Equities
U.S. stock futures were sharply lower early Monday as rising numbers of coronavirus infections in some regions of the globe hit market sentiment. Overseas, major European markets started the week on the back foot with banking shares struggling. TSX futures were also down with crude prices falling.
Ahead of the North American open, Dow futures were down by more than 2 per cent while S&P and Nasdaq futures were off by nearly the same level. All three indexes finished last week lower, marking a third week of declines.
“The focus is now back on the U.S. Congress, where the wait for another massive economic aid package continues,” AxiCorp market analyst Milan Cutkovic said.
“While the chances for a deal are fading every day, hope dies last, and investors still see an agreement as possible as the pressure on both parties is increasing.”
In Europe, he said, the pandemic is back at the forefront as COVID-19 cases increase.
“The United Kingdom is even considering another national lockdown, which would have disastrous effects on the economy,” he said.
“This is indeed the biggest fear of investors at the moment, as another economic standstill would significantly delay the recovery and hurt consumer and business confidence.”
In this country, fiscal policy is front and centre with investors awaiting the federal government’s Throne Speech on Wednesday.
“The federal government will deliver one of the most highly-anticipated throne speeches in recent memory on Wednesday - amid a slowing economic rebound and rising COVID case counts,” RBC economists Nathan Janzen and Claire Fan said in a recent report.
“Though not an economic blueprint, it will lay out Ottawa’s vision for what policy supports it believes are needed to carry the country through the next phase of recovery.”
Measures already floated, they said, include improved permanent support for the unemployed, although estimates of costs likely won’t be clarified until the fall fiscal update.
Overseas, major European markets were deep in the red with bank shares taking a hit on reports of allegedly illicit movement of funds based on leaked suspicious activity reports (SARs) filed by banks and other financial firms with the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCen). Shares of both HSBC and Standard Chartered fell to their lowest levels since 1998.
The pan-European STOXX 600 sank 2.5 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 3.1 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC lost 2.8 per cent and 2.7 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 2.06 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.63 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed for a public holiday.
Commodities
Crude prices were weaker with the possible return of output from Libya weighing on markets.
The day range on Brent is US$42.06 to US$43.30. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$39.94 to US$41.27.
Reuters reports that workers at Libya’s major Sharara field have restarted operations, after National Oil Corporation announced a partial lifting of force majeure. It was still unclear when production might restart, according to the report.
Monday’s declines were offset somewhat by reports that crude producers were readying for more bad whether in the Gulf of Mexico region. Royal Dutch Shell halted some oil production and began removing workers from platforms, the company said over the weekend.
Tropical Storm Beta was predicted to bring 30 centimetres of rain to parts of coastal Texas and Louisiana as the 23rd named storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season moves ashore on Monday night, the National Hurricane Center said.
“Another week and another tropical storm for traders to focus on but perhaps keeping a lid on prices is the news that Libya’s National Oil Corp lifted force majeure, which could mean more oil will be hitting the market,” AxiCorp chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“Given the back-to-back hurricanes and production shutdowns and now the possibility of a third, this week’s EIA inventories report is bound to be another noisy affair.”
Gold prices, meanwhile, gave up early gains to turn lower as the U.S. dollar firmed.
Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,947.19 per ounce. U.S. gold futures slid 0.5 per cent to US$1,953.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was lower in early going with crude prices sliding and its U.S. counterpart steady against global currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 75.58 US cents to 75.92 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases on Monday’s calendar. Wednesday’s Throne Speech will put fiscal policy in the spotlight.
“It is not clear how much of the additional spending plan touted by the governing Liberals will be for the current fiscal year, which has a massive deficit estimate equivalent to around 16 per cent of nominal GDP,” Alvin Tam, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said.
“The minority Liberals will need the support of at least one of the three major opposition parties, which we expect them to get, in order to pass the Throne Speech, as it will be subject to a confidence vote. If it does pass, then a fall fiscal update with more costing and timing details should follow, likely in October.”
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, was little changed. The greenback’s course will be affected by Federal Reserve officials scheduled to speak through the week. Key will be an appearance by Fed chair Jerome Powell before Congressional committees later in the week.
Japan’s yen hit 104.065 against the U.S. dollar, gaining as much as half a per cent. That was its highest level since March 12, according to Reuters figures.
The euro traded 0.05 per cent lower to the dollar at US$1.1833. Britain’s pound fell 0.1 per cent to trade at US$1.2903.
More company news
U.S. electric-truck maker Nikola Corp’s founder Trevor Milton has stepped down as executive chairman, the company said on Sunday, as it battles allegations from a short-seller that it misled investors and automakers. Stephen Girsky, a former vice chairman of General Motors Co and a member of Nikola’s board, has been named as the chairman, effective immediately.
EU antitrust regulators will decide by Oct. 26 whether to clear French luxury goods giant LVMH’s $16-billion acquisition of U.S. jeweler Tiffany , according to a European Commission filing. LVMH requested approval for the deal on Monday. The company last Friday said it wanted to counter Tiffany’s accusations that it deliberately stalled antitrust proceedings.
Shareholders in Unilever NV in the Netherlands approved its plan to unify its dual-headed corporate structure into one London-based entity, the Anglo-Dutch company said on Monday. The proposal passed with 99.39% of shares voted. The result was released during an extraordinary shareholders' meeting streamed online due to the pandemic. Investors in British Unilever Plc <ULVR.L> are due to vote on Oct. 12.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index for August.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press