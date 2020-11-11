 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures pointed to a higher start Wednesday as positive vaccine headlines earlier in the week triggered a rotation away from tech stocks. Overseas, major European markets added to the week’s gains, trading higher in the morning session. TSX futures were also positive with oil prices gaining on declining U.S. crude inventories.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. stock futures were higher across the board ahead of the North American open. On Tuesday, the Dow added more than 200 points while the S&P 500 ended just south of break even. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell more than 1 per cent with technology shares suffering amid hopes for an effective coronavirus treatment after positive news from Pfizer earlier in the week on trials for its vaccine.

“For now, I think investors should obviously go with the momentum as it makes little sense to try and stand in the way of moves in either equities or fixed income,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said in an early note.

" In particular, it will be interesting to see whether the equity rotation out of tech and into other sectors actually sticks or if it is largely a factor of the market being caught underweight."

Bond markets in both Canada and the United States are closed on Wednesday for Remembrance Day.

Canadian investors get more earnings, with results due from Manulife Financial, Martinrea International and Spin Master after the close of trading.

On the corporate side, New York-based private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc. is buying Great Canadian Gaming Corp. in a $2.1-billion deal. Apollo Global is paying $39 a share, representing a premium of about 34.9 per cent as of Tuesday’s closing price. Great Canadian operates 25 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. The deal has been approved unanimously by Great Canadian’s board, the Ontario-based company said in a statement.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.63 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.57 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.46 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.43 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei added 1.78 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.28 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.53 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices added to the week’s vaccine-inspired gains, again rallying after new weekly figures showed a decline in U.S. inventories.

The day range on Brent is US$43.60 to US$45.16. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$41.45 to US$42.91. Both benchmarks were up by more than 3 per cent in the predawn period.

Both gained about 3 per cent on Tuesday and are up more than 10 per cent on the week after Pfizer Inc. said trials showed that the coronavirus vaccine it was developing with Germany’s BioNTech was 90% effective.

Weekly figures from the American Petroleum Institute showed that U.S. crude stockpiles fell by 5.1 million barrels last week. Analysts polled by Reuters had been forecasting a smaller drop of about about 913,000 barrels.

Story continues below advertisement

More official numbers are due from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shortly after Wednesday’s open.

“Confirmation of a comparable ‘draw’ in the EIA report will help maintain recent momentum,'" Axi’s Stephen Innes said.

“However, the demand outlook will still drive oil prices in the next few months, and lockdown fear factors and the perception that OPEC+ have a handle on supply as the global economy gradually returns to some semblance of normalcy.”

Elsewhere, a softer U.S. dollar bolstered gold prices.

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,878.54 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were little changed at US$1,876.40.

“Coronavirus cases continue to rise in U.S. and Europe and we will require further monetary and fiscal measures... In that sense, the overall backdrop for gold has not turned negative,” Harshal Barot, senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus, said.

Story continues below advertisement

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was little changed as the U.S. dollar steadied on global markets with investors increasingly turning their attention to how a successful coronavirus vaccine would be distributed.

The day range on the loonie is 76.59 US cents to 76.87 US cents.

There were no Canadian economic releases on Wednesday’s calendar.

“With the global daily infections from the coronavirus accelerating yesterday, it seems that concerns over the pandemic’s economic impact may have limited further gains in equities and other risk-linked assets,” Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group, told Reuters.

“It is still too early to start cheering that the covid era is behind us,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

On world markets, the euro was last trading flat at US$1.1809, while the Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent against the U.S. dollar at 105.38.

Britain’s pound was around 0.1 per cent stronger against both the U.S. dollar and the euro . The Chinese yuan was stable in the offshore market at 6.6016.

More company news

Linamar says this summer’s quarterly profit grew compared with last year as it cut capital expenditures by more than 50 per cent and sold more farming equipment. The vehicle parts manufacturer reported sales of almost $1.64-billion in the three months ending Sept. 30, down from $1.74-billion in the third quarter of 2019. Net earnings rose to $125.5-million, or $1.92 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $98.2-million, or $1.50 per diluted share, a year ago. The company also doubled its third-quarter dividend to 12 cents per share. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected the company to report revenue of $1.59-billion and net income of $67.2-million, or $1.15 per share. The results were released after Tuesday’s close.

China’s Alibaba said orders on its e-commerce platforms during the Singles' Day shopping extravaganza had exceeded $56-billion by Wednesday morning, as lockdown-weary consumers splashed out on as many as 16 million discounted goods. The world’s biggest sales event - eclipsing Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States - spans four main days this year, and so far has brought sellers 16 times as many orders by value than Amazon.com Inc’s two-day global Prime Day last month.

Economic news

Story continues below advertisement

No major releases scheduled.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies