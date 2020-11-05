Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures gained early Thursday, signalling a continued rally on Wall Street at the opening bell, as investors await results in the U.S. election. Major European markets were positive in early trading. TSX futures also advanced alongside global equities, even as crude prices slid.
Ahead of the North American open, Dow and S&P futures were each up by more than 1 per cent. Nasdaq futures gained more than 2 per cent. On Wednesday, the Dow added 1.3 per cent. The S&P 500 rose 2.2 per cent and the Nasdaq closed up nearly 4 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished the day up 0.37 per cent.
Heading into the trading day, Democrat candidate Joe Biden was one battleground state away from taking the number of Electoral College votes needed to claim victory. Mr. Biden now has 264 votes in the Electoral College while U.S. President Donald Trump has 214. The minimum necessary to capture the presidency is 270. Vote counts in a number of crucial swing states Wednesday showed the Democratic nominee ahead in Nevada and Arizona, and had shrunk the Republican President’s leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina. Mr. Trump, meanwhile, has vowed legal action over the results.
“Many reasons have been espoused for the resilience of stock markets despite the current uncertainty, including the prospect that central banks are more likely to step in with greater monetary policy activism,” CMC chief markets analyst Michael Hewson said.
“While that is certainly true, that was always going to be the case so it’s hard to argue that particular case, with any semblance of credence.”
Another theory with “slightly more credibility” is that the lack of a sweeping win by the Democrats is likely to mean that any steps by them to rein in tech giants with more business regulations and higher taxes on the private sector in general is much less likely, he said.
“On the flip side of that of course is the prospect that any form of fiscal stimulus is likely to be much lower and probably come later, which helps explain why U.S. treasury yields have fallen back sharply in the last two days, as we also gear up for another day of central bank decisions, starting with the Bank of England, followed later today by the Federal Reserve this evening,” Mr. Hewson said.
On the corporate side, Canadian investors have a heavy earnings day ahead, with results due from BCE, Telus, Bombardier, Barrick Gold, Quebecor, Canada Goose and Canadian Tire.
Elsewhere, Quebec-based convencience store chain Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is pushing into Asia with a strategic acquisition in Hong Kong. Couche-Tard said late Wednesday it agreed to buy all the issued and outstanding shares of Convenience Retail Asia Limited for $2.79-billion Hong Kong dollars, or about US$360-million. Convenience subsidiary Circle K HK operates a network of 340 Circle K-licensed stores in Hong Kong and 33 sites in Macau, Couche-Tard said.
In the U.S., the Federal Reserve concludes its two-day meeting with its latest policy announcement. No change on rates is expected but investors will be paying close attention to the subsequent news conference for hints of how the Fed sees the recovery unfolding and whether it anticipates any impact from election uncertainty on the economy.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.71 per cent in morning trading with most sectors in positive territory. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.32 per cent. Early Thursday, the Bank of England held interest rates steady. The bank also increased its bond-buying stimulus by a bigger-than-expected US$195-billion as it readied for the economic fallout from new coronavirus lockdowns and the looming risk of Brexit.
Germany’s DAX was up 0.95 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.71 per cent.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 3.25 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.73 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices steadied somewhat after early morning declines as global markets continue to rally but uncertainty about U.S. stimulus after the election tempered gains.
The day range on Brent is US$40.33 to US$41.24. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$38.27 to US$39.17. In early going, both benchmarks had been down by as much as 1 per cent before clawing back some of those losses. Both finished Wednesday’s session up about 4 per cent.
“By far the most important questions for oil are how quickly a COVID-19 vaccine is widely available, whether a U.S. stimulus deal can be achieved in a fractured and uncertain political environment, and how OPEC will respond to demand concerns,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
CMC Markets analyst David Madden said energy markets drew support from rallying equity markets and declining U.S. inventory figures.
He said the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest weekly report showed that crude inventories fell by nearly 8 million barrels last week. Markets had been expecting to see an increase of about 890,000 barrels.
“There might have been disruption to the U.S. oil market on account of the recent adverse weather in the Gulf of Mexico, but at the same time, it might be down to a high demand level,” he said.
In other commodities, gold prices it a two-week high as the U.S. dollar slid.
Spot gold was up 0.7 per cent to US$1,915.56 per ounce, having earlier touched its best level since Oct. 22 at US$1,918.81.
U.S. gold futures gained 1.1 per cent to US$1,917.30.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was trading above 76 US cents in early going as risk sentiment improved on global markets and the U.S. dollar slipped against a group of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 75.89 US cents to 76.31 US cents.
“Markets have maintained the positive tone for risk that prevailed yesterday, though FX moves have been small,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
“With Wisconsin and Michigan both called for Biden [on Wednesday], he is edging closer to winning the presidency. The certainty with which markets price this outcome (close to 90 per cent on betting markets) suggests the legal challenges the Trump campaign plans are currently not seen as credible.”
As a result, he said, market reaction so far has been skewed to the more market-friendly outcome of a split congress rather that the worst-case scenario of a drawn out legal battle.
There were no major Canadian economic releases on the calendar for Thursday. The next key report comes Friday with the release of Statscan’s figures on hiring in October. The report is expected to show further slowing in job gains.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index was down 0.2 per cent at 93.23 in early trading in London.
Reuters reports that some of the biggest gains were seen in currencies which had borne the brunt of Trump’s protectionist policies in recent years, with the Chinese yuan briefly rising to more than a two-year high versus the greenback.
The euro bought US$1.1760 on Thursday, up 0.3 per cent from the previous session as some investors bet on a Biden victory.
The British pound rose above US$1.30 after the Bank of England bolstered its bond-purchase plan.
More company news
Barrick Gold Corp posted a near three-fold jump in quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday and increased its dividend, benefiting from a surge in gold prices fueled by widespread coronavirus stimulus measures unveiled globally. Higher prices of precious metals, including gold’s surge to a record high above $2,000 an ounce earlier this year, have offered miners a lifeline after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains and mining operations. Barrick said average realized gold prices rose to $1,926 per ounce in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1,476 per ounce a year earlier.
Bombardier Inc posted a 31% fall in third-quarter profit, hurt by weak performance of its transportation unit due to COVID-19-driven disruptions. The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $176-million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $255-million a year earlier. Revenue fell to $3.53-billion from $3.72-billion.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd posted an 89% fall in quarterly adjusted profit, as a coronavirus-led slump in fuel demand hurt crude prices. On an adjusted basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company posted a profit of $135-million, or 11 cents per share in the third quarter ended September 30, from a profit of $1.23-billion, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.
Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported better-than-expected quarterly results, as customers bought more tools, kitchenware and gardening products online during the COVID-19 crisis. The company’s revenue rose to $3.99-billion from $3.64-billion, beating analysts' estimates of $3.82-billion, Refinitiv IBES data showed. Excluding one-time items, Canadian Tire earned a profit of $4.93 per share, compared with expectations of $3.73 per share.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as higher online sales helped the luxury parka maker cushion a hit from its tepid wholesale business. Revenue fell to $194.8-million in the second quarter ended Sept. 27, from $294-million a year earlier, but beat the average analyst estimate of $167.2-million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. is buying two private natural-gas producers for $526-million as the company makes good on its strategy of snapping up assets in gas-rich regions as rivals struggle. Tourmaline said it is acquiring Jupiter Resources Inc. for $426-million, consisting of 24.2 million of its common shares. It will also assume $200-million in Jupiter debt. The target company produces about 67,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day in the North Deep Basin region in northwest Alberta.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Oct. 31.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity for Q3 (preliminary).
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement with Chair Jerome Powell’s press briefing to follow.
Also: Ontario’s budget is released
With Reuters and The Canadian Press