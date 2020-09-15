Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Stock market momentum is in the bull’s favour for a second day in a row today, fueled by some positive economic data out of China and the belief that the U.S. Federal Reserve will do whatever it takes to support monetary conditions throughout the pandemic. Major index futures in the U.S. and Canada are up in the 0.5% to 0.8% range, suggesting Monday’s rally will continue into today.
A 5.6% jump in Chinese industrial output in August reported overnight was the best since before the spread of the coronavirus and retail sales grew for the first time this year. The robust activity was attributed in part to strong exports and a further recovery from the pandemic. The U.S will release its own industrial production numbers just before the opening bell today, as well as several other economic reports. Canada released manufacturing sales numbers this morning that were a little softer than Street estimates, rising 7% in July.
“The Chinese recovery remains buttressed by a quick resumption of industrial output (up 5.6% y/y in Aug) but it is the emerging signs that consumer attitudes are improving that boosted market sentiment, with retail sales climbing by 0.5% y/y against a median call for a flat reading—and thus narrowing the divergence in growth trajectories between the industrial and services sectors,” said a Scotiabank note.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.5%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.4%. The Chinese yuan strengthened 0.6% against the U.S. dollar, the highest since May 2019.
The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7%, as investors bet today’s data would translate into higher Chinese demand for European goods. Sentiment got a further boost in Europe by a rise in the German ZEW index of economic confidence in September.
The U.S. Federal Reserve today starts a two-day policy meeting, the first since unveiling a landmark shift to a more tolerant stance on inflation in August. The focus will be on the statement that Fed policymakers release Wednesday and on the quarterly economic projections, which will for the first time include estimates for growth, unemployment and the Fed’s benchmark interest rate for 2023.
Equities
Commodities
Oil prices are moving higher this morning, with U.S. crude up more than 1%, but forecasts of a slower than expected recovery in global fuel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic put a cap on buying enthusiasm.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday trimmed its 2020 outlook by 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 91.7 million bpd, citing caution about the pace of economic recovery.
“We expect the recovery in oil demand to decelerate markedly in the second half of 2020, with most of the easy gains already achieved,” the IEA said in its monthly report.
Its revision chimes with forecasts from major oil industry producers and traders, with OPEC downgrading its oil demand forecast and BP saying demand might have peaked in 2019.
World oil demand will tumble by 9.46 million bpd this year, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in a monthly report on Monday, more than the 9.06 million bpd decline OPEC expected a month ago.
Still, a meeting of the OPEC+ joint ministerial committee on Thursday is not expected to make recommendations for deeper output cuts, but rather focus on compliance and compensation mechanisms for its current cuts, sources told Reuters.
Concerns over supply disruptions in the United States from Hurricane Sally provided some price support.
Gold rose to its highest in nearly two weeks on Tuesday, propelled by a softer dollar and expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will reinforce its accommodative monetary policy.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar is up modestly so far today, still within its narrow trading ranges of late, amid a lack of fresh developments on the domestic front. Rising COVID-19 infection rates hint the loonie could face challenges ahead.
“Accelerating COVID-19 contagions in Ontario may be worth keeping an eye on as a potential risk for the Canadian dollar that could motivate the re-imposition of certain lockdown measures; particularly as schools re-open and cooler temperatures keep people indoors. For the moment, the provincial government has not signaled that tighter measures are impending,” said a note by Scotiabank.
Other corporate news
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is expanding its investment in the health care sector, spending $75-million for a minority stake in telemedicine provider Maple Corp., a Toronto startup that has seen demand for its online doctor services swell this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Carnival Corp said on Tuesday it expects to post a loss of $2.9 billion in the third quarter, hurt by the suspension of cruises due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sending the cruise operator’s shares down 3% in premarket trade. Carnival, which has already raised billions in debt, said it was planning to raise a further $1 billion through a stock offering.
Shopify announced plans for a new offering of Class A subordinate voting shares, as well as convertible senior notes. The offering consists of 1.1 million Class A subordinate voting shares, plus an overallotment option to purchase an additional 15%. The note offering is valued at US$800-million. Shopify shares are down 1.3% in the premarket.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. said it sees fiscal year 2020 revenue of about US$7.7 billion. It also announced Jim Meyer will retire as its CEO at the end of this year, replaced by Sean Sullivan. Shares are down about 1% in premarket trading.
Aimia Inc. says it earned $14.4 million in its latest quarter, down from $43.5 million in the same quarter last year. The Montreal-based company says the profit amounted to 12 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30 compared with a profit of 29 cents per share a year ago.
Earnings today include FedEx, which will release their numbers after today’s close.
Economic news
Canada’s manufacturing sales in July rose 7% from a month earlier vs a 9% Street estimate.
(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s existing home sales and average prices for August. Estimates are year-over-year increases of 31.0 per cent and 17.0 per cent, respectively.
(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for August. Estimate is an increase of 9.0 per cent year-over-year.
(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for August. Consensus is a rise of 1.0 per cent from July.
With files from Reuters