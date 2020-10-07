Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures rebounded early Wednesday after a surprise announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump that he was halting stimulus talks sideswiped sentiment in the previous session. Major European markets were mixed in morning trading. TSX futures were firmer with gold prices higher but crude prices dipping.
Dow futures were up by triple digits ahead of the North American open while S&P and Dow futures were firmly higher. On Tuesday, markets took a late-day turn after Mr. Trump tweeted that he was putting an end to talks for a new coronavirus relief package until after the November election. The S&P 500 closed Tuesday’s session down 1.4 per cent. The Nasdaq finished off 1.57 per cent. The TSX finished down more than 1 per cent.
“Markets bounced back fairly quickly and it [Mr. Trump’s announcement] is unlikely to be the catalyst for a significant sell-off as most market participants were not anticipating that a deal will be reached ahead of the U.S. presidential election anyway,” Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at AxiCorp, said, describing the initial market reaction as “knee jerk”.
“However, should there be no stimulus package announced shortly after the election, investors could get increasingly nervous about the economic recovery losing momentum.”
Mr. Trump’s tweet came just hours after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell cautioned that the tentative U.S. economic recovery could falter without further government stimulus.
“The expansion is still far from complete. Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses,” Mr. Powell said in a morning address.
On Wednesday afternoon, markets will get a chance to again gauge the Fed’s thinking when it releases the minutes from the last policy meeting.
In this country, Toronto-Dominion Bank expects to book a $2.3-billion gain on its stake in online brokerage TD Ameritrade Holding Corp., which was sold to rival Charles Schwab Corp. in a US$22-billion deal. That deal closed on Tuesday.
The Globe’s James Bradshaw reports that TD now owns about 13.5 per cent of Charles Schwab after swapping its 43-per-cent stake in TD Ameritrade for stock in the larger merged company, which has roughly US$6-trillion in client assets and 28 million brokerage accounts. When the deal was announced last November, TD said it would add “significant value” to the bank’s investment, and predicted a “sizable” accounting gain as a result.
On the earnings front, investors will get results from EXFO Inc. on Wednesday.
Overseas, major European markets had a choppy morning with the pan-European STOXX sitting just above break even. Utilities shares were among the best performers. Britain’s FTSE slid 0.06 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.06 per cent. France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.07 per cent.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished up 1.09 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.05 per cent. The broader Topix ended modestly higher.
Commodities
Crude prices were weaker, pressured by rising U.S. inventories and lingering concern about U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to halt stimulus talks.
The day range on Brent is US$41.69 to US$42.42. The range on WTI is US$39.63 to US$40.35.
Sentiment took a hit after the American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. oil inventories rose by 951,000 barrels last week.
“(This was) not exactly what the recovery doctor ordered as the oil market was already tanking from a two-week high after President Trump quashed hope for a pre-election stimulus deal,” Stephen Innes, chief market strategist, at online brokerage AxiCorp, said in a note.
More official weekly figures will be released later Wednesday morning by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Wednesday’s early losses were offset by the continued impact of Hurricane Delta on production in the Gulf of Mexico as companies removed workers and secured production platforms in preparation for the storm.
As well, in Norway, the Lederne labour union said on Tuesday it will expand its ongoing oil strike from Oct. 10 unless a wage deal can be reached in the meantime, according to a Reuters report. Six offshore oil and gas fields shut down on Monday because of the strike, cutting the country’s output capacity by 8 per cent, the news agency said.
In other commodities, gold prices rose on continued concern about the economic recovery.
Spot gold rose 1 per cent to US$1,895.46 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 per cent at US$1,901.60.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was slightly firmer as the U.S. dollar steadied after rising in the wake of Mr. Trump’s decision to call off stimulus talks.
The day range on the loonie is 74.96 US cents to 75.25 US cents.
There were no major economic reports on Wednesday’s calendar. Investors will now be looking ahead to remarks by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem on Thursday morning and the release of the September employment figures early Friday.
In early trading in Europe, the U.S. dollar was last quoted at US$1.1754 per euro, down 0.18 per cent after a 0.4 per cent gain against the common currency during the previous session, according to figures from Reuters.
The greenback had jumped on Tuesday after Mr. Trump’s surprise announcement but later steadied as markets looked beyond the tweet and drew some solace from the U.S. President’s request that Congress extend US$25-billion in new payroll assistance to U.S. airlines.
The British pound was quoted at US$1.2915, up 0.36 per cent after losing 0.86 per cent on Tuesday. The Australian dollar edged up 0.57 per cent to US$0.7142 after tumbling by more than 1.1 per cent on Tuesday.
More company news
EU antitrust enforcers accepted on Wednesday Broadcom’s offer to drop exclusivity deals with TV and modem makers and ended their year-long investigation without a finding of wrongdoing by the U.S. chipmaker. The EU competition enforcer launched an investigation into the company in June last year and even threatened to issue an interim order, its first in almost two decades, to stop such practices while the probe was ongoing.
British private security company G4S on Wednesday once again rejected smaller Canadian rival GardaWorld’s offer and dismissed claims made by the hostile bidders in a pitch to shareholders as misleading. GardaWorld, which launched a hostile bid for one of the world’s largest private security companies G4S last month, said on Tuesday that it, along with its private equity owner BC Partners, had a plan to “address G4S' pension issues”.
Levi Strauss & Co posted a surprise profit and beat revenue estimates on Tuesday as consumers shopped more on the denim maker’s website and app during the COVID-19 pandemic, sending its shares up 12 per cent in premarket trading. Excluding certain items, Levi earned 8 US cents per share, while analysts on average had projected a loss of 22 US cents.
German coalition parties have agreed on a reform package which is meant to improve oversight and reduce conflicts of interest following the Wirecard accounting scandal, a document obtained by Reuters showed on Wednesday. The government’s so-called Wirecard action plan gives Bafin watchdog increased control rights and requires companies to switch their accounting firms after 10 years, the document said.
Economic news
(10 a.m. ET) Canada’s Ivey Purchasing Managers Index for September.
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed minutes released
(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for August.
Also: U.S. vice-presidential debate
With Reuters and The Canadian Press