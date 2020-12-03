Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were moving sideways early Thursday with market focus returning to stimulus talks aimed at delivering new coronavirus aid to Americans. Major European markets were weaker with economic concerns offsetting gains on the back of optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine. TSX futures were also down with crude prices sliding.
Ahead of the North American open, Dow and S&P futures were modestly lower while Nasdaq futures saw marginal gains. The moves follow a tepid showing Wednesday, which saw the Dow and S&P advance about 0.2 per cent while the Nasdaq finished off 0.05 per cent. Even with the modest advance, however, the S&P 500 still managed to finish in record territory. The S&P/TSX Composite closed the session up 0.35 per cent.
“A second COVID relief bill appears likely now that Democrats have returned to the negotiating table with a much lower starting point,” OANDA senior analyst Edward Moya said in and early note.
On Wednesday, House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer backed a US$908-billion relief plan and urged Senate majority leader Mitch McConnel to use the the bipartisan stimulus plan as the basis for new talks. Earlier in the day, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers during a House Financial Services Committee hearing that Congress needs to approve COVID-19 relief funds without further delay.
“While this may seem like Groundhog Day for a lot of people, and we’ve certainly been here a number of times before since July, there is now increasing evidence that the U.S. economy is starting to slow as we head into year end, against a backdrop of the deadliest day for US coronavirus deaths,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
In this country, investors get the final round of bank earnings for the week with results from Toronto-Dominion and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. On Wednesday, Royal Bank and National Bank both posted profits that rebounded to prepandemic levels in the final quarter of the year but chief executives of both cautioned that revenue growth will be slower to pick up as coronavirus infections rise again.
CIBC says it earned nearly $1.02-billion or $2.20 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 21, compared with $1.19-billion or $2.58 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, CIBC earned $2.79 per diluted share for the quarter. Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.52 per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv. CIBC also announced that Katharine Stevenson will become board chair, succeeding John Manley who will retire from the post at CIBC’s next annual meeting.
Ms. Stevenson has been an independent director of CIBC since 2011. She will succeed The Honourable John P. Manley, who will retire from the Board at the next annual meeting, after six years as Chair and 16 years as a CIBC director.
South of the border, markets will get the latest reading on the health of the recovery in the U.S. employment market with the release of weekly jobless claims. Economists are expecting to see little change in the number of initial claims for state unemployment benefits, with forecasts pegging the weekly number around 780,000.
Overseas, major European markets were lower in morning trading, weighed down by weak economic data.
The IHS Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for November in Spain fell to 39.5 - below the 50 level separating growth from contraction. Italy’s services sector contracted for a fourth month in a row, with the IHS Markit Business Activity Index for services dropping to 39.4.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.29 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.51 per cent and 0.44 per cent, respectively. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.21 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.03 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.74 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were slightly weaker as markets await the outcome of OPEC+ talks over potentially delaying a production increase scheduled to take place next month.
The day range on Brent is US$47.67 to US$48.55. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$44.66 to US$45.48.
OPEC members and their allies continue talks on Thursday about production quotas after taking a break due to disagreement in the group over whether to delay January output increases as markets contend with the impact of the second COVID-19 wave.
A Reuters report, citing two unnamed OPEC+ sources, said the group is leaning toward rolling over current cuts with a gradual increase in output to follow.
OPEC+ had been widely expected to roll over oil cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day, or 8 per cent of global supplies, at least until March 2021.
“I doubt that an extension of current cuts would be a significantly explosive positive catalyst, and oil may perhaps bounce to the top of the recent range but not much higher as the product’s part of the oil complex will continue to weigh on prompt oil prices until planes, trains, and automobiles start moving with more frequency,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
Meanwhile, figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which showed crude stockpiles fell last week, although gasoline and distillate inventories rose.
Oil stocks fell by 679,000 barrels in the week to Nov. 27, less than the 2.4 million-barrel decline forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Gasoline stocks increased by 3.5 million barrels, while distillate inventories were up by 3.2 million barrels.
Elsewhere, gold rose as the U.S. dollar weakened.
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$1,837.30 per ounce, having hit its highest since Nov. 23 at US$1,843.11. U.S. gold futures were up 0.7 per cent at US$1,843.60.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar edged lower but still traded not far off recent highs as the U.S. dollar weakened against its global counterparts.
The day range on the Canadian dollar is 77.27 US cents to 77.47 US cents. On Wednesday, the loonie touched its best level in two years against the greenback.
“Firm equity markets and the positive risk backdrop continue to underwrite CAD gains,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
The next major economic report for the Canadian dollar will be Friday’s November jobs figures from Statistics Canada.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index fell, going as low as 90.834 versus a basket of currencies. That was its weakest level since April 2018, according to figures from Reuters. The index was last at 90.890, down 0.1% on the day.
“Additional fiscal stimulus ahead of the new President Joe Biden assuming office would lower the current downside risks for the economy and thus principally fuel inflation expectations, which will weaken the dollar in view of the Fed’s long-term expansionary monetary policy targets,” wrote Commerzbank FX strategist Esther Reichelt in a note.
The euro was at its highest in more than two years, having breached US$1.21 on Wednesday. It rose to as high as US$1.21390 on Thursday.
More company news
3M Co said on Thursday it would undertake a restructuring that would impact about 2,900 jobs globally. The company expects to record a pre-tax charge of $250 million to $300 million as a result of the restructuring, it said.
Amazon is in talks to buy podcast startup Wondery with a valuation of over $300 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.Deal talks are ongoing and negotiations could still fall apart, the report said.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Nov. 28.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Services PMI for November.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press