Equities
Wall Street futures were higher early Monday, building on last week’s gains, as investors look past rising coronavirus infections to focus on the potential for an effective vaccine. Major European markets were also positive in early going. TSX futures gained as crude prices rose.
Dow futures were up by more than 200 points ahead of the opening bell while S&P and Nasdaq futures saw solid gains. The S&P 500 closed Friday at a record high and rose more than 2 per cent for the week. The Dow posted weekly gains of 4 per cent although the Nasdaq slipped 0.6 per cent.
“These gains have come about despite a worsening backdrop of rising infection and hospitalization rates for coronavirus, not only across Europe, but in the U.S. as well,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“This appears to be because financial markets are now starting to look beyond the economic impacts of the current state of lockdowns, and towards the prospect of what comes next, in terms of an economic rebound which would go hand in hand with a vaccine roll-out plan.”
Last week, Pfizer Inc. jolted stocks with reports that its vaccine had proven 90-per-cent effective in trials. The news saw broad markets gain, although it also triggered a rotation out of tech stocks, which have benefitted from the stay-at-home trend.
On Monday, markets will get figures on existing home sales and average prices for October from the Canadian Real Estate Association. Analysts are looking for an increase of 29 per cent and 15 per cent annually, respectively.
On the corporate side, TSX-listed Endeavour Mining has agreed to buy Teranga Gold in an all-share deal. Endeavor shareholders will end up with 66-per-cent of the combined entity, with Teranga shareholders holding the remaining 34 per cent. Teranga will get three seats on the board to Endeavour’s seven. Endeavor will pay 0.470 of its own shares for each Teranga share, a 5.1 per cent premium based on Friday’s closing prices.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.66 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.78 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.61 per cent and France’s CAC 40 advanced 1.20 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 2.05 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index was up 1 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished up 0.86 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices gained in early going as investors weigh the possibility that OPEC and its allies will continue with current production curbs into the new year.
The day range on Brent is US$42.71 to US$43.80. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$40.15 to US$41.24. Both benchmarks advanced by roughly 8 per cent last week, helped by market optimism over the latest vaccine headlines.
“I’d expect the final decision from OPEC+ later this month to continue to err on the side of caution and to focus on limiting the downside for oil,” Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said.
He said an OPEC joint committee is scheduled to meet Monday ahead of the planned meeting at the end of the month.
“I’d be surprised if it [today’s meeting] wasn’t also used to gauge appetite for an extension of current OPEC+ cuts,” Mr. Innes said.
“Unofficial comments from unnamed OPEC officials have already emerged in the press, suggesting that an extension of current cuts by 3-6 months may be on the table.”
Prices also drew some support from figures out of China showing that refineries processed the most crude on record in October on a daily basis, suggesting a rebound in demand.
Gold prices, meanwhile, held near a one-week high as the U.S. dollar softened.
Spot gold was little changed at US$1,889.01 per ounce, having earlier hit its highest level since Nov. 9 at US$1,898.81.
U.S. gold futures were flat at US$1,886.70.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was higher as its U.S. counterpart weakened against global currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 76.09 US cents to 76.39 US cents.
Markets will get October existing home sales figures for October before the start of trading. Statistics Canada will also release its report on September manufacturing sales.
The week’s big releases will come later with the release of inflation numbers Wednesday and retail sales figures on Friday.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of global currencies, slid 0.2 per cent to 92.573.
The euro rose 0.3 per cent to a one-week high of US$1.1868 while currencies sensitive to global sentiment such as the Australian dollar saw solid gains, according to figures from Reuters.
Britain’s pound rose as high as US$1.3242 before settling at US$1.3219, up 0.1 per cent.
More company news
PNC Financial Services Group said Monday it is buying the U.S. subsidiary of Spain’s BBVA bank for US$11.6-billion in cash. BBVA’s U.S. operations, which are based in Houston, Texas, have $104 billion in assets and operate 637 branches, mainly in the south and southwest of the country. “Our acquisition of BBVA USA will accelerate our growth trajectory and drive long-term shareholder,” said William Demchak, PNC’s president, chairman and CEO.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s manufacturing sales and orders for September.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s new motor vehicle sales for September.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for October.
(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s existing home sales and average prices for October.
(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for October.
With Reuters, The Canadian Press and The Associated Press