Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures dropped early Friday on news that U.S. President Donald Trump has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. European markets started the session on the back foot. TSX futures were also weaker with crude prices taking a hit on the news.
Ahead of the opening bell, Dow futures were down by roughly 400 points. S&P and Nasdaq futures were off by more than 1 per cent. All three indexes finished higher Thursday with the Nasdaq outperforming, ending up 1.4 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index edged up 0.39 per cent by the close.
Mr. Trump tweeted overnight that both he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 and will immediately go into quarantine. White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said that he expects Mr. Trump to continue to carry out his duties “without disruption" during his recovery.
The news injects further uncertainty into the markets, coming just weeks before Americans head to the polls. Crude prices fell on the news while safe-haven assets like gold advanced.
“The health of U.S. Presidents has always been a hot button issue for financial markets from when Reagan got shot, to when George Bush senior fell ill at a dinner in Japan,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.. “This time is no different with market reaction being immediate as U.S. stock futures plunged sharply.”
“While the President and First Lady aren’t exhibiting symptoms yet, this news blows a rather big hole in Trump’s re-election campaign plans, and could complicate the next 30 days if the President does start to show symptoms, and becomes ill and is unable to campaign,” Mr. Hewson said. “There is also the question of who else might have it in the White House, and whether vice President Mike Pence can step up in Trump’s absence.”
Ahead of the open, markets will also get key September employment figures out of the United States. Canadian figures are due next week.
Markets are expecting the report to show that the U.S. economy created about 850,000 new jobs last month, down from 1.37 million in August. The unemployment rate is seen dipping to 8.2 per cent from 8.4 per cent.
“The jobs report will be in focus from a political point of view because it could influence the Trump administration with respect to the proposed coronavirus relief package,” CMC Markets analyst David Madden said. “The Republicans might be less inclined to reach a compromise, should the jobs data be well-received.”
Overseas, major European markets were down in morning trading but off early lows. The pan-European STOXX fell 0.26 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.60 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.60 per cent and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.46 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.67 per cent after returning to trading following a hardware glitch that suspended business on Thursday. Markets in China and Hong Kong were closed for public holidays.
Commodities
Crude prices dropped on news that Mr. Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus, adding to the downward pressure from continued demand fears and rising supply from OPEC.
The day range on Brent so far is US$39.40 to US$40.77. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$37.22 to US$38.65.
Prices of both benchmarks were down roughly 3 per cent in early going. WTI looks set for a weekly decline of about 5 per cent. Brent is headed for a 6 per cent decline for the week.
Crude prices were already struggling before news of Mr. Trump’s test results after a bipartisan deal for more economic relief remained elusive in Washington, adding to concerns that demand will suffer without further support. As well, a Reuters survey showed that crude supplies from OPEC members rose in September by 160,000 barrels a day from month earlier levels, signalling increased supply in the market.
“It was a weak market already and this event has come along and added uncertainty, giving pause for people to say, ‘you know what, I’m taking some risk off the table’,” Lachlan Shaw, head of commodity research at National Australia Bank in Melbourne, told Reuters.
Gold prices, meanwhile, moved higher as investors sought safety, putting bullion on track for its best weekly showing since early August. Gold prices are now up more than 2 per cent this week.
On Friday, spot gold edged up 0.1 per cent to US$1,905.91, reversing losses from early Asian trade to climb back above $1,900. U.S. gold futures eased by 0.2 per cent to US$1,912.00.
“Gold prices as you would expect have spiked higher, while U.S. treasuries have seen yields drop back,” CMC Markets' Michael Hewson said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar weakened alongside lower crude prices as uncertainty over Mr. Trump’s health pushed investors toward safer holdings like the yen and the U.S. dollar.
The day range on the loonie is 75.02 US cents to 75.30 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases on the calendar Friday.
Japan’s yen made its biggest gain in more than a month and hit a one-week high immediately after Mr. Trump’s tweet confirming the diagnosis. The U.S. dollar also advanced immediately after the news, although both later pulled back.
The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was up 0.1 per cent although still down about 0.8 per cent for the week, according to figures from Reuters. The index is on track for its weakest weekly performance since August.
The euro was last down 0.2 per cent at US$1.172. Britain’s pound gained after Downing Street said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would meet on Saturday to discuss next steps in Brexit talks. Sterling was last up 0.2 per cent at US$1.2913.
More company news
Amazon.com Inc said more than 19,000 of its U.S. frontline workers contracted the coronavirus this year, or 1.44% of the total, a disclosure sought by labor advocates who have criticized the COVID-19 response by the world’s largest online retailer. Some staff, elected officials and unions in recent months have said that Amazon put employees' health at risk by keeping warehouses open during the pandemic. Amazon said its rate of infection was 42% lower than expected when considering the virus' spread in the general population.
Walmart Inc has agreed to sell its British supermarket chain Asda to private equity group TDR Capital and the founders of petrol station operator EG Group for US$8.8-billion, it said on Friday. The deal led by Mohsin and Zuber Issa, the billionaire brothers who founded the petrol station operator EG Group nearly two decades ago, and TDR means Asda will be back under British ownership for the first time since 1999, when Walmart paid 6.7 billion pounds for the business.
Honda Motor will end its participation in the FIA Formula One World Championship as a power unit supplier at the end of the 2021 season, it said on Friday. The Japanese company said in a statement that it wants to focus its research and development resources on energy technologies including for fuel cells and battery electric vehicles.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment for September.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for August. The Street is forecasting a rise of 1.4 per cent from July.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for September.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press