Equities
U.S. stock futures were treading water early Friday after another choppy day during the previous session as economic and stimulus concerns continue to weigh on sentiment. Overseas, major European markets were mixed in morning trading. TSX futures were just below break even with crude prices steady but still headed for weekly declines.
Ahead of the open, futures linked to major Wall Street indexes wavered around the flatline. U.S. markets managed modest gains on Thursday after a rocky session but were still headed to a negative week. The TSX/Composite Index ended Thursday up 0.6 per cent.
“While investors were fretting about the prospects for the economic outlook, and a Federal Reserve increasingly anxious about a lack of fiscal support, stock markets have spent most of the week on an emotional roller-coaster, with investors getting a significant case of whiplash,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
Reports late Thursday said that U.S. Democrats in the House of Representatives are working on a US$2.2-trillion coronavirus stimulus package that could go to a vote next week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is also reportedly ready to negotiate with the White House, helping underpin sentiment on Friday.
On the corporate side, shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. were down more than 2 per cent in premarket trading after the retailer reported better-than-expected results but also saw higher coronavirus-related costs for the second consecutive quarter.
The warehouse chain spent about US$281-million on employee bonuses and sanitizing its warehouses in the fourth quarter. Costco had estimated in May that COVID-19-related costs would exceed US$100 million, but would be lower than the US$283 million incurred in the prior quarter.
Overseas, major European markets were struggling for direction. The pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.02 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.10 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.43 per cent and 0.63 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.51 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.32 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were steady but still looked headed for a weekly decline as concerns about the impact of fresh coronavirus-related restrictions on demand continue to linger.
The day range on Brent is US$41.75 to US$42.32. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$40.13 to US$40.64.
Brent looked set for a weekly decline of about 3 per cent, while WTI was on track to fall about 2 per cent for the week. Both benchmarks were also heading for a monthly decline. It would be the first monthly decline for Brent in six months.
“While U.S. stimulus measures are beneficial for oil prices, the overnight oil rally was cut short this morning as word on the street suggests a big bump in Iraqi cargoes from OPEC’s second-largest producer next month,” AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“So we could probably expect more supply beyond the already factored in Libyan production increase to factor into the equation.”
State news agency INA quoted Iraq’s Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar as telling state-owned daily newspaper al-Sabah that he expected to reach an agreement soon with OPEC and its allies over increasing Iraq’s crude oil exports. He later denied the report.
Meanwhile, demand concerns continue to cap prices as infections rise in some regions of the world and governments impose restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19, slowing travel.
Reuters reports that U.S. fuel demand remains in the doldrums. The four-week average of gasoline demand last week was 9 per cent below a year earlier.
In India, throughput by crude oil refiners in August fell 26.4 per cent from a year ago, the most in four months, as fuel demand ebbed because surging coronavirus cases hindered industrial and transport activity, according to the news agency.
In other commodities, gold prices edged higher on Friday as the U.S. dollar retreated. However prices still looked set for the biggest weekly decline since August.
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$1,873.83 per ounce. But prices are down about 4 per cent for the week pressured by recent gains by the U.S. dollar.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,879.20.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar steadied in early going as risk sentiment improved and its U.S. counterpart held below two-month highs.
The day range on the loonie is 74.81 US cents to 74.96 US cents.
“USD has drifted slightly lower overnight but it remains higher against every G10 currency this week,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
“There has been very little news overnight, though risk appetite has been generally supported by senior Republicans' assurances that the U.S. election would be followed by an ‘orderly transition.’”
He said the loonie drew some support from Thursday’s recovery in equity markets.
There were no major releases on the Canadian economic calendar for Friday.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar is on track for it best week since early April, driven by risk aversion amid concerns over a second wave of coronavirus infections.
The U.S. dollar index against a basket of currencies was down less than 0.1 per cent on the day at 94.246 but up 1.3 per cent on the week - its biggest weekly jump in nearly six months, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro rose 0.1 per cent on Friday to US$1.1676, but is down 1.4 per cent on the week. The yen rose slightly against the dollar to 105.385 , while the Swiss franc gained around 0.1 per cent against the euro.
More company news
Boeing’s grounded 737 MAX could receive regulatory approval to resume flying in November and enter service by the end of the year, Europe’s chief aviation safety regulator said on Friday. “For the first time in a year and a half I can say there’s an end in sight to work on the MAX,” said Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). EASA expects to lift its technical ban “not long” after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), probably in November, but national operational clearances needed for individual airlines to resume flying in Europe could take longer, he said.
EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager on Friday appealed a court ruling rejecting her order to iPhone maker Apple to pay 13 billion euros (US$15-billion) in Irish back taxes, a landmark case in the European Commission’s crackdown against sweetheart tax deals. The Luxembourg-based General Court in July scrapped the Commission’s 2016 ruling, saying that EU competition enforcers had not met the requisite legal standard to show that Apple had enjoyed an unfair advantage.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for August. Consensus is a rise of 1.3 per cent from July and up 1.0 per cent from a year ago.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press