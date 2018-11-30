Equities

Wall Street futures were lower as investors remained cautious with trade at the forefront ahead of the G20 summit in Argentina. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all in the red, mirroring moves in European markets overnight. On Bay Street, futures were weaker with oil prices marking their worst monthly showing in more than a decade.

G20 leaders meet Friday and Saturday in Buenos Aires. Trade is a key topic with a dinner meeting scheduled between U.S. President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping. The USMCA trade pact was also signed by Canadian, U.S. and Mexican leaders early Friday morning. The Globe reports this morning that, ahead of the signing, the Trump administration pressed Mexican officials to give the U.S. power to selectively punish automakers with plans in Mexico by making some companies subject to tariffs.

U.S. stock futures pared some early loses after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said early Friday that he would be surprised if Saturday’s dinner between the U.S. and Chinese leaders “wasn’t a success.”

“Asia markets managed to finish November on a positive note with the Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng managing to post some small monthly gains after the steep falls seen in October,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said. “Nonetheless the risks still remain tilted to the downside ahead of this weekend’s G20 summit in Buenos Aires as the tensions over trade and politics between China and the US hang over sentiment like a dark cloud.”

He noted Mr. Trump has already said he is close to a deal with China but “he’s just not sure that he wants to do it, which raised some optimism that some form of fudged compromise might come out of the weekend meeting between President’s Trump and Xi.”

On Bay Street, investors got the latest reading on the health of the Canadian economy. Statistics Canada said GDP grew at an annual rate of 2 per cent in the third quarter, in line with market forecasts but slower than the 2.9-per-cent growth rate seen in the prior quarter. The agency said strength was seen in mining and petroleum refineries in the latest three-month period. Growth in household spending, however, slowed. In September, the final month of the quarter, GDP edged down 0.1 per cent after seven straight months of growth.

On the corporate front, Ski-Doo maker BRP Inc. reported its latest quarterly results. BRP’s adjusted earnings came in at $1.04 a share, ahead of the Thomson Reuters Eikon analyst estimate of 98 cents. Net income totalled 92 cents a share, up from 67 cents a year earlier. Third-quarter revenue rose 13 per cent to $1.39-billion.

On Wall Street, Marriott International said Friday that the Starwood guest reservation database was breached, potentially exposing information on as many as 500 million guests. Marriott said an investigation showed an unauthorized party had copied and encrypted information. Marriott shares were down nearly 6 per cent in premarket trading.

Overseas, European markets turned slightly negative after a mixed start with the pan-European STOXX 600 trading down 0.53 per cent. Auto and resource stocks were among the losers as focus turns to the G20 meeting. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.71 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 0.64 per cent and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.47 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended the last session of the month up 0.40 per cent, while the broader Topix gained 0.48 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.21 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.81 per cent. New figures released Friday showed growth in China’s factory sector stalled for the first time in two years in November as new orders slowed. The official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), slid to 50 in November, from 50.2 a month earlier. The latest reading fell short of market forecasts and marked the weakest reading in 28 months.

Commodities

Crude prices were weaker with rising inventories levels continuing to offset expectations that OPEC and its allies will move to cut production next month. Brent crude was trading in a day range of US$58.70 to US$59.93. West Texas Intermediate had a range of US$50.53 to US$51.79. Both had had their worst month in a decade in November, with prices falling by more than 20 per cent.

“Oil prices continue to remain on the soft side, pressured by a further build in U.S inventories,” OANDA analyst Dean Popplewell said. “Fearing a glut, OPEC is considering supply cuts when it next meets on Dec. 6, although some members like Iran are expected to resist any voluntary reductions. Even the Saudis are caught between Trump and needing high oil prices. But, on a positive note, Russia is signaling that a production cut is likely, and a potential boost for crude prices.”

Figures released earlier this week showed U.S. crude stocks rose by 3.6 million barrels last week. U.S. crude production, meanwhile, is at a record high of 11.7 million barrels.

A Reuters poll released Friday showed oil analysts are growing more pessimistic about the prospects of a price rally next year. A survey of 38 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude to average US$74.50 a barrel in 2019, lower than the US$76.88 outlook last month. The poll predicted Brent would average US$73.20 in 2018, in line with the US$73 average so far this year. Of the 32 contributors who participated in both the October and November polls, 16 cut their 2019 average price forecast for Brent, Reuters said.

Gold prices were little changed as the U.S. dollar drifted ahead of the G20. Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,221.80 per ounce in morning trading in Europe. U.S. gold futures inched 0.2 per cent lower to US$1,221.70 an ounce. Gold looked set to post its second consecutive monthly gain in November.

“Ahead of the U.S open, gold prices remain range-bound overnight as the ‘big’ dollar treads water after President Donald Trump sent mixed signals about the prospects for a trade deal with Beijing on the weekend,” Mr. Popplewell noted.

In other metals, palladium hit a record high of US$1,194.50 , bolstered by a market shortage.

“The key aspect for the palladium market is the very large scale structural deficit. What you’ve seen recently is more investors getting attracted to it as it hits fresh record highs,” Capital Economics’ Ross Strachan told Reuters.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was weaker but off early lows after a reading on economic growth in the third quarter matched analysts forecasts but the monthly figure in September sowed a decline after seven months of gains. The loonie was sitting near the midpoint of the day’s range of 75.04 US cents to 75.33 US cents shortly after the release of the quarterly and monthly figures.

Statscan said the economy grew at an annual rate of 2 per cent in the third quarter. That was in line with market expectations but slower than the 2.9-per-cent pace seen in the second quarter of the year. In the final month of the third quarter, growth fell 0.1 per cent, the agency said.

“Canada had a mediocre third quarter, with some troubling details for what lies ahead, as business investment spending fell and the quarter ended with a decline in September,” CIBC’s Avery Shenfeld said in a note. He said the third-quarter figure was “marginally better” than Bank of Canada forecasts but the September decline marked a “poor hand off” for the fourth quarter.

“These aren’t the sort of numbers that back a rate hike in December, and we’ll need to see much better results for October, and at least a hint of good news on oil, to support our call for a January hike,” he said. “Risks are growing towards pushing that next hike further into 2019.”

The U.S. dollar index, meanwhile, advanced 0.2 per cent to 96.99 in early going. The index hit a one-week low during the previous session with minutes from the most recent Fed meeting suggested that the central bank was coming close to the end of its run of rate hikes. The minutes followed similar dovish comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell earlier in the week.

“The U.S. dollar has stabilized after a slipping sharply yesterday as expectations about future U.S. interest rate rises shift to the downside,” Mr. Hewson said. “Next month’s December rate pretty much remains a done deal, however expectations around 2019 have shifted markedly, and last nights Fed minutes appear to confirm that assessment, even though they predate Fed chairman Jay Powell’s comments earlier this week.”

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 3.013 following the Fed minutes. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 3.308 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

The United States has filed criminal charges against British entrepreneur Mike Lynch over the US$11-billion sale of Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard seven years ago, accusing him of making false statements that inflated the value of the software group. The charges filed in a court in San Francisco carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and include 14 counts of conspiracy and fraud. Mr. Lynch co-founded Autonomy in 1996 and served as its CEO. In 2011, the company was bought by HP in a move that was supposed to form the central part of the U.S. group’s move into software.

French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the Renault-Nissan alliance’s future with Japan’s prime minister at the G20 summit in Argentina on Friday, seeking to defuse a brewing diplomatic row over the balance of power inside the partnership. The auto alliance is facing the biggest test of its 19-year existence after the ousting of Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was arrested last week for suspected financial misconduct. Tokyo authorities on Friday approved the maximum 10-day extension of Ghosn’s detention, Japanese media said. Prosecutors have to file charges against Ghosn, 64, by Dec. 10 or arrest him on suspicion of fresh crimes to keep him in custody.

The Globe reports that mattress retailer Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has agreed to buy one of its biggest e-commerce competitors, Endy Sleep Inc., for up to $89-million. Endy, which was founded in 2015, makes its mattresses in Canada and ships for free across the country. It’s one of more than 100 “bed-in-a-box” retailers that sells primarily online, including major competitor Casper Sleep Inc. These startups have posed a significant threat to traditional mattress sellers such as Sleep Country.

Husky Energy said Friday that it has named Jeff Hart as its new chief financial officer. Before the appointment, Mr. Hart was vice-president, controller for Husky. He joined the company in 2010.

Amazon.com Inc said on Friday Apple Music will become available on its Echo smart speakers starting Dec. 17. Apple Music subscribers who own Echo devices will be able to listen to Apple Inc’s library of 50 million songs, Amazon said in a blog post. Earlier this month, Amazon said it would carry more Apple products globally in time for the holiday shopping season.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press