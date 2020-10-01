Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were higher Thursday as investors welcomed signs of progress in talks for a new U.S. coronavirus stimulus plan. Major European markets were mostly higher in morning trading. TSX futures were also positive even as crude prices edged lower.
Dow futures were up by triple digits ahead of the North American open while Nasdaq and S&P futures were firmly in positive territory. On Wednesday, all three finished higher with the Dow adding more than 300 points. The TSX finished the session down with energy stocks posting a second day of losses.
“Investors are still hopeful that Republicans and Democrats will be able to agree on another massive stimulus package before the recovery loses momentum,” AxiCorp market analyst Milan Cutkovic said. "Time is running out, and the longer the negotiations drag on, the greater the risk to the economy.
“However, the latest economic figures are reassuring investors to some degree and signal that it is not too late to take decisive measures to support the economy.”
On Wednesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made progress on COVID-19 relief legislation, and the House of Representatives postponed a vote on a US$2.2-trillion Democratic coronavirus plan to allow more time for a bipartisan deal to be negotiated.
Ahead of the open, investors will also get the weekly reading on U.S. jobless claims. Markets are expecting the number of first-time claims to fall modestly to 850,000. The number comes one day before the closely watched nonfarm payrolls figures for September. Canada’s monthly employment numbers will be released next week.
On the corporate front, Constellation Brands, which earlier this year increased its stake in Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth, releases its latest quarter results ahead of the start of trading.
Overseas, a hardware failure shut down trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday. It was the worst outage on record for the world’s third biggest stock market. The delay marked the first full-day suspension since the exchange began all-electronic trading in 1999. The exchange is aiming to reopen on Friday.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Hong Kong and China were closed for holidays.
In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.27 per cent in morning trading with retail shares higher. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.63 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.08 per cent and France’s CAC 40 added 0.43 per cent.
European markets drew support from a new survey showing that he euro zone manufacturing recovery gathered pace last month, largely driven by strength in Germany. IHS Markit’s final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 53.7 in September from August’s 51.7, in line with an earlier flash reading and its highest level since August 2018. Anything above 50 indicates growth.
Commodities
Crude prices slid as an increase in OPEC output and continued demand concerns weighed on sentiment, although signs of progress in U.S. stimulus talks helped put a floor under declines.
The day range on Brent so far is US$41.83 to US$42.56. The range on West Texas Intermediate. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$39.72 to US$40.47.
A Reuters survey found that supply from OPEC members rose 160,000 barrels per day from August.
The increase was mainly the results of higher supplies from Libya and Iran. Both are exempt from the current supply agreement between OPEC and its allies.
Meanwhile, rising coronavirus infections around the globe continue to raise concerns about the recovery in crude demand.
“It’s hard to see a scenario in the near-term where travel gets back to pre-pandemic levels, and even with a vaccine in the pipeline (several of them, actually), there are genuine concerns that ‘normal’ as we knew it before February, isn’t coming back any time soon,” AxiCorp chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.
Still, Mr. Innes also noted that markets are getting some support from the latest developments in the U.S. stimulus talks.
“Global risk appetite, to which oil prices remain very much tethered, is benefiting from positive noises around a stimulus deal from Washington,” he said.
In other commodities, gold rose, helped by an easing U.S. dollar.
Spot gold rose 0.7 per cent to US$1,898.79 per ounce, starting October on a positive note after recording its biggest monthly drop since late November 2016 in September.
U.S. gold futures were 0.3 per cent at US$1,902.00 per ounce.
“There’s a bit of relief that the [U.S.] dollar rally has for the most part ended and it seems many investors are more focused on the headwinds ahead of the global economic recovery,” Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA in New York, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar gained in early going as its U.S. counterpart pulled back against global currencies amid increased optimism over a possible deal on a new U.S. coronavirus stimulus package.
The day range on the loonie is 75.04 US cents to 75.30 US cents.
RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole says the Canadian September Markit PMI, due Thursday morning, will give an early look at how well business confidence is holding up amid the latest uptick in virus counts.
He noted that the August PMI reading was strong at 55.1 – the highest in 2 years.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar fell to a nine-day low as investors shifted to riskier holdings. The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a selection of global currencies, slid to 93.61, its weakest since Sept. 22.
The euro was last trading at US$1.1735, up 0.1 per cent on the day.
The Australian dollar rose 0.3 per cent at US$0.7186, having earlier touched US$0.7197, its highest since Sept. 22. The Norwegian crown increased to the same milestone, before giving back some of those gains to trade up 0.3 per cent at 9.2930, according to figures from Reuters.
The British pound fell 0.3 per cent against the U.S. dollar at US$1.2881. It also shed 0.2 per cent against the euro to trade at 91.08 pence.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for August.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Sept. 26.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending for August.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal income for August.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Core PCE Price Index for August.
(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s Markit Manufacturing PMI for September.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI for September.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Index for September. Consensus is 56.0, unchanged from August.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for August. The Street expects a rise of 0.8 per cent from July.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press