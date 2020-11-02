 Skip to main content

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures pointed to a higher start Monday as market attention turns to the U.S. election and investors brace for what could be a volatile week. Major European markets were higher in morning trading, bolstered by positive factory data. In this country, TSX futures were positive even as crude prices continued to decline.

Story continues below advertisement

Ahead of the North American open Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all up by more than 1 per cent. The Dow ended last month down more than 4 per cent, its worst monthly performance since March. The S&P and Nasdaq were down more than 2 per cent in October. It was the second monthly decline for both indexes.

“October proved to be a turbulent month for global markets, and investors should better buckle up for a continuation of the roller coaster ride in November,” Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at Axi, said in an early note.

“In Europe, the number of countries moving into a second lockdown is increasing. Austria and the U.K. announced new restrictions as previous measures failed to prevent a surge in new COVID-19 cases.”

As for the U.S. election, he said, neither a win by Donald Trump or Joe Biden should trigger a dramatic price move.

“For markets, it is far more important that there is no contested election,” he said.

As the U.S. campaign enters its final day, a NBC/Wall Street Journal poll released over the weekend gave Mr. Biden a 10-point lead over Mr. Trump.

Uncertainty over the U.S. election and the potential for a contested result has roiled markets in recent weeks. Last week, the VIX volatility index rose to its highest level in four months and was last up almost 1 point at nearly 38.4.

Story continues below advertisement

In this country, key events come later in the week with the release of August international trade numbers on Wednesday and October employment figures on Friday. On the jobs front, economists are expecting to see the addition of about 100,000 new jobs with the jobless rate dipping to 8.7 per cent from 9 per cent in September.

On Thursday, telecoms BCE Inc. and Telus Inc. will both release third-quarter results. Retailer Canadian Tire releases its latest earnings the same day.

Overseas, major European markets advanced in early trading with the pan-European STOXX 600 gaining 0.89 per cent. A positive reading on European manufacturing helped investors look past looming lockdowns in several countries, including Britain. IHS Markit’s final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 54.8 in October from September’s 53.7, its highest reading since July 2018 and ahead of the 54.4 flash estimate. Anything above 50 indicates growth.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.65 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 1.47 per cent. France’s CAC 40 advanced 1.30 per cent.

In Asia, indexes finished higher after new figures showed growth in China’s manufacturing activity last month. Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.39 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.46 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.02 per cent.

Commodities

Story continues below advertisement

Crude prices continued to decline on concerns over the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe on demand and uncertainty over Tuesday’s presidential election in the United States.

The day range on Brent is US$35.74 to US$37.37. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$33.64 to US$35.28.

Both benchmarks had been down by as much as US$2 a barrel early in the session but recouped some losses alongside strengthening global markets and positive readings on factory activity in China and Europe.

“Assuming the [oil] market closes down today, that will be the fourth straight day of declines,” Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, said.

“There are two primary drivers of price action this morning and a laundry list of secondary ones.”

The two key factors, he said, are the resumption in lockdowns in Europe and the fact that the market was caught off guard by the resumption of Libyan supply. He noted that Libya’s output has risen from 100,000 barrels a day to around 800,000 barrels a day.

Story continues below advertisement

“Combined with the prospect of higher Iranian production in the event of a Biden victory, OPEC supply is becoming a concern,” Mr. Innes said.

In other commodities, gold prices edged higher.

Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,884.98 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 per cent at US$1,884.00 per ounce.

“We are seeing something of a resurgence in safe-haven buying,” said Harshal Barot, senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was steady, trading above the 75-US-cent mark while the U.S. dollar added to the previous week’s advance ahead of Tuesday’s presidential election.

Story continues below advertisement

The day range on the loonie so far is 74.80 US cents to 75.16 US cents.

There are no major Canadian economic releases on Monday’s calendar, with trade and employment figures due later in the week.

"Our economists expect the October job report to show a sharp slowdown to just 50,000, from 378,200 in September, Alvin T. Tan, Asian FX strategist with RBC, said.

“The survey week will capture some tightening in social restrictions. This should put further pressure on high-touch industries such as food/accommodation.”

On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of major currencies, rose to a one-month high of 94.28 and was last up 0.2 per cent on the day, according to Reuters figures.

“The U.S. election will finally be upon us on Tuesday,” Mr. Tan said. “The most negative outcome for the market would be a prolonged vote count and a contested election.”

Story continues below advertisement

He said an analysis by RBC’s U.S. economics team suggests that Mr. Trump faces an uphill battle.

“If we assume polling errors similar to 2016, Biden’s lead in the key battleground states shrinks significantly,” he said. “The problem for Trump is that an outperformance against the polls similar to 2016 would not be enough.”

Elsewhere, Britain’s pound slid after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a one-month lockdown.

Sterling fell to its weakest in 2-1/2-weeks at US$1.2863 , down 0.7 per cent on the day. It was also down by 0.5 per cent against the euro at 90.35 pence.

More company news

Bank of Nova Scotia says outgoing Air Canada chief executive Calin Rovinescu has joined its board. The Toronto bank’s announcement comes after Mr. Rovinescu announced he will retire from the airline in February as it struggles to rebuild the travel sector amid COVID-19. Mr. Rovinescu has served as the airline’s president and chief executive since April 2009, but also led the company’s restructuring in 2003 and 2004.

Clorox Co raised its full-year sales forecast on Monday, as the bleach maker benefits from a sustained boom in demand for its disinfectants and other cleaning products due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said it expects full-year sales to rise in the range of 5% to 9%, compared with a prior forecast of a flat to low single-digit increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

M.A.C brand owner Estee Lauder Cos Inc beat analysts' estimates for first-quarter sales on Monday, benefiting from strong Chinese demand for its premium skincare products. Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $523-million, or $1.42 per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $595-million, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier. Net sales fell to $3.56-billion from about $3.90-billion a year earlier, but were above expectations of $3.46 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Economic news

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s Markit Manufacturing PMI for October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI for October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for September.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies