect the answer will be more two-way volatility, from now on, in Wall Street’s private universe,” he said.
On Thursday, U.S. investors will get the weekly reading on U.S. jobless claims. Economists are expecting the number to fall to 850,000 from the prior week’s 881,000.
In this country, the Bank of Canada will be back in the spotlight. BoC Governor Tiff Macklem is set to deliver an economic progress report in a speech Thursday afternoon followed by a news conference. That comes one day after the central bank kept interest rates unchanged but also opened to door to tweaking its government-bond-buying programs amid a stronger-than-expected post-lockdown recovery. Mr. Macklem’s speech will be released by the BoC at 12:30 ET.
“The speech itself will likely echo the policy statement,” Citigroup economist Veronica Clark said. “We will be most interested in any discussion of the path of QE purchases in the near future and any implications of the Fed’s recent adoption of ‘flexible average inflation targeting’ for the BoC’s 2021 review and renewal of its inflation-targeting objective.”
On the corporate side, Canadian investors get results from Transat AT and Roots before the start of trading.
In Europe, major European markets were mostly lower ahead of the ECB policy decision. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.28 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.02 per cent. France’s CAC 40 slid 0.39 per cent and Britain’s FTSE 100 was off 0.64 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.88 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.64 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices slid in early going after the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports showed a rise in stockpiles.
The day range on Brent is US$40.23 to US$40.96. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$37.42 to US$38.18. On Wednesday, Brent rose 3.5 per cent while WTI gained 2.5 per cent.
Prices came under pressure after the American Petroleum Institute said U.S. crude inventories rose by 3 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 4. Markets had been expecting to see a decline.
On Thursday morning, the U.S. Energy Information Administration will release more official inventory figures. CMC Markets analyst David Madden says U.S. oil and gasoline inventories are expected to fall by 1.33 million barrels and 2.38 million barrels, respectively.
Also weighing on prices was the EIA’s latest forecast, which said U.S. petroleum demand is expected to fall 2.12 million barrels per day this year to 18.42 million bpd, compared with 2 million bpd forecast last month. Gasoline demand is expected to fall 1.04 million bpd this year to an average of 8.27 million bpd, compared with a decline of 91,000 bpd previously expected.
In other commodities, gold prices held near a one-week high as the U.S. dollar pulled back.
Spot gold was little changed at US$1,945.17 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Sept. 3 at US$1,950.51 on Wednesday.
U.S. gold futures dipped 0.1 per cent to US$1,952.40.
“The U.S. dollar is a bit lower, stocks bounced a bit and that essentially carried over to gold as well,” said DailyFx currency strategist Ilya Spivak.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was trading around the 76-US-cent mark as investors await further comment from the Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and the U.S. greenback slid on global exchange markets.
The day range on the loonie is 75.95 US cents to 76.15 US cents.
Mr. Macklem is set to offer comments on the economy a day after the Bank of Canada left interest rates unchanged and hinted that it could tweak government bond-buying programs.
“He may be questioned on the QE front in the accompanying press conference as the reference to calibration is a more two-sided statement than the previous one in July,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of global currencies, slid 0.2 per cent while Britain’s pound stabilized at US$1.30, according to Reuters figures. The pound slid to a six-week low of US$1.2839 on Wednesday after Britain unveiled draft legislation which raises risks of it exiting the EU single market with no trade agreements in place.
Ahead of the ECB policy decision, the euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.1829.
More company news
LVMH said on Thursday it would sue Tiffany, the U.S. jeweler which it had agreed to acquire, for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and to refute accusations it was trying to deliberately bow out of the deal. LVMH, led by billionaire Bernard Arnault, has said it cannot complete the US$16-billion Tiffany acquisition after the French government requested a delay on closing the transaction.
The United Arab Emirates civil aviation authority said on Thursday it was committed to ensuring a safe return to service for the Boeing B737 MAX in the UAE. The authority said it continued to work with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on the return to service of the globally grounded 737 MAX.
Japan’s Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) said on Thursday it has accepted Amazon Japan’s plan to improve business practices suspected of violating anti-trust rules. The unit of Amazon.com Inc was raided by the JFTC in 2018 on suspicion the company demanded that suppliers should shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on the e-commerce company’s website.
Economic news
ECB monetary policy meeting
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Sept. 5.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI final demand for August.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for July.
(12:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks by videoconference to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce
With Reuters and The Canadian Press