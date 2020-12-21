Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures sank early Monday as concerns over a new strain of COVID-19 offset a last-minute stimulus deal in Washington. Market European markets were down sharply in morning trading as countries began suspending travel from Britain. TSX futures fell with crude prices sharply lower.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all in the red ahead of the North American open, with the Dow and S&P off by more than 2 per cent. U.S. indexes are coming off a record run with the S&P 500 up more than 14 per cent on the year.
Sentiment was helped by news that a U.S. lawmakers had reached a long-sought coronavirus relief package over the weekend worth US$900-billion. The deal will deliver direct aid to Americans hit by the pandemic.
However, rising concern about a new strain of the coronavirus that spreads more easily rattled global markets. The mutated virus is thought to be 70 per cent more transmissible than the original strain, although officials also said there was no evidence that it caused a more severe illness. The emergence of the new strain sent London and parts of southeast England into lockdown and triggered travel bans from a number of countries, including Canada.
France shut its border to arrivals of people and trucks from the United Kingdom, closing off a key trade artery with mainland Europe.
“With respect to the restrictions in the U.K., things have gone from bad to worse,” CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.
“London and large swathes of south east England have entered Tier 4. The Scottish government is advising people not to enter the country, while Wales has heightened restrictions too. Rising case numbers because of the new Covid-19 strain brought about the new measures.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency response meeting on Monday to discuss international travel and the flow of freight in and out of Britain as COVID-19 cases surged by a record number for one day, according to Reuters.
On the corporate side, Tesla Inc. makes its debut as part of the S&P 500 on Monday after touching a record high on Friday.
The company becomes the most valuable ever admitted to Wall Street’s main benchmark and will account for 1.69 per cent of the index, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices’ analyst Howard Silverblatt. Tesla shares have jumped 700 per cent so far this year.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 2.44 per cent in morning trading with travel stocks taking a hit on the back of concerns over the new strain of COVID-19.
Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.84 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 2.63 per cent. France’s CAC 40 sank 2.81 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.18 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 0.72 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices sank in early going as renewed virus concerns again raised fears about demand as travel restrictions are imposed and many regions face further lockdowns.
The day range on Brent so far is US$49.47 to US$52.32. The range on West Texas Intermediate US$46.44 to US$48.61. Both benchmarks were down 5 per cent at last check.
The declines come after seven consecutive weeks of gains for crude prices.
A number of countries, including Canada, announced they would ban travel from Britain following the emergence of a new strain of the coronavirus. London and regions in the southeast of London were ordered in to lockdown.
“Friday’s impressive rally has more than reversed today, with prices...reacting to news of additional mobility restrictions and has more than offset relief over the passing of a $900-billion spending package in the U.S.,” Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said.
Rising U.S. rig count figures, viewed as an early indicator of output, rose last week, added further pressure on prices. Oilfield services company Baker Hughes said the number of rigs in service rose by eight to 346 for the week ended Dec. 18.
Gold prices, meanwhile, advanced on investor uncertainty.
Spot gold rose 0.9 per cent to US$1,896.56 per ounce, having earlier hit its highest since Nov. 9 at US$1,906.46. U.S. gold futures gained 0.8 per cent to US$1,904.20.
“The gold market will take a while to digest the closure of key seaports in the U.K. and the potential for further flight disruption elsewhere,” Mr. Innes said.
“There are freight routes available in and out of London, but food and medicine will be prioritized, so it is unclear how much space will be made for precious metals transit.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was down more than 1 per cent in early going as investors sought out the safer holdings.
The day range on the loonie is 77.28 US cents to 78.27 US cents. The loonie was last near the low end of that spread.
“The commodity currency grouping has had a tough morning,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
There were no major Canadian releases on Monday’s calendar. The next big release comes Wednesday with Statistics Canada’s report on October GDP.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of global currencies, rose after touching its lowest level in more than two years last week.
The U.S. dollar index gained 0.38 per cent to 90.625, after touching 89.723 on Thursday for the first time since April 2018, according to figures from Reuters.
Britain’s pound fell nearly 2 per cent against the U.S. dollar in morning trading before Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs an emergency response meeting to discuss international travel and the flow of freight in and out of Britain.
The euro also saw losses against the U.S. dollar, falling 0.74 per cent to US$1.2169. The euro, however, was up more than 1 per cent against the pound.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index
With Reuters and The Canadian Press