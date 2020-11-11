Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures pointed to a higher start Wednesday as positive vaccine headlines earlier in the week triggered a rotation away from tech stocks. Overseas, major European markets added to the week’s gains, trading higher in the morning session. TSX futures were also positive with oil prices gaining on declining U.S. crude inventories.
U.S. stock futures were higher across the board ahead of the North American open. On Tuesday, the Dow added more than 200 points while the S&P 500 ended just south of break even. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell more than 1 per cent with technology shares suffering amid hopes for an effective coronavirus treatment after positive news from Pfizer earlier in the week on trials for its vaccine.
“For now, I think investors should obviously go with the momentum as it makes little sense to try and stand in the way of moves in either equities or fixed income,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said in an early note.
" In particular, it will be interesting to see whether the equity rotation out of tech and into other sectors actually sticks or if it is largely a factor of the market being caught underweight."
Bond markets in both Canada and the United States are closed on Wednesday for Remembrance Day.
Canadian investors get more earnings, with results due from Manulife Financial, Martinrea International and Spin Master after the close of trading.
On the corporate side, New York-based private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc. is buying Great Canadian Gaming Corp. in a $2.1-billion deal. Apollo Global is paying $39 a share, representing a premium of about 34.9 per cent as of Tuesday’s closing price. Great Canadian operates 25 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. The deal has been approved unanimously by Great Canadian’s board, the Ontario-based company said in a statement.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.63 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.57 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.46 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.43 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei added 1.78 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.28 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.53 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices added to the week’s vaccine-inspired gains, again rallying after new weekly figures showed a decline in U.S. inventories.
The day range on Brent is US$43.60 to US$45.16. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$41.45 to US$42.91. Both benchmarks were up by more than 3 per cent in the predawn period.
Both gained about 3 per cent on Tuesday and are up more than 10 per cent on the week after Pfizer Inc. said trials showed that the coronavirus vaccine it was developing with Germany’s BioNTech was 90% effective.
Weekly figures from the American Petroleum Institute showed that U.S. crude stockpiles fell by 5.1 million barrels last week. Analysts polled by Reuters had been forecasting a smaller drop of about about 913,000 barrels.
More official numbers are due from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shortly after Wednesday’s open.
“Confirmation of a comparable ‘draw’ in the EIA report will help maintain recent momentum,'" Axi’s Stephen Innes said.
“However, the demand outlook will still drive oil prices in the next few months, and lockdown fear factors and the perception that OPEC+ have a handle on supply as the global economy gradually returns to some semblance of normalcy.”
Elsewhere, a softer U.S. dollar bolstered gold prices.
Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,878.54 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were little changed at US$1,876.40.
“Coronavirus cases continue to rise in U.S. and Europe and we will require further monetary and fiscal measures... In that sense, the overall backdrop for gold has not turned negative,” Harshal Barot, senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed as the U.S. dollar steadied on global markets with investors increasingly turning their attention to how a successful coronavirus vaccine would be distributed.
The day range on the loonie is 76.59 US cents to 76.87 US cents.
There were no Canadian economic releases on Wednesday’s calendar.
“With the global daily infections from the coronavirus accelerating yesterday, it seems that concerns over the pandemic’s economic impact may have limited further gains in equities and other risk-linked assets,” Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group, told Reuters.
“It is still too early to start cheering that the covid era is behind us,” he said.
On world markets, the euro was last trading flat at US$1.1809, while the Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent against the U.S. dollar at 105.38.
Britain’s pound was around 0.1 per cent stronger against both the U.S. dollar and the euro . The Chinese yuan was stable in the offshore market at 6.6016.
More company news
Linamar says this summer’s quarterly profit grew compared with last year as it cut capital expenditures by more than 50 per cent and sold more farming equipment. The vehicle parts manufacturer reported sales of almost $1.64-billion in the three months ending Sept. 30, down from $1.74-billion in the third quarter of 2019. Net earnings rose to $125.5-million, or $1.92 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $98.2-million, or $1.50 per diluted share, a year ago. The company also doubled its third-quarter dividend to 12 cents per share. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected the company to report revenue of $1.59-billion and net income of $67.2-million, or $1.15 per share. The results were released after Tuesday’s close.
China’s Alibaba said orders on its e-commerce platforms during the Singles' Day shopping extravaganza had exceeded $56-billion by Wednesday morning, as lockdown-weary consumers splashed out on as many as 16 million discounted goods. The world’s biggest sales event - eclipsing Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States - spans four main days this year, and so far has brought sellers 16 times as many orders by value than Amazon.com Inc’s two-day global Prime Day last month.
Economic news
No major releases scheduled.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press