Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
Equities

Wall Street futures pulled back early Monday after last week’s record highs as rising tensions between China and the United States weighs on sentiment. Major European markets were mostly lower in early trading. TSX futures were also down with crude prices under pressure.

Ahead of the North American open, Dow futures were down by triple digits while S&P and Nasdaq futures also toiled in the red. On Friday, Wall Street’s key indexes hit record levels despite a disappointing reading on U.S. hiring in November.

“Investors are hoping that the central banks will save their Christmas this year,” Axi market analyst Milan Cutkovic said.

“The European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to announce further measures on Thursday, as Europe is going through a second lockdown that will significantly slow the economic recovery that was just about to gain momentum in early autumn. However, much is already priced in, and the chances of a major positive surprise from the central bank are slim.”

Sentiment was hampered Monday by a Reuters report that the U.S. is preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing’s disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong. China said it strongly condemns the move, if the report is true.

Markets, however, also drew some support by rising optimism over the possibility of a U.S. coronavirus stimulus package after the weaker-than-forecast jobs report on Friday.

A proposed COVID-19 relief bill is expected to get backing from President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell but it won’t include US$1,200 in direct payments to most Americans, said Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana who is involved in the bipartisan talks.

In this country, investors are looking ahead to Wednesday’s Bank of Canada rate announcement. The central bank has signalled that rates are likely to stay at their current lows until the economy has rebounded from the impact of COVID-19 and inflation is back on target. The bank’s key overnight rate target is 0.25 per cent.

“A lot has changed in the weeks leading into the Bank of Canada’s policy update next Wednesday,” RBC economists Nathan Janzen and Claire Fan said in recent report. “But don’t expect any significant shift in the bank’s commitment to support the economy by keeping interest rates low for an extended period.”

They said the outlook for next year got a boost from recent positive headlines on vaccine candidates.

“Despite these developments, the Bank is unlikely to flag any significant changes to its monetary policy stance.,” they said. “Inflation readings ticked up in October – though they remain below the bank’s target and expectations are contained. And recent advancements aside, the timing of a vaccine rollout remains uncertain.”

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.43 per cent in morning trading with Brexit trade talks in focus as Britain and Brussels struggle to reach a deal.

Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.35 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.49 per cent. France’s CAC 40 lost 0.90 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.76 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.23 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were down in early going with U.S.-China tensions and rising coronavirus offsetting the positive impact of last week’s OPEC+ deal and optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

The day range on Brent is US$48.40 to US$49.25. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$45.36 to US$46.25. Prices gained last week after OPEC and its allies reached a compromise agreement to increase production slightly from January but maintain most of their existing supply curbs.

Prices on Monday took a hit from reports that Iran has instructed its oil ministry to ready installations for the production and sale of crude oil at full capacity within three months.

“Even oil is getting into the selling action, although I think that has as much to do with the key risk to the supply-side being Iran, which is reported to be preparing to raise production quickly, according to President Rouhani,” Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said.

Rising coronavirus cases and strengthened restrictions in a number of areas, including California and South Korea, also tempered sentiment.

Elsewhere, gold prices edged higher as markets moved away from riskier assets.

Spot gold prices rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,840.65 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 per cent at US$1,843.90.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker but still trading above 78 US cents as its U.S. counterpart held near its weakest level in more than two years.

The day range on the loonie is 77.93 US cents to 78.28 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases on Monday’s calendar. Markets are now awaiting Wednesday’s Bank of Canada rate announcement.

“Our economists expect no change in the BoC’s policy rate (0.25 per cent), QE program (minimum $4-billion/week), or forward guidance at Wednesday’s non-MPR meeting,” RBC FX strategist Alvin Tan said.

“COVID-19 remains the dominant consideration, with the continued second wave leading to increased restrictions and even lockdowns in some areas.”

On global markets, the U.S. dollar index was near its lowest level in two-and-a-half years after Friday’s weak jobs data raised hopes that a stimulus package would be delivered. Friday’s report showed the U.S. economy added 245,000 jobs last month, the weakest gain since May.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was last trading up 0.1 per cent at 90.96, close to 90.47, its weakest since April 2018, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.2107, but remained close to US$1.2177, its highest since April 2018.

The British pound was down 1 per cent at US$1.3287 and also by 1 per cent against the euro at 91.07 pence.

Economic news

(10 a.m. ET) Canadian Ivey PMI for November.

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for October.

With Reuters, The Canadian Press and The Associated Press

