Equities
Wall Street futures sought direction Friday after three days of losses with concern over rising coronavirus infections coming up against speculation over further U.S. stimulus. In Europe, markets bounced higher after the previous session’s sharp declines. TSX futures were little changed with crude prices lower but mostly flat for the week.
Ahead of the North American open, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all hovered around break even. All three finished down on Thursday, but off session lows. Thursday’s weak finish marked the third consecutive day of losses for the major indexes. The S&P/TSX Composite Index managed modest gains, closing up 0.28 per cent.
“Investor uncertainty is bristling ahead of an expected choppy period in terms of headline risk, where perhaps the most horrifying trouble of all is that the second wave of the coronavirus could trigger more intense lockdown fears,” Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said. “Still, the allure of the U.S. stimulus deal is keeping the + 3500 [S&P 500] dream alive.”
On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated he was willing to increase the size of a fiscal stimulus package to win support of Republicans and Democrats. The offer helped Wall Street narrow its losses late in the session Thursday and came after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sounded a note of doubt about whether a new package could be reached before the November election.
However, that was also offset by continuing concern about rising coronavirus infections in some regions and increased restrictions in cities like London and Paris.
Ahead of the start of trading, U.S. investors will be watching September retail sales figures for an indication of how the American economic recovery is holding up. Economists are looking for an increase of 0.7 per cent following August’s 0.6-per-cent gain.
In this country, Statistics Canada releases factory sales figures for August. An early estimate from Statscan suggested a 2-per-cent decline in manufacturing sales for the month is likely. Economists say that would reflect a pullback in auto sales after an unusually strong showing in July and a decline in the aerospace sector.
In Europe, markets rebounded in morning trading with the pan-European STOXX 600 rising 0.78 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 1.03 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.61 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was up 1.4 per cent. The gains came after steep losses during Thursday’s session.
In Asia, markets were mixed following Wall Street’s weak hand off. Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.41 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.94 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were lower in early going, reflecting uncertainty over demand as coronavirus restrictions are implemented and the impact of a higher U.S. dollar.
The day range on Brent is US$42.58 to US$43.21. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$40.40 to US$41.05.
Both benchmarks look set for a flat week.
“The fall in oil mid-morning Asia is being chalked up to a decline in U.S. oil exports and the omnipresent escalating coronavirus restrictions, which have cast a pall over the large draw in U.S. crude inventories,” Axi’s Stephen Innes said in a note.
“In a week dominated by virus headlines, global oil benchmark prices remained firmly anchored around the US$40/bbl price point even as COVID-19 cases climbed again in the U.S. and Europe ahead of what public officials have warned could be a winter of discontent.”
On Thursday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that an increase in U.S. petroleum demand last week helped cut crude inventories. The government agency also said U.S. distillate inventories fell by the most since 2003 as Hurricane Delta hit production.
A higher U.S. dollar also added pressure to crude prices on Friday with the greenback headed to its best weekly performance in a month on uncertainty over rising infections and U.S. stimulus plans.
Meanwhile, a technical committee of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied oil producers, a group know as OPEC+, ended their meeting on Thursday expressing concerns about rising oil supply as social restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 limit fuel usage, according to a Reuters report.
There is an OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 to set policy.
In other commodities, gold prices slid and looked headed for the first weekly drop in three.
Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,903.24 per ounce, losing 1.4 per cent so far this week. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.1 per cent to US$1,907.50.
“There’s some further upside for the [U.S.] dollar and that’s been a major headwind for gold, in addition to the ongoing (U.S.) stimulus negotiations which have yielded no progress,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was modestly higher as its U.S. counterpart paused on global markets but still looked set for its best weekly gain in a month.
The day range on the loonie so far is 75.54 US cents to 75.73 US cents.
Investors will get August factory sales numbers ahead of the opening bell. Economists are expect to see a decline in manufacturing sales, reflecting a pullback in export volumes in the auto and aerospace sectors.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs that currency against a group of world counterparts, was down 0.1 per cent in European trading. The U.S. dollar looks set for a weekly gain of about 0.7 per cent, according to figures from Reuters.
On a monthly basis, the U.S. dollar index is up 0.7 per cent, its biggest rise since end-September.
“The fight against corona is not a sprint but a marathon and that is becoming increasingly clear on the FX market too,” said Esther Reichelt, FX analyst at Commerzbank, in a note.
“The winners will be all those economies and their respective currencies that do best at overcoming the economic challenges posed by the pandemic...Until then, the FX market will be dominated by risk considerations.”
More company news
Carmaker Daimler posted forecast-beating third-quarter results, citing a faster than expected market recovery and strong business in September. Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax reached 3.07 billion euros (US$3.59-billion), Daimler said, beating the 2.14 billion Refinitiv forecast.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales and new orders for August.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s international securities transactions for August.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for September.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for October.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press