Equities
U.S. stock futures diverged early Wednesday as uncertainty grips world markets with investors awaiting the uncertain outcome of the U.S. election. European markets steadied after a weaker start. TSX futures were modestly positive with crude prices higher.
Ahead of the North American open, Dow futures were wavering around break even while S&P futures shifted higher. Nasdaq futures were up more than 2 per cent. On Tuesday, North American markets finished higher as investors hoped for a clearer outcome to the U.S. vote. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the session up 1.54 per cent.
“Not a great night for the pollsters and arguably the worst possible outcome for both the markets and the prospect of a peaceful outcome,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.
“While the markets look perfectly comfortable with how things are going, with only modest risk aversion being seen and stock markets doing quite well under the circumstances, that may not continue if unrest and challenges follow,” he said.
Early Wednesday, Democratic candidate Joe Biden had a now lead in electoral college votes but the race was too tight to call.
Mr. Biden has predicted he will defeat U.S. President Donald Trump while Mr. Trump prematurely claimed victory and vowed to take the results of the election to the U.S. Supreme Court.
For the day ahead, the U.S. Federal Reserve also begins its two-day meeting, culminating with its latest decision on interest rates Thursday afternoon. Markets aren’t expecting a move from the central bank but will be watching for hints about future actions, given the current uncertainty stemming from both the U.S. election and the rise of coronavirus infections.
Investors on both sides of the border will also get international trade figures for September.
Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy for RBC, says that bank is expecting to see Canada’s trade deficit for the month narrow to $1.6-billion, with exports and imports rising 3 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively.
“Trade flows have been lagging the broader economic recovery, although rising rail shipments in September signals activity started to pick up,” she said in an early note.
After the markets close, Canadian investors will get results from Sun Life Financial.
Overseas, major European markets steadied after a weaker start with the pan-European up 0.86 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.87 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.67 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was up 1.13 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices gained as investors await the outcome of the U.S. election and new figures showed a decline in weekly U.S. inventories.
The day range on Brent is US$39.42 to US$40.80 The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$37.26 to US$38.92. Both benchmarks were up about 2 per cent in the predawn period after struggling overnight.
“Take a sprinkling of coronavirus jitters, a dash of renewed lockdowns, a dusting of post-US election unease, a helping of OPEC+ uncertainty, then mix together. The result is one hell of a murky dish,” Stephen Brennock at oil broker PVM, told Reuters.
Prices drew some support from a report from the American Petroleum Institute showing that weekly crude stockpiles fell by 8 million barrels to about 487 million. Analysts polled by Reuters had been looking for an increase of 890,000 barrels.
More official numbers are due later Wednesday morning from the U.S. Energy Information administration.
Also supporting prices was Algeria’s support for the deferral of a planned increase in OPEC+ oil output from January as well as Russia’s energy minister raising this prospect with the country’s oil producers, according to a Reuters report.
Elsewhere, gold fell 1 per cent on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar gained.
Spot gold fell 0.8 per cent to US$1,893.01 per ounce. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.9 per cent to US$1,893.40.
“We have a little bit of safe haven demand for the [U.S.] dollar, which is weighing on gold and maybe the gold market needs a little more time to digest this and see whether this uncertainty could really develop into a very unpleasant scenario,” said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was weaker as its U.S. counterpart gained with investors seeking out safer holdings.
The day range on the loonie is 75.20 US cents to 76.35 US cents.
In terms of domestic releases, Canadian investors will get September international trade figures later Wednesday morning, although the loonie’s direction will likely be dictated by broader market forces.
Early Wednesday, the U.S. dollar gained while riskier currencies slid amid a tight race for the White House. Markets had largely been pricing in a more decisive victory by Mr. Biden.
“No Democrat landslide, Senate likely a Republican hold, big blue wave trades unwinding. The fear of a contested outcome has not really materialized in risk off yet, but it does unfortunately seem more likely in the day ahead,” Elsa Lignos, RBC’s global head of FX strategy, said in a note.
“That should mean Japanese yen higher, USD generally doing better.”
The U.S. dollar was up 1 per cent as European markets opened, while the offshore-traded yuan, Australian dollar and Norwegian krone slid, according to Reuters figures.
“One of the few things clear so far is that we are not going to see a Democrat landslide win as polls had suggested. That has wrong-footed an FX market which was positioned for some clarity,” said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING.
Economic news
(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for October.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade deficit for September.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit for September.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Services PMI for October.
Also: U.S. Fed meeting begins
With Reuters and The Canadian Press