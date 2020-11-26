 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Major European markets were mixed early Thursday while global shares held close to record highs as optimism over potential COVID-19 treatments offset concerns about the impact of lockdowns on the economy. TSX futures were little changed with this week’s rally in crude prices stalling.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. markets are closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

TSX futures drifted slightly lower in early going. On Wednesday, the S&P/TSX Composite Index edged up 0.22 per cent while Wall Street’s indexes saw a mixed session with the Dow and S&P slipping while the Nasdaq finished higher.

Early Thursday, MSCI’s all-country index, which measures stocks in 49 countries, was up 0.2 per cent, not far off record levels seen on Wednesday.

“The U.S. stock market will remain closed today as the country celebrates Thanksgiving,” CMC Markets analyst David Madden said in a note. “Some US-based traders and investors will be taking Friday off too.

“Yesterday, there was a sense that some dealers were winding down for the week, even though the NYSE will be open for limited trading on Friday. Any of the financial markets that are open today will probably experience low volatility.”

In this country, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins are set to appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance to deliver their semi-annual testimony. Their opening statement will be published by the central bank at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Overseas, major European markets were treading water in early going. The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.07 per cent in morning trading. That index has gained more than 14 per cent in November, marking its best month on record. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.49 per cent. France’s CAC 40 slid 0.06 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.03 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, German chancellor Angela Merkel agreed with leaders of that country’s 16 federal states to extend measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus until at least Dec. 20 and cautioned that they could remain in place into January.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.91 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.56 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.22 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices paused after touching their best levels in seven months ahead of next week’s meeting of OPEC and it’s allies.

The day range on Brent is US$47.57 to US$49.09. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$44.74 to US$46.09.

On Wednesday, Brent gained 1.6 per cent while WTI rose about 1.8 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

“I worry about how quickly oil has priced in the recent good news, including expectations that OPEC will extend current production cuts by 3-6 months,” Axi chief market analyst Stephen Innes said.

“It remains the market base case but oil will be very sensitive in the near-term to any outcome seen as indicating that the OPEC tensions mentioned in recent press reports are real and may threaten the implementation of cuts during what remains a very uncertain time from prompt oil demand with COVID still in the air.”

The OPEC+ group meets on Monday to discuss planned production increases scheduled to take effect in January. Markets are expecting a delay in that move given the impact of COVID-19 restrictions around the world. However, markets have also been concerned about recent reports suggesting that UAE is question its role in the cartel.

Prices drew some support for weekly U.S. inventory figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which showed stockpiles fell 754,000 barrels last week. Analysts had been expecting an increase of 127,000 barrels.

However, gasoline demand for the week fell by 128,000 barrels a day to the lowest levels since June, again raising concerns about demand,

In other commodities, gold prices rose, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar.

Story continues below advertisement

Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to US$1,813.40 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 per cent to US$1,812.10.

“We’ve had a relatively soft [U.S.] dollar and it hasn’t given that much of a lift to gold during the decline. Now it’s giving a little bit of a tailwind, giving it a lift back towards $1,860,” independent analyst Ross Norman said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was steady in early going as its U.S. counterpart struggled on world markets amid weaker U.S. economic news and continued optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine.

The day range on the loonie is 76.84 US cents to 76.98 US cents.

There were no major economic reports on the Canadian calendar, aside from Mr. Macklem and Ms. Wilkins appearance before the federal finance committee later in the day.

Story continues below advertisement

On global markets, the U.S. dollar index was little changed at 91.99 after nearing a three-month low of 91.84. On Wednesday, markets got a weaker-than-expected reading on U.S. weekly jobless claims. The Federal Reserve, in minutes from its latest meeting, indicated it may give guidance on its bond-buying “fairly soon”.

Euro/dollar was last trading up 0.1 per cent at US$1.1924 after rising to US$1.1941, its highest since Sept. 1.

Britain’s pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.3355 after rising to a three-month high of US$1.3399, and was also down by 0.3 per cent against the euro at 89.22 pence, according to figures from Reuters.

Trading was was subdued on Thursday because U.S. financial markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours for September

Story continues below advertisement

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies