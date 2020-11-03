Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures jumped early Tuesday as Americans head to the polls to pick their next president, although investors continue to brace for a contentious post-election period. Overseas, European markets were higher in morning trading. TSX futures also gained with crude prices rallying.
Ahead of the opening bell, Dow futures were up by more than 400 points, continuing the previous session’s gains. S&P and Nasdaq futures were up by roughly 1 per cent. On Monday, U.S. markets rebounded from the late October sell-off with the Dow adding 1.6 per cent. The S&P gained 1.2 per cent while the Nasdaq finished up 0.42 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed the session 0.75 per cent higher.
Tuesday’s headlines will be dominated by the U.S. presidential election and the potential for further volatility in the absence of a clear winner.
“The big question now is we come into the final day, is whether the outcome markets fear the most turns out to be the case,” CMC chief markets analyst Michael Hewson said.
“While Democrat challenger Joe Biden has a clear poll lead, and a narrow poll lead in key swing states, the main concern is around an uncertain or contentious outcome, which results in there being no clear result this week.”
Another uncertainty hanging over the markets, he said, would be the Republicans hanging onto the Senate, allowing them to block some of the more contentious parts of the Democrats' plans for the U.S. economy.
“The ideal scenario would be a clear-cut outcome, which given the polling trends, markets are starting price in, or a so called 'blue wave’ where the Democrats win the Senate, as well as the Presidency,” Mr. Hewson said.
A Trump win, he said, would be the more unexpected outcome given recent polls, with the only uncertainty being how much the degree of victory would be.
On the corporate side, investors will get results from Thomson Reuters before the start of trading.
Overseas, Europe’s major markets moved sharply higher. The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 1.64 per cent with most sectors in positive territory. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 1.72 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 2 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 2.07 per cent.
“European stock markets have rallied hard in early trading this morning, seemingly glad just to see voting underway in the U.S.,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.
In Asia, markets gained after a solid hand-off from Wall Street. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed up 1.96 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 1.42 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed.
Commodities
Crude prices continued the previous session’s rebound, gaining alongside rallying equity markets although rising coronavirus infections and related restrictions continue to weigh.
The day range on Brent is US$38.65 to US$40.37. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$36.57 to US$38.25. Both benchmarks gained about 3 per cent on Monday.
“Oil remains a highly sentiment-sensitive beast of a trade,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“And it gets incredibly nervy holding risk at the top of a rally knowing the oil rollercoaster can head downhill at an alarming speed at the first hint of a more stringent mobility restriction headlines.”
Prices drew some support from comments Monday by Russia’s oil minister that talks had been held with domestic oil companies about a possible extension of oil output restrictions into the first quarter of next year.
OPEC and its allies, including Russia, cut oil output from May to support prices and tapered the cut to 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in August. They are due to taper the cuts by 2 million bpd in January.
“The hope is now that a continued cut at current levels will be the necessary bridge over the second COVID-19 wave until vaccines are rolled out during [the first half of 2021],” Commerzbank analysts said.
The OPEC+ group is scheduled to meet Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
In other commodities, gold prices were steady.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent to US$1,896.64 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 per cent at US$1,897.50 per ounce.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar jumped in early going, spiking above 76 US cents, as investors again opted for riskier holdings and crude prices rebounded.
The day range on the loonie is 75.56 US cents to 76.11 US cents. The dollar was last near the upper end of that spread.
“I am completely over my skis on the Canadian dollar,” Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“The Canadian dollar is on an absolute ripper overnight, supported by oil prices rising from the dead” and the appeal of the potential for a clear result from the U.S. election, he said.
He said, the loonie is typically a direct beneficiary of more robust U.S. growth “and Biden’s massive infrastructure splurge will flow into Canada via commodities, construction, and other building services.”
There were no major Canadian releases on the domestic calendar for Tuesday.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was down 0.2 per cent at 93.831 after hitting a month-high on Monday.
The euro rose 0.26 per cent against the U.S. dollar to US$1.1670 and Britain’s pound edged up to just below US$1.30," according to figures from Reuters.
The yen was also slightly higher, up 0.14 per cent at 104.72 yen per U.S. dollar.
More company news
Bayer said the costs of its settlement over claims its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, initially put at $11-billion, would be $750-million higher. Bayer struck an agreement in principle with U.S. plaintiff’s lawyers in June but a judge later took issue with a side arrangement on future cases that may yet be lodged, known as a class plan. “Bayer took an additional provision in the third quarter to cover the increased cost of a revised class plan, as it is far enough along in the negotiations to know that the new plan will come in at approximately 2 billion U.S. dollars, an increase over the original cost of 1.25 billion U.S. dollars,” Bayer said in a statement.
Saudi Arabian state oil group Aramco on Tuesday reported a 44.6-per-cent drop in third-quarter net profit, in line with analysts' estimates, hit by lower crude oil prices and volumes sold, and weaker refining and chemicals margins as the coronavirus depressed demand. Net profit fell to 44.21-billion riyals (US$11.79-billion) for the quarter to September 30 from 79.84 billion riyals a year earlier. Analysts had expected a net profit of 44.6 billion riyals in the third quarter, according to the mean estimate from three analysts, provided by Refinitiv.
Economic news
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for September. Consensus is an increase of 0.8 per cent from August.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press