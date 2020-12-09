Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures edged higher Wednesday, building on the previous session’s record showing, as investors welcome progress in the fight against COVID-19 and positive signals out of stimulus talks in Washington. Major European markets were also positive with Brexit still in focus. TSX futures were up ahead of the latest rate decision from the Bank of Canada.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all above water ahead of the North American open. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 topped 3,700 to mark a record close. The Nasdaq also managed a record finish while the Dow ended higher but just off Friday’s record. Energy stocks pushed the S&P/TSX Composite Index up 0.32 per cent.
“While governments across Europe are still struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19, investors are keeping a cool head as the approval and distribution process of the vaccines are making further progress,” Axi market analyst Milan Cutkovic said.
“Stimulus hopes have also boosted risk appetite,” he said. “Following months of a stalemate in Washington DC, the Trump Administration has presented a new US$916-billion aid package, and there could finally be some progress.”
On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he presented a US$916-billion proposal for coronavirus relief that includes money for state and local governments and liability protections for businesses during a conversation with Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday.
“As part of this proposal, we will fund it using $140-billion in unused funds from the Paycheck Protection Program and $429 billion in Treasury funds,” Mr. Mnuchin said.
Recent economic indicators, including a weaker-than-expected reading on November hiring in the U.S., have heightened calls for more U.S. government stimulus to head off a downturn as a second wave of infections hits the country.
In Canada, investors will get the Bank of Canada’s latest rate decision just after the markets open. Markets aren’t expecting any move by the central bank, with the bank’s key policy rate seen holding at 0.25 per cent. Governor Tiff Macklem has indicated that the bank doesn’t see moving rates until the economy recovers and inflation moves back toward the bank’s target range.
Ahead of the opening, retailer Dollarama Inc. also reports its latest results.
On Tuesday, DoorDash Inc. said Tuesday it sold shares in its initial public offering at US$102 apiece, above its upwardly revised target range, to raise $3.37-billion. The company’s shares are set to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday under the ticker “DASH” in what will be one of the year’s biggest U.S. stock market debuts.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.50 per cent. Brexit talks remain in focus with Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnston due in Brussels for talks as the exit deadline approaches at the end of the month. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.55 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.97 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.29 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.33 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.75 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices edged higher, erasing early losses, as optimism over the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine offset new figures showing a surprise build in U.S. inventories.
The day range on Brent is US$48.54 to US$49.55. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$45.33 to US$46.24. Both benchmarks were up about 1 per cent in the predawn period after a choppy night.
“Oil had a directionless session overnight, content to wait for a U.S. stimulus outcome and continue consolidating its recent gains,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
“A stimulus breakthrough and a more dovish FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] next week will both be quite bullish for oil and should see both test, and break, their December highs.”
Late Tuesday, the American Peroleum Institute said U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate stockpiles rose last week, with crude inventories jumping by 1.14 million barrels. Analysts had been forecasting a decline of 1.42 million barrels.
Official weekly oil figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration are due on Wednesday.
“Oil markets wholly ignored the U.S API Crude Inventory rise to 1.14 million barrels, suggesting that traders are happy to be long at these levels ahead of official U.S. inventory data,” Mr. Halley said.
Markets got a boost after Britain began mass-vaccinating its population on Tuesday against COVID-19. Pfizer, meanwhile, cleared another hurdle on Tuesday when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released documents that raised no new concerns over the safety or efficacy of the vaccine.
Gold prices, meanwhile, pulled back from two-week highs as progress on the vaccine front bolstered risk sentiment.
Spot gold fell 0.7 per cent to US$1,858.70 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Nov. 23 at US$1,875.07 on Tuesday, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.5 per cent to US$1,864.80.
“Market action across global markets is swinging between vaccine driven optimism and hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus... so risk sentiment is positive,” Harshal Barot, a senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar advanced ahead of the Bank of Canada rate decision as risk sentiment improved and the U.S. dollar turned lower after three days of gains.
The day range on the loonie is 7798 US cents to 78.28 US cents.
The Bank of Canada makes its rate decision just after the North American open.
“Our economists expect no change in the policy rate (0.25%), QE program (minimum $4-billion/week), or forward guidance in today’s non-MPR BoC meeting,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy for RBC, said.
“Of course, COVID-19 remains the dominant consideration, with the continued second wave leading to increased restrictions and even lockdowns in some areas.”
On global markets, the U.S. dollar snapped a three-day winning streak as apparent movement in U.S. stimulus talks helps bolster market appetite for risk.
“Markets seem comfortable that eventually something will get done,” Ms. Lignos said.
Against a basket of its rivals, the greenback fell 0.2 per cent to 90.70, ending a three-day rising streak, according to figures from Reuters.
It weakened 0.2 per cent against the euro to US$1.2126 and is tracking toward an annual loss of 8-per-cent against the common currency.
The U.S. dollar dropped to 6.5198 yuan in onshore trading , its lowest since June 2018, putting the yuan up by more than 10 per cent from its May lows.
More company news
SoftBank Group Corp’s shares jumped as much as 7% on Wednesday after Bloomberg News reported that the group was considering buying back shares to boost CEO Masayoshi Son’s stake so he could squeeze out remaining investors. Management buyouts remain rare in Japan, where being listed is a mark of status for companies, and any move to take SoftBank private faces considerable internal opposition.
Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he had relocated to Texas from California as he wanted to focus more on Tesla Inc’s new electric car plant and his SpaceX venture in the Lone Star state. Musk confirmed the move in an interview with Matt Murray, the Wall Street Journal’s editor in chief. “The two biggest things that I got going on right now are the Starship development in South Texas ... and then the big new U.S. factory for Tesla,” the 49-year-old Tesla chief said.
Economic news
(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale trade for October.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press