What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equities
Canada’s main stock index opened lower with energy and materials shares applying downward pressure. South of the border, Wall Street’s main indexes were also weaker on investor concerns over rising coronavirus infections and a weaker-than-forecast reading on jobless claims.
At 9:39 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 28.59 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 16,861.23.
Energy stocks were down more than 1 per cent. Materials shares slid 0.2 per cent.
In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 67.50 points, or 0.23 per cent, at the open to 29,370.92.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.38 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 3,559.41, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.57 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 11,779.04 at the opening bell.
“Financial markets continue to range nervously, sandwiched between COVID-19 vaccine-driven hopes for the future, and the reality of the here and now,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
“That sees COVID-19 cases rampaging, forcing ever more stringent movement restrictions in the developed world. It is a tough place to be, with markets long addicted to a technology-driven instant gratification information overload.”
On Wednesday afternoon, New York City announced that it was closing schools due to a rising positivity rate. The news also came as the U.S. passed 250,000 deaths related to the pandemic. Elsewhere, Japan recorded a record number of cases and an increase in the pandemic alert level in Tokyo, hitting markets in that country.
“Based on 2020 thus far though, the financial markets ability to ‘look ahead’ and divorce itself from the reality of our everyday life, will probably win the day,” Mr. Halley said. “We will just need one more kicker to restart the buy everything rally, which is being driven by the search for yield in a zero-per cent world.”
On Thursday, U.S. investors got the latest reading on the health of the U.S. labour market. The U.S. Labor Department said weekly claims for initial state unemployment benefits rose to 742,000, up from 711,000 the week before. Economists had expected a number closer to 700,000.
On the corporate side, shares of chipmaker Nvidia were down in premarket trading after company executives said data center chip sales would fall slightly in the fourth quarter. That offset the positive impact of the company forecasting overall fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations. The forecast came as the company released its latest results after Wednesday’s close.
In this country, West Fraser Timber said early Thursday that it will buy Norbord in an all-stock deal valued at about $4-billion. Following the closing of the deal, the company will operate as West Fraser. Norbord shares jumped 8 per cent on the news. West Fraser stock was down about 4 per cent in Toronto in early trading.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 660 was down 0.62 per cent in morning trading by afternoon. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.71 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.66 per cent and 0.65 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.36 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.71 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices fell as rising global numbers of infections and related restrictions offset hopes that OPEC and its allies will move to delay planned production increases.
The day range on Brent so far is US$43.86 to US$44.57. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$41.19 to US$41.89.
Prices drew some support from the latest U.S. inventory figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That agency said U.S. crude stocks rose by 768,000 barrels last week, below the 1.7 million that markets had been expecting. Distillate stockpiles, which include heating oil and diesel, fell by 5.2 million barrels, more than markets had forecast.
“The oil market is caught between the current real-life pandemic concerns after NYC schools halted in-person instruction versus the market base case that OPEC + are headed for a quota extension and maybe even signaling a cut is on the table if demand gets worse,” Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“Still, I think producers are now left with no option but to hedge some downside risk on upticks since the NYC health care actions could be the tip of the iceberg as more schools and universities around the country will be preparing health care contingency plans for post-U.S. Thanksgiving.”
OPEC and its allies meet at the end of the month. Markets are increasingly expecting the group to delay output increases that were to go into effect in January. The current plan would seen production increased by 2 million barrels a day.
In other commodities, gold prices touched a one-week low as the U.S. dollar found its footing.
Spot gold fell 0.5 per cent to US$1,862.16 per ounce, having earlier hit its lowest since Nov. 9 at US$1,854.60.
U.S. gold futures slipped 0.7 per cent to US$1,861.20.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was weaker as its U.S. counterpart gained against world currencies with investors seeking out safer holdings as news of rising COVID-19 infections and related restrictions weighs on sentiment.
The day range on the loonie is 76.20 US cents to 76.47 US cents. The loonie was last near the lower end of that spread.
There were no major Canadian releases due on Thursday. Markets are now awaiting Statistics Canada’s report on September retail sales, which will be released on Friday morning.
“The CAD is trading a little softer against the USD so far today but it is a relative out-performer among the major commodity currencies despite a 1-per-cent plus fall in West Texas Intermediate [crude],” Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist with Scotiabank, said in an early note.
" At the margin, Canada’s management of the virus and a slight turn up in domestic data surprises may be granting the CAD a little support beyond the USD but risk sentiment remains the primary driver of the CAD at the moment — and seems poised to remain so for now.”
On global markets, euro/U.S. dollar shed 0.2 per cent to last trade at US$1.1833. The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was flat at 92.55.
The safe-haven Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent against the U.S. dollar to 103.96, having gained 1.6 per cent over the past week. Britain’s pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.3210.
More company news
Exchange group Nasdaq said on Thursday it has agreed to buy Canadian anti-financial crime management products firm Verafin for $2.75-billion in cash.
AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s potential COVID-19 vaccine produced a strong immune response in older adults, data published on Thursday showed, with researchers expecting to release late-stage trial results by Christmas. The data, reported in part last month but published in full in The Lancet medical journal on Thursday, suggest that those aged over 70, who are at higher risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19, could build robust immunity.
Macy’s Inc beat quarterly sales estimates on Thursday, as a sustained shift to online shopping from stuck-at-home consumers signaled healthy demand ahead of the crucial holiday season. Net sales fell to $3.99-billion from $5.17-billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, beating analysts’ estimates of $3.86-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
L Brands Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, driven by strong demand for Bath & Body Work’s sanitizers and hand creams. Net sales for the third quarter rose 14% to $3.06-billion, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $2.67-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s ADP National Employment Report for October.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Nov. 14.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for November.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for October.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for October.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press