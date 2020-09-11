Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures rose early Friday after a volatile session the day before. In Europe, major markets were treading water in early going. TSX futures were positive as crude prices steadying but still headed for a weekly decline.
In premarket activity, Dow and S&P futures were both higher while Nasdaq futures gained more than 1 per cent. A day earlier, Wall Street’s major indexes saw a choppy outing with early gains fading and the Dow finishing down more than 1 per cent while the Nasdaq sank 2 per cent.
“I can see no actual headlines or data to support that move,” OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said of the premarket gains on Friday.
“I mentioned yesterday that markets could expect a lot more two-way price action and intraday volatility in the future. That may well be what we see this morning, with profit-taking occurring from intraday shorts set overnight.”
On Friday, politics was at the forefront.
The EU has demanded that Britain scrap the plan to breach the divorce treaty by the end of this month. Britain has refused, saying its parliament is sovereign above international law. The EU has said Britain’s move to break the Brexit divorce deal will sink four years of talks.
The U.S. Senate, meanwhile, on Thursday killed a Republican bill that would have provided around US$300-billion in new coronavirus aid, as Democrats seeking more funding.
In corporate news, shares of fitness equipment maker Peloton Interactive spiked more than 12 per cent in premarket trading after the company topped analyst estimates in the latest quarter as demand surged during the coronavirus pandemic. Sales of Peloton’s electric bikes and other fitness equipment tripled to US$485.9-million in the quarter. Its subscriptions rose 113 per cent to 1.09 million. The company forecast revenue for fiscal year 2021 between US$3.50-billion and US$3.65-billion. Analysts on average were expecting US$2.72-billion, according to Refinitiv data.
In this country, investors will get Statistics Canada’s national balance sheet and financial flow accounts for the second quarter, which includes the closely watched household debt-to-income ratio. The report should give a glimpse of how Canadian debt levels were affected as broad swaths of the economy shutdown amid efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was off 0.13 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.28 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.29 per cent and 0.18 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.79 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.74 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended up 0.78 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were steady in early going but still looked set for a weekly decline as a surprise rise in U.S. inventories and continuing demand concerns temper sentiment.
The day range on Brent is US$39.67 to US$40.14. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$36.96 to US$37.46.
Both benchmarks are down about 6 per cent on the week.
On Thursday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that crude inventories rose 2 million barrels last week. Markets had been expecting a decline of more than 1 million barrels.
Adding to the bearish mood, Reuters reported that traders were starting to book tankers again to store crude and diesel as economies attempt to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Buy the dips but leave room down to WTI $35,” AxiCorp chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said in a note. “The further Brent slides below $40, purportedly OPEC’s line in the sand, the greater the chances for OPEC intervention.”
The market monitoring panel of OPEC and its allies is set to meet on Sept. 17 and will likely discuss rising inventories. The group has been withholding supply to cut stockpiles. Analysts had suggested that the group is likely to focus on compliance among members rather than seek deeper cuts, according to Reuters.
In other commodities, gold prices were lower as the U.S. dollar gained but bullion still looked set for a weekly advance.
Spot gold was down 0.5 per cent at US$1,943.53 per ounce, after hitting its best level since Sept. 2 at US$1,965.94 on Thursday. Gold has risen 0.5 per cent this week.
U.S. gold futures fell 0.6 per cent to US$1,951.90.
“A rebound in the U.S. dollar index sent gold prices lower following the European Central Bank’s neutral tone,” Margaret Yang, a strategist with DailyFx, which covers currency, commodity and index trading, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was firmer, trading around 76 US cents, as the U.S. dollar headed toward a second week of gains against a basket of world counterparts.
The day range on the loonie is 75.79 US cents to 76.04 US cents.
“FX markets have been quite calm overnight as equity futures rebound from the fall in US cash markets into the close,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
On Thursday, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem warned that the spectre of rising inequality in employment and incomes poses the biggest threat to a healthy, broad-based recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.
Mr. Macklem said that the nature of the pandemic, which put the most strain of sectors of the economy that require close contact between people, has meant disproportionate job losses for women, 15- to 24-year-olds, low-income workers, visible minorities and Indigenous Canadians, The Globe’s David Parkinson reported.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index looked headed for a second weekly gain as uncertainty in equity markets pushed investors toward safer holdings.
The dollar index was stable at 93.22, while dollar/Japanese yen also was stuck at 106.19, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro was last trading up 0.2 per cent at US$1.1841, though it had reached US$1.1917 the day before, an eight-day high.
More company news
Lightspeed POS Inc. says subordinate voting shares in the company are expected to begin trading on the NYSE under the symbol LSPD on Friday. The stock will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Rio Tinto parted ways with its chief executive and two deputies on Friday, bowing to a shareholder outcry over the destruction of two significant Aboriginal rockshelters and what was seen as the miner’s inadequate initial response, Reuters reports. Chief Executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques, who has led Rio since 2016, will step down by March 31 next year, while iron ore boss, Chris Salisbury, and Simone Niven, head of corporate relations, the unit responsible for dealing with indigenous communities, will also depart.
Business software maker Oracle Corp beat quarterly revenue expectations as more companies signed up for its cloud services and software to support their remote workforce amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Total revenue rose 1.6% to $9.37-billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $9.19-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The company’s net income rose to $2.25-billion, or 72 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 31, from $2.14-billion, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.
Tesla is planning to export Model 3 vehicles made in China to Asian and European markets, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. The U.S. automaker, which started delivering Model 3 electric sedans from its Shanghai factory in December, also plans from next year to sell China-made Model 3 vehicles to Japan and Hong Kong, one of the sources told Reuters.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s balance sheet and financial flow accounts for Q2.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for August.
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget balance for August.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press