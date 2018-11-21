Equities

U.S. markets looked set to recoup some of the previous session’s steep losses at the opening bell with futures signalling a positive start for the final trading day ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Dow futures were up by triple digits in early going after Tuesday’s rout, which saw U.S. stocks turn negative for the year. S&P and Nasdaq futures were also in positive territory. On Bay Street, futures were firmer as crude prices also bounced, helped by a report indicating a surprise decline in U.S. crude inventories. The Canadian dollar was strong in early going but still trading not far off 75 US cents.

Overnight, world stocks steadied with MSCI’s all-country index trading little changed, helped by an improvement in crude prices and hopes that the Italian government could be open to compromise in its budget battle with the European union. Asian markets were mixed amid investor caution while Europe steadied in morning trading.

“While many would argue a correction has been in the cards for some time due to the growing list of risks to the outlook, be that rising U.S. interest rates,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said in an early note. “[U.S. President Donald] Trump’s aggressive trade agenda, Brexit, Italy or one of a number of other headwinds, how bad it will get is difficult to say. We’re already near the October lows and in correction territory, even close to bear market in some cases such as [Germany’s] DAX, if this is just a corrective move, I would expect investors to start eyeing up some bargains soon.”

On Tuesday, the Dow lost more than 500 points while the Nasdaq touched its weakest level in seven months amid the perfect story of growing global economic concerns, a raft of disappointing U.S. retail earnings, plunging oil prices and continued heavy selling in leading tech shares.

Heading into Wednesday’s session, Canadian markets will be awaiting the release of the federal government’s fall economic statement, due at 4 p.m. ET. The Globe’s Michael Babad notes that there are three themes to watch for in Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s update: Depreciation, appreciation and constipation. BMO economist Robert Kavcic notes that the “mini budget” is the second last major venue for policy changes before next year’s election.

“As of the 2018 budget, the FY18/19 deficit was projected at $18.1-billion, but there is now room to manoeuvre,” Mr. Kavcic said. “The FY17/18 shortfall was smaller than expected; the FY18/19-to-date total through August is running $5-billion better than a year ago; and decent growth - 2 per cent real GDP growth in 2019 versus 1.6 per cent in the budget plan - confirms a few billion dollars of upside. This is on top of a $3 billion contingency for the year. So, Ottawa has room to roll out something significant without jeopardizing the fiscal plan as it is currently published.”

On the corporate front, Canadian grocery store operator Metro Inc. reported its fourth-quarter results. The company posted adjusted diluted earnings per share of 63 cents, in line with analysts forecasts. Sales for the quarter rose 15.7 per cent to $3.74-billion.

South of the border, heavy equipment giant Deere & Co. saw its shares fall 3.5 per cent in premarket trading after the company posted second-quarter earnings short of Wall Street forecasts. Deere posted adjusted profit in the quarter of US$2.30 a share. Analysts had been looking for earnings closer to US$2.45.

Overseas, European markets were in the black in morning trading with the pan-European STOXX 600 up 0.36 per cent at last check. Banking shares were among the top gainers in Europe on reports that the Italian government could be willing to review its 2019 budget, potentially heading off a showdown with the EU. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.58 per cent and Germany’s DAX rose 0.48 per cent. France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.28 per cent.

In Asia, investor caution resulted in a mixed bag. Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.35 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.51 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.21 per cent despite a statement from the United States on Tuesday that China had failed to change its “unfair, unresonable” trade practices.

U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Commodities

Crude prices bounced in early going with Brent pushing above US$63 a barrel after new figures from the American Petroleum Institute showed a surprise drop in inventories. Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate - which took a beating Tuesday - were up by more than 1 per cent in the predawn hours. The day range on Brent so far is US$62.56 to US$63.75. The range on WTI is US$53.39 to US$54.72.

New figures released Tuesday afternoon by the API showed U.S. crude inventories fell by 1.5 million barrels.

“Oil prices have bounced by more than +1 per cent overnight, paring some of yesterday’s -6-per-cent plunge, supported by a report of an unexpected decline in U.S. commercial crude inventories and record Indian crude imports,” OANDA analyst Dean Popplewell said. “Nevertheless, markets remain on edge, with the IEA [International Energy Agency] warning of ‘unprecedented uncertainty in oil markets due to a difficult economic environment and political risk.’”

Markets are now awaiting a Dec. 6 OPEC meeting at which members are expected to weigh a production cut to help pare market oversupply. Expectations are for a cut in the range of 1 million to 1.4 million barrels a day.

In other commodities, Mr. Popplewell said gold prices were inching higher ahead of the U.S. open in subdued trading ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday supported by weakness in the U.S. dollar and equities. Spot gold rose by 0.2 per cent to US$1,224.02 an ounce. U.S. gold futures ralled 0.2 per cent.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar strengthened slightly overnight but still hovered near 75 US cents after touching its lowest level in almost five months during the previous session. The day range on the loonie so far is 75.09 US cents to 75.31 US cents.

The loonie took a hit Tuesday after the U.S. dollar strengthened, oil prices tanked and what some considered dovish comments from Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins.

For the day ahead, traders get a reading on Canadian wholesale trade ahead of the market open. Economists are expecting a gain of about 0.3 per cent for September after a decline of 0.1 per cent the month before. The figures lead up to Friday’s more significant release of the latest Canadian retail sales and inflation figures.

On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.2 per cent at 96.621. On Tuesday, the index added 0.65 per cent as investors sought out safe-have holdings.

Hopes of a compromise in Italy’s budget battle also played in favour of the euro, which gained 0.3 per cent against the U.S. dollar to trade at US$1.14. The euro has gained in six of the last seven sessions.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 3.077 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 3.331 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Wells Fargo & Co. is fighting to shut some customers out of a sweeping plan to compensate around 600,000 drivers it pushed into car insurance they did not need, according to Reuters. U.S. regulators fined Wells Fargo US$1-billion in April over the insurance program and told the bank to compensate drivers who were harmed. Those drivers are also suing Wells Fargo in a federal court in California for more compensation than the bank is willing to pay. The faulty insurance program ran from 2002 to 2016 but the bank only intends to compensate drivers forced into policies from 2005 onwards, Wells Fargo has told the federal judge overseeing the case.

Japan said it is ready to work for the stability of the Nissan-Renault global alliance following the arrest of common chairman Carlos Ghosn, but a Nissan executive said the Japanese auto maker is seeking ways to weaken the influence of its French partner. The 19-year alliance, enlarged in 2016 to include Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors, has been jolted by Monday’s arrest of Ghosn for alleged financial misconduct. Ghosn has personally shaped the alliance and had pledged to consolidate it with a deeper tie-up. “We need to return to the original idea of a win-win relationship,” a long-time Nissan executive told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity. It should be “a more equal relationship than before.”

Kingfisher, Europe’s second largest home improvement retailer, reported weak quarterly sales in France and said it would pull out of Russia, Spain and Portugal, sending its shares lower and raising questions over its plan to increase profit. The group is in the third year of five-year program to raise annual profit by 500 million pounds ($640 million) from 2021. However, profits are forecast to go backwards in its 2018-19 year. Kingfisher’s shares fell as much as 5.8 per cent on Wednesday,

Amazon on Wednesday opened its first pop-up store in Spain in an old building in one of Madrid’s prime shopping districts styled as a house with everything for sale, from electronic goods to video games to clothing. Similar stores will open in Italy, Germany and Britain, an Amazon spokeswoman said. The European pop-up stores illustrate how the world’s largest online retailer, famous for upending retail chains’ business, is increasingly turning to physical stores to attract and keep customers. Amazon opened a new store in New York in September that allows shoppers to buy items from its website with the help of a smartphone app.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for September. Estimate is a rise of 0.2 per cent from September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for October. Consensus is a decline of 2.2 per cent from September and a 0.4-per-cent increase year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Nov. 17. Estimate is 215,000, a decline of 1,000 from the previous week.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for October. Consensus is an annualized rate rise of 1.0 per cvent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for November. Consensus is 98.3, down from 98.6 in September.

(4 p.m.) Canada’s economic and fiscal update

With Reuters and The Canadian Press