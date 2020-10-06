Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were little changed early Tuesday as investors await further signs of progress on talks for new coronavirus relief. Overseas, major European markets were down modestly in morning trading. TSX futures were lower as crude prices held the previous session’s gains.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all just below break even ahead of the North American open after the previous session’s rally. The Nasdaq led Monday’s gains, adding more than 2 per cent, while the Dow and S&P finished up 1.7 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 1.3 per cent.
Sentiment was underpinned by continued hopes that U.S. lawmakers were making progress on talks for a new stimulus package to offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke for an hour on Monday about a package but didn’t reach an agreement. They were reportedly set to meet again today.
“The longer the stimulus delays go on, the more frantic the market will get, especially with the stimulus buyers worried about a narrowing in the polls after the President’s release from the hospital,” AxiCorp chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said. “When a market is prepared for chaos, expect a lack of market chaos. Extreme volatility is a product of surprises, not desired outcomes.”
U.S. President Donald Trump’s health also continues to be on the market’s radar after he returned to the White House from hospital on Monday evening.
In this country, investors will get a new report from Statistics Canada on international trade in August ahead of the opening bell. Economists are expecting to see a trade deficit for the month of $2.1-billion. RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole says auto exports should move lower after shifting seasonal patterns during the pandemic boost numbers in July.
In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.34 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.56 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 0.22 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.23 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.52 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed up 0.90 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices gained on concerns that refineries in the Gulf of Mexico could be hit by a storm in the region and the continuing impact of a labour disruption in Norway.
The day range on Brent is US$41.22 to US$41.73. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$39.10 to US$39.62. Prices rallied 5 per cent on Monday as concerns about the health of U.S. President Donald Trump eased and optimism grew over the possibility of a U.S stimulus package.
On Tuesday, prices were underpinned by supply concerns as a continuing strike in Norway shut six offshore oil and gas fields. As well, oil platforms in the Gulf were evacuated as Tropical Storm Delta moved toward the Louisiana and Florida coast, according to Reuters.
“Traders bought back into the oil market yesterday as the wider mood in the markets was optimistic because of the Trump story,” CMC Markets analyst David Madden said. “Oil workers in Norway went on strike and that played a role too, but there were fears of industrial action recently.”
Later in the session, investors will get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports when the American Petroleum Institute releases its latest tally.
Five analysts polled by Reuters estimate, on average, that crude stocks rose by 400,000 barrels in the week to Oct. 2, while gasoline inventories likely fell by 900,000 barrels and distillate stockpiles.
More official figures will be released Wednesday morning by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
In other commodities, gold prices eased on Tuesday as equity markets steadied.
Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,910.50 per ounce. It had hit US$1,918.36 on Monday, highest since Sept. 22.
U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 per cent at US$1,917.80.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was steady as risk sentiment improved and its U.S. counterpart slipped against global currencies on rising optimism over the possibility of a U.S. COVID-19 stimulus package.
The day range on the loonie is 75.34 US cents to 75.51 US cents.
“Risky assets continued to rally into the U.S. close as it was confirmed that President Trump had left hospital and returned to the White House,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said. “Subsequent moves have been very limited.”
On Tuesday, Canadian investors will the the August reading on international trade. Economists expect the trade gap to narrow to $2.1-billion from $2.5-billion the month before.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index fell slightly to 93.39. It is now down more than 1 per cent from the two-month high seen at the end of last month.
Euro/dollar was trading up 0.1 per cent at 1.1792.
The British pound also rose 0.1 per cent, to US$1.2991, with hopes that a Brexit deal can be reached pushing the currency towards US$1.30.
The U.S. dollar was down 0.1 per cent versus the Japanese yen at 105.65, according to Reuters.
Economic news
8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade deficit for August.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit for August.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for August.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks on the economic outlook to the National Association for Business Economics.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press