Equities
Wall Street futures rallied early Monday after U.S. president-elect Joe Biden called for unity following his weekend win and Pfizer reported positive test results from its potential COVID-19 vaccine. European markets were sharply higher in early trading. TSX futures also gained with crude prices advancing.
Ahead of the North American open, Dow futures were up more than 1,000 points, suggesting a sharply higher start to the first trading day since a winner was declared in the contentious U.S. election. Futures were already higher in the early hours but got a sharp boost after Pfizer Inc. said its experimental vaccine was 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study.
Pfizer shares jumped more than 10 per cent in premarket trading.
S&P and Nasdaq futures were up by more than 3 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively. Despite uncertainty in the days after last week’s U.S. vote, all three major U.S. indexes finished the week higher with the S&P 500 jumping more than 7 per cent while the Nasdaq added about 9 per cent.
“While President [Donald] Trump still appears to be in denial about the loss of the presidency to the Democrats and Joe Biden and still refusing to concede, markets appear to be unconcerned about the prospect of a contested outcome, and now appear to have moved on to what might happen next,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
He also said the markets appear to be welcoming the lack of a clear majority in the Senate, at least for the moment.
“The calculation here appears to be that a continued Senate majority for the Republicans will act as a brake on some of the more radical Democrat policies on higher regulation and taxation, though with a Georgia runoff for the contested Senate seats due in January, the possibility of a blue wave could still happen,” Mr. Hewson said.
In his acceptance speech, Mr. Biden vowed to work to bring unity to a divided country and quickly moved to lay out plans for his new administration.
The President-elect vowed to start by tackling the COVID-19 pandemic as infections in the United States continue to mount.
In this country, earnings season continues with results from Air Canada.
Early Monday, Air Canada reported a loss of $685-million, or $2.31 per share, for the third quarter, compared with a profit of $636-million, or $2.35 per share, a year earlier. Operating revenue fell 86 per cent.
Focus was already on the airline sector after Transport Minister Marc Garneau said on the weekend that carriers must refund customers' money for flights cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic before receiving federal aid.
The Globe’s Eric Atkins reports that the government is readying a long-awaited package of financial bailouts for Canadian airlines, airports and the aerospace industry, which have seen customer demand and traffic plunge owing to fears of catching the deadly virus, border closings and travel quarantines. Negotiations are to begin this week, and will include a requirement that customers get their money back for cancelled flights, Mr. Garneau said in a statement.
Canadian investors will also get results Monday from Canopy Growth.
Overseas, Europe’s major markets were up in morning trading, with the pan-European STOXX 600 gaining 1.35 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.31 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 1.76 per cent and France’s CAC 40 advanced 1.44 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei spiked 2.12 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.86 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished up 1.18 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices gained in early going alongside rallying equity markets as risk sentiment improved in the wake of news that a winner had been declared in the U.S. presidential election.
The day range on Brent is US$39.46 to US$40.70. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$37.16 to US$38.38. Both benchmarks were up more than 2 per cent in early trading.
Monday’s gains, however, were capped by continuing concern about rising coronavirus infections and related restrictions.
“As lockdowns in Europe accelerate and localized outbreaks in the U.S. broaden, oil balances will likely be further tested in the next couple of months,” Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“These two oil juggernauts account for a whopping 1/3 of global oil demand combined. The mobility data rollover in Europe has already begun, but the U.S. remains a major risk for now.”
Mr. Biden has said he will convene a coronavirus task force on Monday ahead of taking office in January.
Meanwhile, Keisuke Sadamori, International Energy Agency director for energy markets and security, told Reuters the new lockdowns in Europe appear set to push the outlook for global oil demand toward the downside.
“Major parts of the European continent are in lockdown. This would surely work toward the negative side,” he said.
In other commodities, gold prices gained as the U.S. dollar declined.
Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,960.11 per ounce. Earlier in the session, it hit its highest since Sept. 16 at US$1,965.33.
U.S. gold futures gained 0.4 per cent to US$1,958.80.
“Gold prices are moving up anticipating another stimulus (package) by the U.S. and once that comes, you could see another leg of this rally,” Kunal Shah, head of research at Nirmal Bang Commodities in Mumbai, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar gained as global risk sentiment improved, crude prices gained and the U.S. dollar slipped against world counterparts.
The day range on the loonie is 76.54 US cents to 76.90 US cents.
There are no major Canadian economic releases on the calendar this week. On Thursday, Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins is expected to speak via videoconference on “Exploring Life Post-COVID”.
“Given the mounting pandemic in the U.S., the market could start to focus back on the need for fiscal stimulus,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist for RBC, said in an early note.
“It is unclear if even a limited U.S. fiscal bill will be forthcoming before the inauguration in January.”
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, was steady at 92.21, after hitting a 10-week low of 92.12. Britain’s pound hit its highest in more than two months.
The euro was last trading at US$1.1884, after rising to a two-month high of US$1.1899 in the Asian session, according to figures from Reuters.
“The (U.S. election) outcome is ideal from a market point of view,” CMC Markets' Michael McCarthy said.
“Neither party controls the Congress, so both trade wars and higher taxes are largely off the agenda.”
More company news
Canopy Growth Corp reported a smaller core loss in the second quarter, as the world’s largest pot producer benefited from cost cuts and more people turning to cannabis to cope with coronavirus-related lockdowns. On an adjusted basis, the company posted a loss before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization of $85.7-million for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $150.4-million a year earlier.
Pfizer Inc on Monday said its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study, a major victory in the fight against a pandemic that has killed over 1 million people, roiled the world’s economy and upended daily life. Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE are the first drugmakers to show successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine. The companies said they have so far found no serious safety concerns and expect to seek U.S. emergency use authorization later this month.
McDonald’s Corp beat third-quarter revenue estimates on Monday, as customers in the United States ordered its hamburgers and fries in drive-thru outlets and on delivery apps to avoid dining out during the COVID-19 pandemic. McDonald’s total revenue fell about 2% to $5.42-billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, largely recovering from the over 30% drop posted in the second quarter. Analysts on average had estimated revenue of $5.40-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. said Monday it restored its profitability in the last quarter as its investments improved in value, according to The Associated Press. The Tokyo-based company reported a 627 billion yen, or about US$6.1-billion, profit in July-September, compared with a loss of 700 billion yen in the same quarter of 2019. SoftBank said its quarterly sales rose nearly 5 per cent to 1.35 trillion yen, or US$13-billion, from 1.29 trillion yen. SoftBank’s Vision Fund also has become profitable recently.
Economic news
China trade surplus and foreign reserves
Germany trade surplus
With Reuters and The Canadian Press