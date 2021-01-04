What every Canadian investor needs to know today

The S&P 500 and the Dow eased from record levels on the first trading day of the year on Monday as nerves over the outcome of runoff elections in Georgia this week countered optimism over a vaccine-driven recovery in the global economy. The TSX, however, was still in positive territory Monday morning, thanks to higher gold prices and overall strength in the materials sector.
The Dow was also dragged down by a near 3% fall in Boeing Co shares after Bernstein cut its rating to “underperform,” saying issues with MAX 787 could significantly hurt the U.S. planemaker’s free cash flow.
Market sentiment is still getting a boost by the removal of uncertainty tied to the Brexit agreement and U.S. fiscal stimulus. Both deals got done as 2020 reached its final days. And while COVID-19 rates continue to rise sharply in much of the developed world and hospitalization rates are hitting records, vaccines are being widely distributed on a global basis - even while the rollout hasn’t been as fast as first hoped.
In a major deal this morning, Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management said it has offered to take its commercial real estate arm Brookfield Property Partners LP private in a $5.9 billion deal. Brookfield Asset Management said it would offer $16.50 per for each Brookfield Property shares it does not already own.
The $16.50 per unit price represents a premium of 14.9% and 14.0%, respectively, to the closing price of the BPY units on the TSX and Nasdaq on December 31, 2020. Brookfield Property shares were up 16% in the opening minutes of today’s trading.
Despite the optimism over vaccines, investors are still sounding caution over the path of the virus, which continues to spread amidst the discovery of a new strain.
“The virus retains the upper hand for a while longer,” said Karl Steiner, chief quantitative strategist at SEB, noting that vaccinations have had an uneven start, characterized by vaccine shortages, vaccine resistance and delays.
Britain began vaccinating its population with the COVID-19 shot developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca on Monday.
With the lag between a full vaccine rollout and a global economic recovery, investors will count on central banks to keep money cheap.
“We continue to believe that equities have further room to rise in 2021 as monetary and fiscal stimulus measures provide a tailwind, and we anticipate significant earnings growth as the global economy recovers,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.
Equities
Commodities
Oil prices retreated from multi-month highs as the prospect an upsurge in the novel coronavirus will lead to tougher movement restrictions offset expectations OPEC and allied producers will decide on Monday to cap output at current levels for now.
Brent crude rose 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $51.86 a barrel at 1244 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 17 cents, or 0.4%, to $48.35 a barrel.
Both contracts rose sharply earlier in the session, with Brent trading at $53.33 a barrel, the highest since March 2020. U.S. crude touched $49.83 a barrel, the highest since February 2020.
“With WTI not able to reach the level of $50 per barrel, some profit taking might have set in,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.
“Also the likely extension of mobility restrictions across several European countries might have been a trigger causing oil prices to erase earlier gains. Market players will also closely track the outcome of today’s OPEC+ meeting.”
OPEC and allies, a group known as OPEC+, will meet on Monday. Most OPEC+ officials voiced opposition to increasing oil output from February when they met on Sunday, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Monday.
Currencies and bonds
The U.S. dollar is keeping to its recent weakening trend, as traders bet low U.S. interest rates and an eventual economic recovery will make it a laggard against other major currencies. Some short sellers are reportedly adding to bets against the greenback. This is leaving the loonie stronger in its wake this morning.
“The CAD has performed relatively firmly over the Christmas break, gaining around 1.5% since the 24th, to track its commodity cousins, the AUD and NZD fairly closely and out-perform its G7 peers,” said a note by Scotiabank this morning. “Firm commodity prices, risk appetite and the better than expected run of Canadian data reports ahead of the break have all helped lift the CAD—and extend the run lower in the USD to minor, new cycle lows today. The CAD rally does not look especially stretched from our point of view but we stress that the CAD does tend to wobble a little in the first quarter of the new calendar year. We expect any seasonal softness to remain limited to the 1.30 (76.9 cents US) zone at the moment and we still rather feel that modest USD gains are a sell.
Other corporate news
Tesla shares are up more than 2% after saying Saturday that it delivered 180,570 electric vehicles in the fourth quarter, beating its previous record as well as Wall Street expectations. The electric automaker produced 179,757 vehicles total. For the year, Tesla delivered 499,550 vehicles in 2020, slightly missing its most recent guidance of 500,000 vehicles.
Investment manager Fiera Capital Corp. says it is selling a pair of operations in the United States in two separate deals. The Montreal-based company says it has agreed to sell Bel Air Investment Advisors, its ultra high net worth private wealth platform, to Hightower Advisors. In the second deal, Fiera says it has completed the sale of Wilkinson Global Asset Management, its New York-based private wealth investment manager, to Wilkinson Global Capital Partners. The combined selling price for both transactions is about $81 million, excluding transaction costs, and is subject to a final working capital adjustment.
Economic news
Canadian factory activity expanded at its fastest pace on record in December as new orders and production climbed, while manufacturers grew more optimistic that output would continue to rise in 2021, data showed on Monday. The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 57.9 in December from 55.8 in November, the sixth straight month that the PMI was above the 50 threshold that marks expansion in the sector. It was the highest level for the index since the survey began in October 2010.
Activity in euro zone manufacturing increased at its fastest pace since mid-2018 last month, suggesting the bloc’s economy was less hard hit by the pandemic than earlier in the year. IHS Markit’s final euro zone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 55.2 in December from November’s 53.8, although that was below the initial 55.5 “flash” estimate.
Manufacturing activity expanded in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, according to PMI surveys, the latest indication manufacturers in Asia continue to bounce back from the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year. But a slowdown in China’s factory activity growth underscored the challenges. China’s Caixin/Markit PMI fell in December to 53.0 - its lowest level in three months - but stayed well above the 50 level.
Spending on U.S. construction projects increased 0.9% in November as strength in home building offset weakness in other parts of the construction industry. The November gain followed a bigger 1.6% rise in October and left construction spending up 4.4% through the first 11 months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, according to the Commerce Department. For November, spending on residential construction rose 2.7% with single-family construction surging 5.1 per cent while apartment construction was flat, according to the new data released Monday.
With files from Reuters