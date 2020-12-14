Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were higher early Monday as investors welcome news of a coronavirus vaccine rollout and markets await the latest Federal Reserve policy decision later in the week. European markets gained in morning trading after Brexit talks were extended. TSX futures also advanced with crude prices rising.
Dow futures were up by triple digits ahead of the North American open while S&P and Nasdq futures were also firmly positive. All three indexes are coming off a losing week, with the S&P 500 dropping roughly 1 per cent to mark its first weekly decline in three.
Early Monday, markets drew support from the news that the first U.S. shipments of the Pfizer vaccine had shipped after receiving emergency use clearance from the FDA last week. In this country, the first inoculations are expected to begin on Monday. The news comes as countries around the world continue to contend with spiking infections and heightened restrictions to control the spread.
“News, that the USA has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is another pivotal moment in the fight against the pandemic,” Axi market analyst Milan Cutkovic said.
“Despite lengthy negotiations, investors are slightly more optimistic now that another major COVID-19 aid package could be signed off in Washington DC before year-end. This could give Wall Street a much-needed boost and increase odds of a Santa Clause rally.”
In this country, Transat will hold its analyst call after releasing its latest results after the close of trading on Friday.
On Wall Street, investors begin looking ahead to the Fed’s latest policy decision. Markets aren’t expecting the central bank to alter its bond-buying program, although a tweak of its outlook heading into the new year is possible. The rate announcement is due at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
On the economics side, Canadian investors get factory sales figures on Tuesday, November inflation numbers on Wednesday and October retail sales data on Friday.
“We see headline CPI (Wednesday) edging down 0.1% month-over-month in November, keeping the annual rate steady at 0.7%, which should nudge the BoC’s core measures slightly lower,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said.
“All three October sales reports are forthcoming, with Friday’s retail sales release likely to be the most closely followed. StatsCan flash estimates have reduced the excitement around the reporting month, with the final print likely to come in around the earlier flat estimate.”
In Europe, major markets got a pop after officials agreed to continue Brexit talks beyond the Sunday deadline. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.78 per cent. European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday that “the next few days are important” for negotiations if a trade deal with Britain is going to be in place for Jan. 1, when the United Kingdom leaves the bloc.
Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.29 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.89 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.78 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.30 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished down 0.44 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices gained on optimism over the battle against COVID-19 as countries begin rolling out a vaccine, although continued lockdowns and heightened restrictions continue to temper sentiment.
The day range on Brent is US$49.88 to US$50.80. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$46.47 to US$47.37. Both benchmarks were up about 1 per cent in the predawn period.
The U.S. is set to begin its rollout of the Pfizer vaccine after the first shipments began on the weekend while Canada is expected to see its first inoculations on Monday.
“Unquestionably the vaccine rollout will positively affect road fuel and eventually jet fuel demand,” Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“So much of the optimism in the price right now, I think, is warranted, especially with OPEC+ excellent supply management of a terrible situation due to the COVID explosion.”
Mr. Innes said prices also gained after a tanker explosion at a Saudi port. A shipping firm said an oil tanker was hit by an external source while discharging at Jeddah port in Saudi Arabia.
“It doesn’t take much to reignite those middle east powder kegs, and the timing couldn’t be more auspicious with the White House in transition, and we could see Brent up to $51 as supply disruption jitters take hold of the markets,” Mr. Innes said.
Despite optimism over the vaccine, prices continue to feel the impact in the short term of restrictions put in place to control spiking infection numbers in many country. Germany is set to reimpose tough restrictions starting Wednesday to fight the virus.
In other commodities, gold prices slid as investors opted for riskier holdings.
Spot gold fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,831.75 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures eased 0.4 per cent to US$1,836.80.
“The euphoria around a COVID-19 vaccine will likely overshadow further easing from the Federal Reserve and a fiscal relief package in the near term,” said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar gained in early going, holding comfortably above 78 US cents, as risk sentiment improved on positive vaccine headlines while the U.S. dollar slid against global currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 78.27 US cents to 78.47 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases due on Monday. Markets will get factory sales, inflation figures and retail sales data later in the week.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was down around 0.2 per cent against a basket of currencies at 90.621, staying within December’s ranges but not far from its lowest since 2018, according to figures from Reuters.
Currencies often seen as barometers for risk like the Australian and New Zealand dollars were up on Monday, both near their best levels against the U.S. dollar since 2018. The Australian dollar gained 0.4 per cent to trade at 75.655 US cents.
“The dollar is starting the week on the backfoot as risk appetite remains fairly upbeat on the back of vaccine roll-out news, lingering hopes around a U.S. fiscal stimulus package and some optimism on Brexit negotiations,” wrote ING strategists in a note to clients.
Buoyed by the extension of Brexit talks, Britain’s pound gained more than 1 per cent against the U.S. dollar. It was up 0.9 per cent against the euro.
The euro rose around 0.3 per cent versus the U.S. dollar, at US$1.2148, as new restrictions on activity in Europe - including a strict lockdown in Germany - had limited impact.
More company news
British insurer Aviva PLC is selling its Vietnamese business to Canadian insurer ManuLife Financial Corp, it said on Monday, as it pushes ahead with plans to pull out from its non-core markets. Aviva is looking to sell its businesses in continental Europe and Asia, to focus on Britain, Ireland and Canada. ManuLife meanwhile said in a separate statement it had also agreed a 16-year bancassurance partnership with VietinBank, as part of the Aviva deal, giving the Canadian insurer a major boost in one of Asia’s rapidly growing markets.
AstraZeneca shares fell 9 per cent on Monday, as investors moved to price in the British drugmaker’s $39-billion deal for U.S. biotech firm Alexion Pharmaceuticals, the company’s largest ever and one of this year’s biggest mergers globally. As part of the deal, Alexion shareholders will get $60 in cash and about $115 worth of equity per share, which based on an average of AstraZeneca’s dollar-denominated American depositary shares price, is a premium of more than $50 per share.
Economic news
No major Canadian releases scheduled
With Reuters and The Canadian Press