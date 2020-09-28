Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were higher early Monday as bargain hunters returned to the market after four down weeks for the S&P 500 and Dow. Overseas, major European markets rallied in early trading. TSX futures were also positive buoyed by positive global sentiment.
Ahead of the North American open, Dow futures were up by more than 300 points Nasdaq futures were up by about 1 per cent. Both the Dow and the S&P marked ended last week in the red, marking the fourth straight week of losses. That was first time the two indexes had recorded four weeks of losses in more than a year. All three main U.S. indexes look headed for sharp losses for September.
“Investors have regained some confidence, but there remain dark clouds on the stock market horizon,” Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at AxiCorp, said.
The uncertainty remains high, and markets are on a roller-coaster ride that is likely to get even more intense in the near-term. From the pandemic to the on-going Brexit negotiations and the U.S. presidential election - there will be no lack of market catalysts in the coming weeks."
He added hopes that stimulus measures from central banks and high demand for tech stocks alone will keep the rally going “seems a bit too optimistic.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic remains the biggest concern for market participants, and there are fears that stricter restrictions could follow soon,” he said.
On the corporate front, Amazon.com Inc. said it would add 3,500 new corporate and tech-focused employees to its Canadian work force in coming years, including 3,000 in downtown Vancouver.
The week’s big economic reports are due later in the week with the release of July GDP figures in Canada on Wednesday and U.S. jobs numbers on Friday. Statistics Canada’s early flash estimate for monthly growth in July was for a solid gain of 3 per cent.
“The big mystery will be the initial take on August,” BMO chief economist Douglas Porter said in a recent note. “Strong gains in hours worked, a 1.1-per-cent rise in retail sales, and sizzling housing activity had us pencilling in a strong gain of around 1.5 per cent for the month, which boosted our view on a very strong Q3 overall.”
However, he said, weak early estimates on manufacturing sales and wholesale trade case some doubt over that estimate.
“The bigger picture for both economies is that after the initial heartening snap-back in activity in many sectors, the longer and much harder slog for still-affected industries is now setting in, and will bring the economic data back down to reality in the days and weeks ahead,” Mr. Porter said.
In Europe,, the pan-European STOXX 600 jumped 1.59 per cent in morning trading with bank stocks among the winners. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.23 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 2.3 per cent and 1.63 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.32 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished up 1.04 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices steadied but still looked set for a monthly decline as rising coronavirus infections in some parts of the world continue to raise doubts about the rebound in demand.
The day range on Brent is US$41.48 to US$41.97. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$39.78 to US$40.26.
Last week, Brent fell nearly 3 per cent and is on track for its first monthly decline in six months. WTI lost about 2 per cent last week and looks set to record its first monthly decline since April
CMC Markets analyst David Madden says demand fears continue to weigh on oil prices.
“The four-week average for U.S. gasoline demand is down 9 per cent on the year,” he said. “In India, the throughput level at refineries last month was down 26 per cent on an annual basis. Libya is getting back on its feet in terms of oil production so that was a factor too.”
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that the global oil market has been stable for the past few months and the demand-supply balance restored, but warned of the risks of a second wave of COVID-19 cases, according to Reuters.
However, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Sunday that commercial oil inventories in OECD countries are expected to stand only slightly above the five-year average in the first quarter of 2021, before falling below that level for the rest of the year, the news agency reported.
Gold prices edged up on Monday as the U.S. dollar held near a two-month peak hit last week.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,861.16 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 per cent at $1,861.60.
“Gold is going to be driven by the tenor of the U.S. dollar,” Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was treading water in early going as its U.S. counterpart holds close to its best level in two months against a group of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 74.61 US cents to 74.77 US cents.
There were no major economic releases on the Canadian calendar. The next big report comes Wednesday with the release of the July GDP report, which is expected to show monthly growth of 3 per cent.
“A 3-per-cent monthly GDP gain would put Q3 GDP tracking slightly above our 40-per-cent annualized forecast (8.8 per cent quarter-over-quarter), but we are keeping it given remaining uncertainties,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar traded near a two-month high against a basket of currencies as concerns about the rising infections and doubts about the economic recovery drive investors to safer holdings.
The U.S. dollar index was little changed at 94.530. It touched a two-month high of 94.745 last week and saw its best weekly rise since early April. Against the yen, the U.S. dollar was more subdued at 105.36 yen, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro traded at US$1.1626 after dropping to US$1.16125 on Friday, its lowest in two months. The British pound stood at US$1.2797, above Wednesday’s two-month low of US$1.2676.
More company news
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, the largest U.S. producer of iron ore pellets, has agreed to buy the U.S. assets of the world’s largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA for about US$1.4-billion in cash and shares. The deal, announced by the two companies on Monday, will make Cleveland-Cliffs the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America and, for ArcelorMittal, give it up to a quarter share of Cleveland-Cliffs' business and allow it to reward shareholders with a share buy-back.
Uber has won a legal bid to restore its London operating licence which was taken away by the city’s transport regulator over safety concerns, after a judge decided on Monday that it was a fit and proper operator. Transport for London (TfL) refused to grant the Silicon Valley-based company a new licence in 2019 due to what it called a “pattern of failures”. Uber argued it has since assuaged concerns over insurance verification and driver identification.
Local union leadership in Canada across all Ford Motor Co locals in both trades and production approved the tentative deal reached between Unifor and the company, the union said on Sunday. Ford will invest $1.95-billion in its Oakville and Windsor plants in Canada as part of a tentative deal with Canadian autoworkers was announced last week.
Economic news
