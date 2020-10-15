Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures pointed to continued losses on Wall Street at Thursday’s open as investors grapple with rising COVID-19 infections around the world and fading hopes for fresh U.S. stimulus before next month’s election. Overseas, major European markets were lower for a third consecutive session following losses in Asia. TSX futures were also down with crude prices lower on continued demand concerns.
Ahead of the North American open, Dow futures were down by more than 300 points while S&P and Nasdaq futures fell by more than 1 per cent. On Wednesday, the Dow fell 0.58 per cent. The S&P 500 fell 0.66 per cent and the Nasdaq lost 0.80 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 0.34 per cent.
“It was only a matter of time before investors are no longer able to ignore the sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases and new restrictions being introduced throughout Europe,” Axi market analyst Milan Cutkovic said.
“So far it has mainly been the hope for new stimulus measures that has kept the optimism alive. On Wall Street, however, investors have now accepted that there will be no deal between the Republicans and Democrats over the stimulus package in the imminent future.”
On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he and democrat lawmakers were still “far apart” on a new relief package and said it would be difficult to come to an agreement before the Nov. 3 election.
Meanwhile, the rising number of virus-related restrictions also continue to weigh on sentiment. London’s mayor Sadiq Khan said he expects the government will announce later on Thursday that London will shortly move to stricter lockdown restrictions.
“It is my expectation that the government will today announce that London will shortly be moving into tier 2 or the high alert level of restrictions,” Mr. Khan said.
In this country, Fiat Chrysler and Unifor, the union representing about 9,000 Canadian autoworkers, reached a tentative agreement late Wednesday, heading off a potential strike. Unifor announced the agreement just ahead of the 11:59 p.m. Wednesday strike deadline. Details of the agreement were not provided but a press conference is set for 10 a.m. ET on Thursday.
Vancouver-based retailer Aritzia Inc. posted a loss in its latest quarter, citing the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Aritzia reported a net loss of $900,000 on revenue of $200-million in the 13-week period ended Aug. 30. The company reported net income of $17.9-million on revenue of $241-million in the comparable period last year. The results were released after Thursday’s closing bell.
On Thursday, investors will get results from cannabis company Aphria Inc. as well as preliminary figures from Barrick Gold.
On Wall Street, Morgan Stanley reports results.
In Europe, markets were down for a third straight day with the pan-European STOXX 600 falling 2.37 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 2.36 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 3.07 per cent. France’s CAC 40 lost 2.45 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.51 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 2.06 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices fell as rising coronavirus infections and tighter restrictions in some regions continued to raise concerns about recovering global demand.
The day range on Brent so far is US$42.58 to US$43.48. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$40.31 to US$41.29.
In Europe, nations are again imposing stricter measures including curfews and lockdowns to stem the rising number of coronavirus infections. Early Thursday, London’s mayor Sadiq Khan said he expects the government will announce later on Thursday that London will shortly move to stricter lockdown restrictions.
On Wednesday, the International Energy Agency said a second wave of the virus could hamper efforts by producers to balance the markets.
“Traders are in hyperventilation mode over the extent to which governments may have to renew social mobility restrictions to control the coronavirus’s spread,” said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi, in a note.
Crude prices drew some support from new figures from the American Petroleum Institute showing a draw in weekly U.S. inventories. The industry group said in a report released after Wednesday’s close that U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate stocks were all lower for the week ended Oct. 9.
More official figures will be released later Thursday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
In other commodities, gold prices fell as the U.S. dollar advanced on fading hopes for a U.S. stimulus package before the election.
Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,899.57 per ounce, after rising as much as 1.2 per cent on Wednesday.
U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 per cent to US$1,903.90 per ounce.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar fell in early going as waning risk sentiment helped bolster its U.S. counterpart against world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 75.73 US cents to 76.08 US cents. The dollar was last near the lower end of that spread.
On Thursday, Canadian markets will get existing home sales figures for September. Bank of Canada deputy governor Timothy Lane is speaking for a second time this week but the subject matter is digital currency and isn’t likely to move markets.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index was trading at 93.47, near a one-week high.
The euro was last at US$1.1740 and the U.S. dollar was 105.95 per Japanese yen. Both currency pairs were trading flat, according to figures from Reuters.
“Investors' appetite remained subdued for another day as concerns over a delay in distributing a coronavirus vaccine and downbeat comments over a new US fiscal package continue to weigh on market sentiment,” Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group, said.
Britain’s pound was steady at US$1.30 and at 90.23 pence against the euro. EU leaders are set to meet in Brussels later in the day where they will press Britain for concessions in Brexit trade talks.
More company news
Brookfield Asset Management plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) for its $1.4-billion Australian coal export terminal next week, Reuters reported Thursday, citing three sources. The IPO will compete for the title of Australia’s biggest float in 2020 with Macquarie Group’s potential listing of Nuix in a deal that would value the software provider at close to $1.5-billion.
United Airlines said its total revenue dropped 78 per cent in the third quarter, slowing from an about 87 per cent plunge in the previous quarter as demand for air travel gradually recovered from the coronavirus crisis. United said its quarterly adjusted loss was US$2.37-billion, or US$8.16 per share, compared with adjusted net income of US$1-billion, or US$4.07 per share, a year earlier. The company reported revenue of US$2.49 billion and said it had liquidity of US$19.4-billion as of the end of the third quarter.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s ADP National Employment Report for September.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Oct. 10.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for October.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for October.
(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s existing home sales and average prices for September.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press