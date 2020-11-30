Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures signalled a pause early Monday although indexes still look set for big monthly gains. Major European markets were mixed after a weaker start. TSX futures were down with crude prices falling as OPEC and its allies weigh extending production cuts.
Dow futures were down by triple digits before the start of trading while S&P and Nasdaq futures were also weaker. All three indexes look set for gains of more than 10 per cent with the month.
Sentiment was hit early Monday by reports that the Trump administration is poised to added China’s top chipmaker SMIC and oil and gas producer CNOOC to a black list of alleged Chinese military companies, according to a Reuters report. A recent executive order issued by President Donald Trump would prevent U.S. investors from buying securities of the listed firms starting late next year.
“As we move through what looks to be a messy December for risk, especially as Georgia run-off becomes more increasingly focused, more investors are forced to react, especially as everyone thinks about protecting performance into year-end,” Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said.
In this country, investors will get the federal government’s latest economic update Monday afternoon. The Globe has reported that the fall update is expected to focus on immediate pandemic challenges, including new aid for sectors like retail, hospitality and tourism while revealing a projected deficit that exceeds the record $343.2-billion announced last summer. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s fiscal update is also expected to provide a breakdown of pandemic-related spending to date. The update is due after the close of trading.
Later in the week, investors will also get earnings from Canada’s biggest banks. Bank of Montreal and Scotiabank report on Tuesday, Royal Bank on Wednesday and Toronto-Dominion on Thursday.
The results are expected to show easing fears about a possible wave of loan defaults ease, although revenues remain under pressure, hurt by low interest rates and weaker demand for new loans in categories that earn higher returns.
Overseas, major European markets were mixed after a weaker start, with the pan-European STOXX 600 slipping 0.5 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.31 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.23 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was off 0.19 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.79 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 2.06 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were weaker in early going but still set for sharp monthly gains as markets await a decision from OPEC and its allies about extending current production caps into the new year.
The day range on Brent is US$46.85 to US$47.95. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$44.42 to US$45.42.
Both benchmarks are heading for monthly gains of more than 20 per cent, buoyed by recent optimism over a potential of a COVID-19 vaccine. If the monthly gains hold, they would mark the best performance since May.
Markets are now awaiting the outcome of talks among members of the OPEC+ group about future production curbs. The group is scheduled to boost production in January, but markets are expecting those increases to be delayed as the market adapts to the latest wave of coronavirus infections and related lockdowns.
OPEC+ held initial talks on Sunday but failed to reach a consensus. Official meetings are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.
“Russia along with others are keen to maintain the current output plans that are in place,” CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.
“While Kazakhstan and the UAE are eager to raise output, as was originally planned. The nations need to reach a deal otherwise at the start of the New Year output will be increased by 2 million barrels per day.”
In other commodities, gold prices fell early Monday and looked headed for its worst month since late 2016.
Spot gold fell 0.7 per cent to US$1,775.11 per ounce, shedding 5.4 per cent this month. Gold also hit its lowest since July 2 at US$1,764.29 earlier in the session.
U.S. gold futures dropped 0.7 per cent to US$1,775.70.
“Vaccine-inspired optimism about an economic bounce is really eroding the attraction of safe-haven investments like gold,” Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets, said.
Copper prices, meanwhile, hit the highest in more than seven years.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had gained 1.7 per cent to US$7,625 a tonne after touching US$7,692.50, the strongest since March 2013.
Copper is up 13.5 per cent in November and on track for its biggest monthly gain since late 2016.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar traded above 77 US cents in early going as its U.S. counterpart weakened on world markets and investors await key economic reports later in the week.
The day range on the loonie is 76.91 US cents to 77.11 US cents.
On Tuesday, Statistics Canada releases its report on September and third-quarter GDP.
However, Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, says those figures are now looking dated with the early estimate on October growth likely being the report’s most interesting element.
“Relatively solid early indicators suggest a mild gain (0.2-0.3 per cent) before expected declines in November and December,” he said.
On Friday, markets will get November employment figures. Mr. Tan says RBC expects the six-month streak of gains to stop in November with a 50,000 decline now forecast. That would see the unemployment rate edge up to 9.1 per cent from 8.9 per cent, he said.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index was sitting at 91.654 in early trading in London and looks set to post a November decline of more than 2 per cent, according to figures from Reuters.
The offshore yuan is on course for its longest streak of monthly gains in six years, boosted by China’s economic recovery from the coronavirus and steady capital inflows. Early Monday, it was broadly flat on the day at 6.5760 versus the dollar.
Elsewhere, the euro rose to three-month highs of US$1.19830. Brexit negotiations are still the focus for Britain’s pound, which was steady against the euro at 89.83 pence per euro.
Canadian security firm GardaWorld said on Monday it has further extended its cash offer for larger rival G4S, which has repeatedly rejected the hostile bid valuing the British company at about US$4 billion. The offer will remain open for acceptance until Dec. 16, GardaWorld said, after earlier extending the offer until Nov. 28. It received valid acceptances of a total of 2.8 million G4S shares, or 0.17%, as at Nov. 28.
Data giant S&P Global Inc will buy IHS Markit Ltd in a deal valued at $44-billion including debt, the companies said on Monday, in what will be 2020′s biggest merger by value and create a heavyweight in the increasingly competitive market in financial information.
Volkswagen Group’s executive committee is convening on Tuesday to discuss Chief Executive Herbert Diess’s demand for a contract extension, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. “The options will be put on the table,” one of the sources said, adding that the outcome of the deliberations remains unclear.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s current account deficit for Q3.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s industrial product price index and raw materials price index for October.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for October.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for November.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for October.
(4 p.m. ET) Ottawa’s Fall Economic Statement is released
With Reuters and The Canadian Press