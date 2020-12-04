Canadian and U.S. stock futures are higher this morning, as investors take in November jobs data for both sides of the border. Dow futures are up by triple digits, suggesting the index may reclaim the 30,000 level when markets open.
The employment reports are being closely scrutinized for how labour markets have been able to sustain various lockdowns and other measures aimed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 245,000 jobs last month after rising by 610,000 in October, the Labor Department said on Friday. That was the smallest gain since the jobs recovery started in May and well below the half million additional job gains that the Street expected.
Canada added 62,000 jobs in November, more than markets had anticipated, and the unemployment rate fell to 8.5%. The Street had predicted a gain of 20,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to remain at 8.9%.
Stock futures held relatively steady as the labour reports were released. The Canadian dollar gained about one-tenth of a cent.
The S&P 500 ended lower on Thursday after a report that Pfizer Inc had slashed the target for the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine. The Wall Street Journal reported that Pfizer faced supply chain obstacles related to the vaccine, sending its stock down 1.7%. The stock is down a further 0.22% in premarket trading.
The Journal reported that Pfizer still expects to roll out more than a billion doses in 2021. Pfizer and Germany-based partner BioNTech SE had hoped to roll out 100 million vaccines world-wide by the end of this year, a plan that has now been reduced to 50 million, the Journal said. The U.K. on Wednesday granted emergency-use authorization for the vaccine, becoming the first Western country to start administering doses.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index on Thursday closed up 39.81 points, or 0.23%, at 17,398.02 as energy stocks continued to gain traction. Oil prices are again up today, suggesting there could be another day of gains ahead.
In corporate news this morning, Laurentian Bank joined other the Big 5 in reporting quarterly results that surpassed Street expectations. Units of RioCan REIT are poised to come under pressure today after the company announced a cut in its distribution late on Thursday. And Crescent Point Energy forecast lower capital spending and output in 2021, the latest oil producer to focus on conserving cash in preparation of low oil prices for a stretched period.
Market sentiment has improved this week thanks to data showing fewer Americans than expected applied for jobless benefits last week and service industries grew in November. They also were optimistic about possible progress toward a new U.S. economic aid plan. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke Thursday after Pelosi signalled a willingness to make concessions. President-elect Joe Biden urged Congress on Wednesday to pass a relief bill now, with more aid to come next year.
“Expectations of a holiday pandemic relief bill are offsetting the immediate pain the coronavirus is having on the economy,” Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report. “Expectations are high for the virus lockdowns to improve in January as vaccines are produced and distributed.”
U.S. health authorities reported a one-day record of 3,157 virus deaths on Thursday.
Oversees, the FTSE 100 in London was up 0.8% to 6,544 and the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.4% to 5,595. The DAX in Frankfurt was down less than 0.1% at 13,243.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index added less than 0.1% to 3,444.58 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.2% to 26,751.14. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.4% to 26,835.92.
Equities
Commodities
Oil prices are edging higher after OPEC and allied countries including Russia agreed Thursday to increase oil production only gradually, starting with 500,000 barrels per day in January. They slashed output earlier to shore up prices as curbs on business depressed demand.
Gold prices steadied in a tight range on Friday and were set for their first weekly gain in four as the dollar weakened on expectations of additional U.S. stimulus.
Currencies and bonds
The U.S. dollar was headed for its worst week in a month on Friday while the euro gained, as investors bet the U.S. currency has further to fall and that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic may be over within months. A flurry of positive vaccine news has helped drive a rally in riskier currencies, while actions taken by the Federal Reserve have weakened the dollar. The dollar index dropped to a two-and-a-half-year low of 90.504 on Thursday and is on track for a more than 1% fall over the week. It edged down 0.1% on the day at 90.578. Investors have turned short dollars, figuring rates will stay low for a long time in the United States, forcing yield-seekers to head elsewhere for better returns.
The Canadian dollar is receiving support from higher crude oil prices and shot up after Canada released stronger than expected jobs data, while U.S. jobs numbers disappointed.
Other corporate news
RioCan REIT, one of Canada’s largest retail landlords, is slashing its monthly distribution to unitholders by one-third amid growing uncertainty about some of its tenants’ futures. Under the new distribution plan, effective January, RioCan’s monthly payout will fall to 8 cents per unit from 12 cents, saving the real estate investment trust $152-million annually.
Crescent Point Energy on Friday forecast lower capital spending and output in 2021, the latest oil producer to focus on conserving cash in preparation of low oil prices for a stretched period. The company said it expects capital expenditures of C$475 million to C$525 million next year, with annual average production of 108,000 to 112,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). Its latest 2020 budget, revised multiple times due to the pandemic, was for capital expenditures of about C$665 million and production of up to 121,000 boepd this year.
CWB Financial Group reported its fourth-quarter profit edged down from a year ago, but the bank still beat expectations. On an adjusted basis, CWB says it earned 75 cents per share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 78 cents per share a year ago. Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 74 cents per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.
Laurentian Bank reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of 79 cents, ahead of Street expectations of 73 cents.
Economic news
Canada added 62,000 jobs in November, more than markets had anticipated, and the unemployment rate fell to 8.5%, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a gain of 20,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to remain at 8.9%.
The U.S. economy added the fewest workers in six months in November, hindered by a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases that, together with a lack of more government relief money, threatens to reverse the recovery from the pandemic recession. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 245,000 jobs last month after rising by 610,000 in October, the Labor Department said on Friday. That was the smallest gain since the jobs recovery started in May. The fifth straight monthly slowdown in job gains left employment well below its February peak. The closely watched employment report only covered the first two weeks of November, when the current wave of coronavirus infections started.
The U.S. trade deficit widened 1.7% in October to $63.1 billion. The gap between the goods and services the United States sold and what it bought abroad rose from $62.1 billion in September. So far this year, the overall gap in the trade of goods and services with the rest of the world has risen to $536.7 billion, up 9.5% from January-October 2019.
Canada’s merchandise exports increased 2.2% and imports rose by 1.9% in October. As a result, Canada’s merchandise trade deficit with the world was virtually unchanged at $3.8 billion during the month.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for October. Consensus is an increase of 0.9 per cent from September.
With files from Reuters and The Associated Press