Equities
U.S. stock futures were lower early Wednesday as a contentious U.S. presidential debate raised investor concern over the likelihood of a clear result on election day. Major European markets were also weaker after a choppy start. TSX futures lost ground as well with crude prices continuing the previous session’s losses.
Dow futures were down by more than 100 points in the premarket period, recouping some early losses. S&P and Nasdaq futures were also under water. All three ended Tuesday’s session in negative territory amid concerns over rising coronavirus infections. All three U.S. indexes are on track for monthly losses in September. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished Tuesday down 0.19 per cent on the back of deep losses in the energy sector.
“Markets reacted negatively to the chaotic presidential debate overnight,” Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at AxiCorp, said. "No one expected it to be an orderly debate, but the constant interruptions and insults exchanged between [U.S. President Donald] Trump and [Democratic challenger Joe] Biden made it a messy event.
“Market participants are concerned that Trump will not leave peacefully if he loses the election, bringing political risks to the fore.”
In this country, investors will get the latest reading on the health of the economic rebound amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the release of Statistics Canada’s report on July GDP. Economists are expecting to see continued growth, although likely at a slower pace than preceding months. Statscan has said GDP grew by 6.5 per cent in June after a 4.8-per-cent increase in May.
Economists are looking for a July increase of about 3 per cent, matching Statscan’s earlier flash estimate. Equal attention will likely be paid to Statscan’s early estimate on August growth. The Bank of Canada has cautioned that recent economic gains are unlikely to be sustained at the same pace.
“We’re with consensus, sticking with Statcan’s estimate of 3-per-cent growth in the month,” Benjamin Reitzes, director of Canadian rates and macro strategist, said. “There were big gains in a number of sectors, with the red-hot housing market leading the way. A solid start to Q3 after a very strong finish to the worst quarter on record.”
On the corporate side, shares of Walt Disney Co. were down more than 2 per cent in premarket trading after the company said it would lay off 28,000 workers at its parks division in California and Florida. Two-thirds of the planned job cuts involve part-time workers but they ranged from salaried employees to non-union hourly workers.
In Canada, the Globe’s Emma Graney reports that Calgary-based TC Energy Corp. has laid off line workers and managers in its natural gas division as the industry continues to shed jobs in the face of low demand and declining revenues as a result of the pandemic. TC Energy would not provide the number of employees affected, but said in an e-mail its Canadian gas operations and projects team is being restructured.
Major European markets were choppy with the pan-European STOXX 600 slipping 0.21 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.02 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.53 per cent and 0.40 per cent.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.2 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.79 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.5 per cent. Markets drew some support from better-than-expected economic figures out of China. A new report showed China’s factory activity expanded at a faster pace in September, helped by rising export orders. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) rose to 51.5 in September from 51.0 in August. Analysts had expected it to pick up slightly to 51.2.
Commodities
Crude prices were lower and looked set to record a steep monthly decline as rising coronavirus infections continue to stoke concerns that further government restrictions will hamper a recovery in demand.
The day range on Brent is US$40.46 to US$40.88. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$38.71 to US$39.25. Both benchmarks lost more than 3 per cent on Tuesday.
“Oil futures fell precipitously Wednesday amid mounting fears the oil demand recovery in the United States, the world’s biggest oil consumer, could slow due to COVID cases' resurgence in New York, leading to stricter mobility restrictions in the economic powerhouse North Eastern corridor,” AxiCorp chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said.
While markets drew some solace for U.S. weekly inventory numbers from the American Petroleum Institute showing a decline in domestic stockpiles, he said those numbers may just be a "temporary bandage over the “oil price hemorrhaging.”
“The oil complex will remain super sensitive to any adverse healthcare or lockdown headline concerns,” he said.
Later Wednesday, markets will get more official inventory figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That report is due shortly after the North American open.
In other commodities, gold prices were lower and looked set for their biggest monthly drop in almost four years, hampered by a stronger U.S. dollar.
Spot gold fell 0.6 per cent to US$1,886.78 per ounce, declining 4.2 per cent so far in the month in what would be its worst monthly performance since November 2016.
U.S. gold futures were down 0.5 per cent at US$1,893.40.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed ahead of the latest reading on the health of this country’s economy.
The range for the day so far on the loonie is 74.51 US cents to 74.77 US cents.
Before the North American open, Statistics Canada releases its reading on July GDP. Markets are expecting to see monthly growth of about 3 per cent, suggesting a slowing in the recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdowns. Statscan will also offer an early flash estimate on expected growth in August.
“Our economists forecast a 3 per cent month-over-month rise for July GDP, in line with Statscan’s nowcast estimate from almost a month ago,” Daria Parkhomenko, RBC FX strategy associate, said.
“Our economists thought it was on the high side at the time-and still see more downside than upside risks-but data has been solid, including strong gains in hours worked for hard-hit sectors in the payrolls employment report (SEPH) for the month.”
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index edged higher in Europe after two days of declines, creeping above the 94 mark.
The euro lost 0.18 per cent against the U.S. dollar at US$1.1722.
The U.S. dollar rose 0.28 per cent against the Swiss franc at 0.9218 franc, after falling as low as 0.9191 franc overnight, according to figures from Reuters.
Against the yen, the U.S. dollar was steady at 105.56 yen, below a two-week high of 105.74 overnight.
More company news
Royal Dutch Shell announced on Wednesday plans to cut up to 9,000 jobs, or over 10 per cent of its workforce, as part of a major overhaul to shift the oil and gas giant to low-carbon energy. Shell, which had 83,000 employees at the end of 2019, said that the reorganization will lead to additional annual savings of around $2-billion to $2.5-billion by 2022, going partly beyond cuts of $3-billion to $4-billion announced earlier this year.
Canadian security firm GardaWorld on Wednesday announced its final offer to buy G4S Plc for about 2.97 billion pounds (US$3.81-billion) in a hostile bid, weeks after its previous offer was knocked down by the British company. Under the terms of the offer made by GardaWorld through its unit Fleming Capital Securities, G4S shareholders will receive 190 pence per share in cash. G4S was not immediately available to a request for comment.
China is preparing to launch an antitrust probe into Alphabet Inc’s Google, looking into allegations it has leveraged the dominance of its Android mobile operating system to stifle competition, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The case was proposed by telecommunications equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd last year and has been submitted by the country’s top market regulator to the State Council’s antitrust committee for review, they added.
U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment agreed on Wednesday to buy British-based gambling group William Hill for 2.9 billion pounds to expand in the fast-growing U.S. sports-betting market. The U.S. group, owner of Las Vegas’s Caesars Palace, intends to sell William Hill’s non-U.S. operations, including more than 1,400 UK betting shops, and said it would integrate the U.S. business into Caesars with few, if any, job losses.
The New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday set a reference price of $7.25 per share for Palantir Technologies Inc, valuing the data analytics company at a $15.8-billion ahead of its public market debut on Wednesday. While the valuation was lower than the $20 billion that Palantir fetched in a 2015 private fundraising round, the reference price is not an offering price for investors to purchase shares, but rather a benchmark for performance when the stock starts trading on the stock exchange on Wednesday.
Economic news
(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for September.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s Real GDP for July.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Real GDP for Q2.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for August.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press