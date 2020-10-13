 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Darcy Keith
Futures for the TSX are modestly higher Tuesday morning, as markets here play a bit of catch up to a rally Monday on Wall Street, when Canadians were off for the Thanksgiving holiday.

But U.S. futures are slightly in negative territory, suggesting further gains in U.S. stocks today will need fresh inspiration. That could come later this morning from the U.S. banks, which start reporting third-quarter results. Already, JPMorgan Chase reported results this morning that were better than forecast by Street analysts, and its stock is up about 1.5 per cent.

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Monday, with tech shares outperforming, while investors monitored stimulus negotiations in Washington. The S&P 500 rose 1.6% and the Nasdaq advanced 2.6%. Tech strength was particularly focused on Apple, which soared 6.4% and enjoyed its biggest advance since July 31 as investors positioned ahead of the unveiling of its first 5G iPhone.

On Tuesday, concerns over COVID-19 and its economic impact was denting sentiment, after Johnson & Johnson said it was pausing its vaccine candidate due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delaying one of the highest profile efforts to contain the global pandemic.

The participant’s illness is being reviewed and evaluated by an independent data and safety monitoring board as well as the company’s clinical and safety physicians, the company said in a statement.

J&J, which also reported third-quarter results that beat Street expectations, said that such pauses are normal in big trials, which can include tens of thousands of people. It said the “study pause” in giving doses of the vaccine candidate was different from a “regulatory hold” required by health authorities. The current case is a pause.

The TSX Tuesday should get an assist from higher oil prices, with are up nearly 2 per cent this morning and buoyed by positive trade data out of China. China’s crude oil imports rose 2.1 per cent in September from a month ago as some delayed cargoes finally cleared customs, Reuters reported.

Earnings reports from JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc, due shortly, will set the tone for the quarterly performance of big U.S. lenders scheduled to report this week.

U.S. bank stocks have widely underperformed the broader market in 2020 and analysts expect the sector’s earnings to take years to make a full recovery as interest rates remain near record lows.

Overall, analysts expect third-quarter earnings for S&P 500 firms to slide 20.7 per cent from a year earlier, smaller than a 31 per cent tumble in the prior quarter.

European shares hovered at five-week highs on Tuesday following a three-day rally that was sparked by hopes of more U.S. stimulus, while Airbus slipped after JPMorgan downgraded its rating on the stock.

Equities

Commodities

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar is little changed against the U.S. dollar so far this morning, although outperforming largely softer G10 currencies. “Solid jobs data last week helped lift sentiment surrounding the CAD to some extent to help extend the CAD’s relatively strong run so far in October. This reflects the positive risk undertone that has helped drive stocks higher as well as relatively well-supported crude oil prices,” Scotiabank analysts commented in a note.

The greenback is modestly firmer in light trading ahead of this morning’s U.S. CPI data.

Other corporate news

Air Canada has slashed its price to buy Canadian tour operator Transat A.T. Inc, with the deal now worth about C$188.7 million, down from C$720 million, as COVID-19 weighs on travel demand, the companies said in a statement on Saturday.

JPMorgan Chase saw its profits improve marginally in the third quarter, a notable change after the nation’s largest bank had to set aside billions in the last two quarters to cover losses from the coronavirus pandemic. The New York-based bank said Tuesday that it earned a profit of $9.44 billion, or $2.92 a share, in the July to September period. That’s up from a profit of $9.08 billion, or $2.68 per share, in the same period a year earlier. The results beat analysts' expectations for earnings of $2.23 a share, according to FactSet. The bank decided not to set aside any significant funds to cover potentially bad loans, surprising some market participants. Shares are up 1.5% in premarket trading.

Johnson & Johnson boosted revenue slightly and doubled its third-quarter profit, mainly due to a $4 billion charge for litigation costs in the year-ago quarter. The health care giant handily beat Wall Street expectations and raised its financial forecast for the year. Meanwhile, the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company disclosed late Monday that it had to temporarily pause its huge, late-stage study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine “due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.” Such pauses are not unusual in big studies, and it’s unknown whether the participant got J&J’s shot or a placebo.

Walt Disney Co jumped 4.5% as it restructured its media and entertainment businesses to accelerate growth of Disney+ and other streaming services.

Other earnings today include Blackrock Inc. and Citigroup Inc.

Read more: Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for September. The Street is projecting an increase of 0.2 per cent from August and up 1.4 per cent year-over-year.

With files from Reuters and The Associated Press

This file will be updated

