Equities

U.S. stock futures were solidly higher early Wednesday as world stocks gained amid mixed messages on U.S.-China trade relations ahead of this week’s G20 summit. Dow futures were up by triple digits as the opening bell approached. A key speech from U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell was also on the radar. On Bay Street, futures were a touch firmer with crude prices wavering and bank earnings continuing with a better-than-expected profit from Royal Bank. The Canadian dollar was weaker, hovering just above 76 US cents.

Overnight, world stocks measured by MSCI’s all-country index touched their best level in about two weeks after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said U.S. President Donald Trump is open to reaching a deal on trade concerns with China when he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit. Mr. Kudlow said Mr. Trump had told advisers that “in his view, there is a good possibility that a deal can be made, and that he is open to that.” That comes just days after Mr. Trump indicated it was “highly unlikely” the U.S. would put off raising tariffs on Chinese imports.

“Contradicting trade headlines are injecting volatility into the market ahead of the G20 meeting later this week,” Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, said. “The markets are pinning their hopes on the summit and side-line meetings between President Xi and Trump, as the last opportunity this year to move trade talks forward.”

“Asian markets didn’t need to be told twice that Larry Kudlow considers a trade deal between the U.S. and China an open possibility. Asian stocks powered higher as risk on dominated. Flows out of safe haven currency, the Japanese yen continued”

He noted the yen has now extended losses for the third session with the U.S. dollar proving to be the currency of choice in the markets.

On Bay Street, Royal bank reported earnings per share of $2.20 in the fourth quarter, up 17 per cent from a year earlier and topping market expectations which called for a number closer to $2.12.

Bank of Nova Scotia kicked off bank earnings on Tuesday reporting adjusted earnings per share of $1.77, just short of analysts' forecasts of $1.79.

Investors will also have an eye on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. shares when the markets open. The Quebec-based convenience store operator topped analysts forecasts. Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings per share of 84 cents, up from 80 cents last year and ahead of the 82 cents analysts had been expecting.

On Wall Street, investors are awaiting remarks from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. He speaks to the Economic Club of New York later in the day. Earlier this month, Mr. Powell said he was generally pleased with the U.S. economic performance. But he also flagged concerns, including slowing global economic growth. Mr. Powell’s appearance Wednesday also comes amid sharp criticism from Mr. Trump over rising interest rates. The Washington Post this week quoted Mr. Trump as saying: “So far, I’m not even a little bit happy with my selection of Jay.”

Overseas, European markets turned mixed after a firmer start. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.14 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 was off 0.16 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 0.12 per cent and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.37 per cent.

In Asia, markets were higher overnight on optimism over the coming G20 summit. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.02 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.33 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.05 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices wavered with Brent pushing above US$60 a barrel overnight before giving back some gains. Market hopes for an early December production cut by OPEC and its allies helped underpin prices, although a report showing a rise in U.S. crude stockpiles weighed on sentiment. The day range on Brent so far is US$59.84 to US$61.27 with the best levels seen in the early hours before sliding as the North American open approached. West Texas Intermediate was slightly weaker and had a range so far of US$51.36 to US$52.56.

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. inventories rose by 3.45 million barrels, more than the market was expecting. CMC Markets analyst David Madden noted that the U.S. Energy Information Administration delivers its weekly report later Wednesday morning and dealers are expecting a build in stockpiles of about 769,000 barrels. Right now, he says, dealers are concerned about excess supply with Saudi Arabian outputs at record highs and U.S. inventories rising. That leaves the Dec. 6 OPEC meeting in the spotlight.

“OPEC are due to meet next week and, they are tipped to announce a production cut, but given that Saudi Arabia are under pressure from President Trump, some dealers are doubtful about the size about of the potential cut,” Mr. Madden said.

In gold, prices were just above their lowest level in two weeks ahead of Mr. Powell’s remarks as the U.S. dollar held recent gains. Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,213.62 per ounce in early trading in Europe Gold prices hit US$1,211.36, the lowest since Nov. 15 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were flat at US$1,213.20.

“Gold remains a (U.S. dollar) driven storyline very much," OANDA analyst Stepehn Innes said. “And while the risk of equity market drawdowns, to favour gold buying on the dips and for geopolitical tail hedges. But the strong dollar narrative that is unfolding into year end and possibly beyond is providing a significant headwind for prices.”

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar languished near the 76 US cent mark as its U.S. counterpart held onto recent gains ahead of a midday speech by U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. The day range on the loonie so far was 75.01 US cents to 75.24 US cents, with the lower reaches seen in the predawn period. RBC’s Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy, said the movement was the result of “broad-based USD strength and a widening in the two-year US-CA rate differential.”

The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, rose for a fourth session early Wednesday. Heightened trade tensions pushed investors to safe haven currencies. A midday speech by Mr. Powell is now in focus. Against a basket of other currencies, the U.S. dollar index moved higher to 97.39, its best level in two weeks and near its 2018 high, before backing off somewhat as the euro and the British pound found their footing.

“Powell will be closely watched given market focus on the Fed policy path/narrative, but we think it very unlikely he will shift his very balanced stance on the backdrop and gradual rate hike prescription,” Ms. Lignos said. “He may get a question on political pressure. Trump told an interviewer overnight that he’s ‘not even a little bit happy’ with Powell and that the Fed’s policies are hurting the economy – nothing new but renewed criticism (Trump added that he has ‘a gut and my gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else’s brain can ever tell me’.)”

Ahead of the Fed remarks, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was slightly lower at 3.052 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 3.308 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Canada’s Ensign Energy Services Inc said 56.38 per cent of Trinidad Drilling Ltd shares have been tendered in its hostile offer, resulting in rival bidder Precision Drilling Corp walking away and the resignation of Trinidad’s top executives. The oilfield services provider said the tendered shares helped meet the statutory minimum condition for its $947-million offer. Ensign now owns 66.18 per cent of Trinidad shares, including the stake it previously owned. Ensign launched the bid in August after Trinidad completed a strategic review it began in February, while North American drilling contractor Precision in October offered a deal valued at $1.03-billion. Trinidad board rejected the $1.68-per-share cash bid from Ensign and instead urged shareholders to accept an all-stock offer from Precision. Trinidad said separately on Tuesday that its top three executives resigned voluntarily and the board was replaced by five Ensign nominees.

Tiffany & Co missed estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, hit by lower-than-expected spending by Chinese tourists at its U.S. and Hong Kong stores. Tiffany’s comparable-store sales, excluding the impact of currency changes, rose 3 percent, while analysts on average were expecting a rise of 5.3 per cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The company’s net income fell to US$94.9-million, or 77 US cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from US$100.2-million, or 80 US cents per share, a year earlier. Tiffany shares sank 10 per cent in premarket trading.

Salesforce.com Inc easily beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly earnings and forecast 2020 revenue above expectations on Tuesday, as more companies turn to its cloud-based services. The company’s shares rose 8 per cent in extended trading, set to add to their about 25 per cent gain this year. Salesforce’s results are expected to support other cloud computing stocks, which took a knock earlier this month on concerns of peaking demand. Salesforce remained the worldwide customer relationship management market leader in the first half of 2018 with a 20.3 per cent share of total revenue, according to research firm IDC, but is facing rising competition from Microsoft Corp, Oracle and SAP. Salesforce shares were up nearly 9 per cent in premarket trading.

Health insurer Humana Inc on Wednesday said it expected a bigger drop in membership for its prescription drug plans in 2019, as it stuck to its pricing plans in an intensely competitive market. The company now expects a fall of 750,000 to 800,000 members, compared with 500,000. The health insurer also reiterated its adjusted earnings forecast of about US$14.40 per share for the year 2018. Analysts were expecting a forecast of US$14.43 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

More reading:

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Economic news

U.S. GDP grew at an annual rate of 3.5 per cent in the third quarter, unrevised from an earlier reading and in line with market forecasts. GDP grew at an annual rate of 4.2 per cent in the second quarter.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for October. The Street expects an annualized rate increase of 5.2 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for November.

(12 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks to the Economic Club of New York on the Fed’s framework for monitoring financial stability.

Reuters and The Canadian Press