U.S. and Canadian stock futures are higher this morning, pointing to gains at today’s open, helped along by a much-better-than-expected earnings report from economic bellwether Fedex after Tuesday’s close. But where markets end up at the end of today will be highly dependent on the what the U.S. Federal Reserve has planned.
The Federal Open Market Committee will release its policy statement and economic projections at 2 p.m. ET today, followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s virtual news briefing half an hour later. No change in interest rates is expected.
This will be the first Fed meeting under a newly adopted framework that promises to shoot for inflation above 2% to make up for periods where it is running below that target.
The economic projections will extend out to 2023 for the first time.
“Markets will want to see if the Fed will modify its language as some expect, perhaps something to the effect that it will keep rates low for a period of time (say three years) or maybe do the same thing with its inflation language,” ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir said in a note. “But, we doubt the Fed will lock itself into such a fixed language ahead of a potential turn in the U.S. economy.”
Delivery firm FedEx Corp jumped 10% in premarket trading after reporting a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit, helped in part by price hikes and lower fuel costs.
Shares in rival United Parcel Service Inc gained 4.6%. Canada’s Cargojet could see a bounce today from the positive influence of the much larger U.S. transport stocks.
Investors are awaiting U.S. retail sales data for August, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, with expectations of a reading of 1.0% compared with July’s figures of 1.2%. Canadian inflation numbers hit at the same time, which will likely influence today’s bond and currency markets.
Futures for the TSX and the U.S. indexes are up roughly half a percentage point at last check.
Overseas, Germany’s DAX was flat at 13,221 while the CAC 40 in France was also unchanged, at 5,067. The FTSE 100 in Britain edged 0.2% lower to 6,094.
Japan reported that its trade balance swung into surplus in August as a 15% decline in exports from a year earlier was outpaced by a 21% drop in imports. Exports have been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic but the rate of decline has been narrowing over the past several months as shutdowns eased and the Chinese economy began to recover from a sharp downturn in early spring.
Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 edged 0.1% higher to 23,475.53 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was almost unchanged at 24,725.63. South Korea’s Kospi gave up 0.3% to 2,435.92 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney jumped 1% to 5,956.10. The Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.4% to 3,283.92.
India’s Sensex edged 0.4% higher to 39,182.12 even as the number of the country’s confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to nearly 5 million, second only to the U.S. case count of 6.6 million, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The actual number of cases is thought to be much higher.
Equities
Commodities
Oil rose for a second day on Wednesday, gaining more than 2%, as a hurricane closed U.S. offshore production and an industry report showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly decreased.
More than a quarter of U.S. offshore output was shut on Tuesday due to Hurricane Sally. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday said crude inventories fell 9.5 million barrels, rather than increased as analysts expected.
Gold prices are higher, helped by a subdued dollar as investors bet on dovish monetary cues from the U.S Federal Reserve when it announces its policy decision later today.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar is a little firmer this morning and continuing to trade in the narrow range it’s held to over the last week. The removal of U.S. tariffs on Canadian aluminum imports had no impact on the currency Tuesday. But Scotiabank notes it “at the margin eliminates the tail risk of heightened trade tensions between the US and Canada.”
Statistics Canada releases inflation figures for August later today. The Street expects a rise of 0.4% from a year ago.
“Note that the PM’s throne speech where he will lay out his recovery plan is a week away; markets will look for signs that the government has plans to eventually bring public finances under control. The recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Ontario is worth monitoring for the re-imposition of virus restrictions,” Scotiabank forex analysts said in a note this morning.
Other corporate news
Southwest Airlines Co said on Wednesday it now expects cash burn to slow to $17 million per day in the third quarter, adding that bookings had picked up in August and so far in September after struggling in July. The U.S. airline had previously estimated daily cash burn of $20 million.
FedEx Corp reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, after price hikes, lower fuel costs and efficiency gains countered negative impacts associated with a pandemic-fueled surge in e-commerce shipments. Shares are up around 10% in the premarket. Average daily package volume for FedEx Ground, which handles e-commerce deliveries for retailers like Walmart, jumped 31% to 11.6 million during the fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31. Revenue per package rose 2% to $9.33 during the quarter, which also included one additional business day.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s consumer price index for August. Estimate is a decline of 0.1 per cent from July and up 0.2 per cent year-over-year.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s international securities transactions for July.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for August. Consensus is a rise of 1.0 per cent from July.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for September. The Street expects a reading of 78, unchanged from August.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for July. Consensus is an increase of 0.2 per cent from June.
With files from Reuters