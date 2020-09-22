Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures struggled to find their footing Tuesday after the previous session’s sell off on concerns that a rise in coronavirus infections around the world could result in the imposition of strict measures to contain the virus. In Europe, major markets were mixed in morning trading. TSX futures edged modestly higher as crude prices stabilized.
Early Tuesday, Dow futures had risen by triple digits but subsequently gave back most of the gains as the North American open approached. Futures tied to major indexes were wavering around break even. On Monday, the Dow lost more than 500 points, while the S&P marked its fourth day of losses. A late-session rally left the Nasdaq down just 0.1 per cent by the closing bell.
“Reality caught up with markets at the start of the new trading week,” AxiCorp market analyst Milan Cutkovic said.
“Thanks to a flood of money from central banks, drastic support measures by governments worldwide and an astonishing tech stock rally, investors got comfortable – perhaps a bit too comfortable.”
He said investors are now faced with a sharp increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, offering “a cold shower for an overheated market, and a reminder to market participants that we are still in the middle of a global pandemic.”
On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to tell people to work from home where possible and will impose new curbs on bars and restaurants in an attempt to curb the accelerating number of infections.
In Canada, Quebec has responded to a possible second wave with new restrictions to try once again to flatten the curve and prevent breaking the health system. Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec’s Director of Public Health, unveiled the new limitations on Monday as the province announced 586 new cases, 124 more than the previous day and more than double the number of new cases five days ago. He warned indicators for the days ahead promise no improvement, The Globe reports. Quebec’s new cases has surpassed Ontario, which announced 425 cases on Monday, the biggest number since June.
On the corporate side, Canadian investors will get results from Aurora Cannabis after the close of trading.
Shortly after the start of trading, Unifor, which represents unionized auto workers in this country, has scheduled a news conference. The union has extended its contract with Ford Motor Co. as the two sides look to head off a labour disruption. The union had set a strike deadline of 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday. Union President Jerry Dias said in a statement late Monday that the bargaining committee is willing to work through the night to get a fair contract and avoid a strike at Ford’s Canadian factories.
South of the border, Nike Inc. reports results after the close.
Investors will also be paying close attention to testimony by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell when he appears before Congress later in the morning. AxiCorp chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said prepared remarks released by the Fed offer few surprises.
“There’s the recognition that, ‘many economic indicators show marked improvement,’ but a concern that, “both employment and overall economic activity remain well below their pre-pandemic levels, and the path ahead continues to be uncertain,'” Mr. Innes said in a note.
Overseas, major European markets stabilized in morning trading with the pan-European STOXX 600 rising 0.54 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.11 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.93 per cent and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.15 per cent.
In Asia, Honk Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 0.98 per cent after a weak handoff from Wall Street. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.29 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices edged higher as the latest storm in the Gulf of Mexico lost strength but demand concerns continue to weigh as the number of coronavirus infections continues to rise across the globe.
The day range on Brent is US$41.26 to US$42.07. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$39.22 to US$39.73. Crude prices fell about 4 per cent on Monday.
OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said one thing crude prices have working in their favour as concerns again rise over spiking coronavirus infections is a more organized OPEC+, which was absent during the March oil crash.
That factor, he said, should prevent “a repeat performance,” he said in a recent note.
“There’s no oil price war, production is already well below the levels it was earlier this year – among both OPEC+ and others – and the group stands ready to act at the first sign of trouble,” Mr. Erlam said.
“We may not have to wait long for a response but in the short-term, lockdown panic may weigh,” he said.
Later Tuesday, markets will get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports when the American Petroleum Institute releases its latest figures.
Analysts polled by Reuters are looking for a decline in both U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles. Distillate and diesel inventories are seen rising.
In other commodities, gold prices slid ahead of Fed chair Jerome Powell’s appearance before Congress.
Spot gold fell 0.9 per cent to US$1,895.38 per ounce. Prices fell more than 3 per cent to US$1,882.70 on Monday, the lowest level since Aug. 12.
U.S. gold futures were down 0.5 per cent at US$1,900.20 on Tuesday.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar traded just above 75 US cents as markets shifted away from riskier currencies and the U.S. dollar advanced against global rivals.
The day range on the loonie is 74.93 US cents to 75.20 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases Tuesday. Markets are now awaiting Wednesday’s Throne Speech from the federal government.
“The selloff in equities and associated decrease in risk appetite finally increased corrective momentum in USD/CAD," Daria Parkhomenko, FX strategy associate with RBC, said.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was up 0.3 per cent at 93.848, reaching six-week highs in early London trading.
Riskier currencies extended their losses, with the Australian dollar falling 0.5 per cent to 0.7185, a one-month low. The New Zealand dollar dropped 0.4 per cent to 0.6643 per U.S. dollar, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro fell 0.4 per cent against the U.S. dollar at US$1.17235.
More company news
Deutsche Bank plans to shutter one in five branches in its home market in Germany as it seeks to save costs and capitalize on the changing habits of customers during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Reuters report. Philipp Gossow, who oversees the retail banking business in Germany, told Reuters that the reduction to some 400 branches from around 500 currently would occur primarily in urban locations and take place “as quickly as possible”.
A U.S. court on Monday fast-tracked Tiffany & Co’s lawsuit against French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH for trying to back out of its $16 billion (£12.48 billion) deal to acquire the jeweler. Delaware Chancery Court Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights said he would set a four-day trial beginning Jan. 5, 2021, which is after the Nov. 24 “drop-dead” date for the biggest luxury merger deal to close but before antitrust approvals begin to expire.
Economic news
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for August.
(10:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testify on CARES Act Report to House Financial Services Committee
With Reuters and The Canadian Press