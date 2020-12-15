Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures edged higher early Tuesday with U.S. stimulus talks still in focus as the Federal Reserve begins its two-day meeting. Major European markets were higher in morning trading. TSX futures rose as crude prices wavered amid tighter COVID-19 restrictions in many countries.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all positive following a mixed session on Monday which saw the Dow touch record levels but then pull back to finish in the red. Of the three main U.S. indexes, only the Nasdaq finished higher, gaining 0.5 per cent on the day. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished down 0.92 per cent.
“It feels like we are stuck in the negative feedback loop,” Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“Unless [U.S.] policymakers overdeliver on market expectation, especially at this time of year when our risk-taking proclivities give way to profit-taking, it seems virus-related economic restrictions will never cease to weigh as the market continues to straddle that fence between hope and reality.”
Talks in Washington on a possible coronavirus stimulus plan continue to creep along with lawmakers releasing a new proposal late Monday that would divide the earlier bipartisan plan into two parts. The proposed plan would fund a number of programs but also leave out some of the more contested components of the earlier proposal.
The continued talks come ahead of the Fed’s next policy announcement on Wednesday, capping two days of discussions. Markets aren’t expecting rates to change, but there could be some move to bolster the economy as the pandemic continues to sweep through the country. On Monday, the number of coronavirus deaths crossed 300,000. Many regions of the country continue to face tough restrictions, with New York Mayor Bill De Blasio cautioning on Monday that the city could face a full lockdown in the near future.
In this country, Transat A.T. shareholders will vote on a revised takeover bid by Air Canada, worth $5 a share or $180-million. On a call on Monday, the head of Transat said the pandemic-related collapse in air travel underscores the need for the takeover to go ahead. Proxy advisers ISS and Glass Lewis have both recommended Transat shareholders accept the lower offer. Initially, Air Canada had offered $18 a share or $720-million for the company.
Canada’s housing market will also get some attention with the release of housing starts figures from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. and November home sales numbers for the Canadian Real Estate Association.
Later Tuesday, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks by videoconference to the Vancouver Board of Trade on the topic of trading for a sustainable recovery. Mr. Macklem’s remarks are scheduled to be released by the central bank at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.21 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.16 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.76 per cent and 0.56 per cent. Rising coronavirus infections continue to weigh on sentiment with Germany and The Netherlands both announcing tighter restrictions through Christmas. Britain announced on Monday that London would move into its highest tier of restrictions starting Wednesday.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.17 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 0.69 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices wavered in early going with concerns about heightened restrictions in a number of countries offsetting optimism over the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The day range on Brent was US$49.78 to US$50.45. The range on West Texas Intermediate US$46.54 to US$47.18.
Early Tuesday, the International Energy Agency cautioned that the rollout of a vaccine won’t be an immediate fix for the market. Crude prices have gained recently as markets welcome the latest vaccine news, with crude prices breaching US$51 a barrel earlier this month to hit its best level since March.
“The understandable euphoria around the start of vaccination programs partly explains higher prices but it will be several months before we reach a critical mass of vaccinated, economically active people and thus see an impact on oil demand,” the IEA said in its monthly report.
“In the meantime, the end of year holiday season will soon be upon us with the risk of another surge in COVID-19 cases and the possibility of yet more confinement measures.”
The Paris-based group revised down its estimates for oil demand this year by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) and for next year by 170,000 bpd, citing the impact of reduced air travel.
OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley also said prices were hit by a forecast cut from OPEC, which reduced its outlook for the first quarter. The release of that forecast unwound all of the gains crude prices posted overnight.
“The OPEC forecast’s effect is likely to be transitory, and in the scale of the broader rally of the past month is minuscule in scope,” Mr. Halley said.
“Like currency markets, oil markets have spent the last week range-trading and consolidating recent gains. Falling oil stocks in storage, and a much brighter economic outlook for 2021 set against an easy monetary policy world will continue to support prices and lead to further gains.”
Later in the session, investors will get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports when the American Petroleum Institute releases its latest tally. Analysts are expecting a mixed report this time out.
In other commodities, gold prices rose as rising COVID-19 cases and restrictions weighed on investors’ appetite for riskier assets.
Spot gold rose 0.7 per cent to US$1,839.20 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures gained 0.6 per cent to US$1,843.80.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar edged higher as its U.S. counterpart struggled against world currencies with the possibility of more U.S. stimulus weighing on the greenback.
The day range for the loonie is 78.30 US cents to 78.45 US cents.
In addition to housing numbers, Canadian investors will also get a reading on factory sales for October with economists expecting to see an increase of about 0.6 per cent.
On global markets, the euro was last at US$1.2135, little changed on the day, according to figures from Reuters.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a group of currencies, rose slightly to 90.802. On Monday the U.S. dollar fell as low as 90.419, its weakest since April 2018.
The dollar has been weakened by hopes that U.S. lawmakers can agree on a coronavirus relief package.
Elsewhere, Britain’s pound saw Monday’s surge, sparked by news that Britain and the EU would continue Brexit talks, fade with sterling last down 0.3 per cent at US$1.3290.
More company news
Apple Inc plans to manufacture up to 96 million iPhones in the first half of 2021, a nearly 30% year-on-year increase, Nikkei reported on Tuesday. It has asked suppliers to produce around 95 million to 96 million iPhones, including the latest iPhone 12 range as well as older iPhone 11 and SE, though shortage of key parts could threaten the target, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday it would buy Prevail Therapeutics Inc in a deal valued at $1.04-billion to expand its presence in the lucrative field of gene therapy. Lilly said it would acquire Prevail for $22.50 per share, which represents a premium of 80% to Monday’s closing price. Shares of Prevail, which develops gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and dementia, soared 91.9% in premarket trading.
Economic news
(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for November.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales and new orders for October.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for November.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for December.
(9 a.m. ET) Canadian existing home sales and average prices for November.
(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for November.
(2:30 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press