Futures tracking U.S. and Canadian main indexes scaled new highs on Friday, as investors counted on more economic stimulus to ride out a pandemic-led downturn ahead of the December jobs report on both sides of the border.
The U.S. and Canadian government data is expected to show labour market recovery slowed sharply in December, likely due to surging COVID-19 cases across the country. Canada is expected to lose a net 5,000 jobs, a much weaker reading than the 62,100 net new job gains in November. A net gain in jobs of 100,000 is expected south of the border, much less than November’s 245,000.
The S&P 500 closed above 3,800 points for the first time on Thursday as expectations of a bigger fiscal package and infrastructure spending under President-elect Joe Biden’s administration sparked demand for financial, industrial and material stocks. In Canada, the S&P/TSX Composite Index rose above 18,000 for the first time, officially recouping all losses it suffered amid the economic shock of the pandemic last February.
The Dow and the Nasdaq are on track for fourth straight weekly gains even as Congressional Democrats on Friday weighed impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time, two days after his false claims of election fraud helped encourage a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol.
In premarket trade, futures for the TSX 60 were up about 0.10% and 0.30% for the S&P 500.
In overseas trading, Japan’s Nikkei hit a three-decade peak, while U.S. Treasuries extended their steepest sell-off in months on Friday as investors looked beyond rising coronavirus cases and political unrest in the United States to focus on hopes for an economic recovery later in the year.
Europe’s Euro STOXX 600 opened up 0.7%, with Frankfurt’s index up 0.8% after German industrial output and exports rose in November.
“Investors are buying the end of an erratic Trump administration and looking forward to something new, which is a Biden presidency and the prospect of a significant spending programme,” said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss wealth manager Prime Partners.
“People are going for cyclical names and this is driving the market forward but there has to be care taken as this relies on a rebound in the economy in the coming quarters.”
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in almost 50 countries, rose 0.4%, extending its push into record territory and set to close out its best week since late November.
In Asia, South Korea’s Kospi led the way, charging 4% higher, its best daily showing in nearly seven months, while the Nikkei added 2.36%, hitting its highest level since August 1990.
Rising risk appetite weighed on bonds, with the benchmark 10-year bond yield scaling a fresh high since March. Ten-year notes yielded 1.1% on Friday, up from 1.017% on Thursday.
Cryptocurrency bitcoin hit a fresh all-time high, up 5% on the day to $41,530, topping Thursday’s high, prompted by surging demand from institutional and retail investors. Market watchers have said a pullback is likely following its recent run-up.
Equities
Commodities
Oil prices hit 11-month highs and were on track for a weekly gain on Friday, supported by Saudi Arabia’s pledge to cut output and a global stocks rally as investors looked beyond rising coronavirus cases.
In premarket trading, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is up 66 cents, or 1.3%, to $51.49, its highest level since late February. For the week, it’s on track for a more than 6% gain.
“The surprise Saudi cut is keeping bulls at the helm,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. “It will take a brave man to bet against the current bullish run of play.”
Saudi Arabia this week pledged extra, voluntary oil output cuts of one million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March as part of a deal under which most OPEC+ producers will hold production steady in the face of new coronavirus lockdowns.
However, analysts said oil prices could see a correction in coming months, if their rallies were not backed by stronger fuel demand.
Severe mobility restrictions around the world to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases still weighed on fuel sales, weakening the prospect of energy demand recovery in the first half of 2021.
Gold fell below the key $1,900 technical level on Friday and was on track for a weekly decline, pressured by gains in the dollar and Treasury yields ahead of U.S. nonfarm payroll data that could give further clues on the country’s economic health.
Spot gold dropped 1.3% to $1,887.66 per ounce by 1239 GMT and was down 0.6% for the week. U.S. gold futures shed 1.2% to $1,890.30.
“We can only see the dollar gaining from here followed by the yields, which are rising because markets are anticipating interest rates to go up on economic recovery prospects,” said Kunal Shah, head of research at Nirmal Bang Commodities in Mumbai.
Currencies and bonds
The loonie is up slightly this morning, and the greenback is generally steady against major currencies, as traders await the 830 a.m. (ET) jobs data. The expected soft Canadian jobs data “may serve to check the CAD’s performance somewhat,” said a note by Scotiabank strategists. “Much hinges on the USD’s reaction to the US data and how the broader risk mood shapes after 8.30ET, however. We remain constructive on the broader outlook for the CAD—current levels remain broadly in line with fundamentals, in our opinion and do not look stretched. However, some limited, corrective USD gains should not come as a surprise.”
Other corporate news
Micron Technology Inc rose 4.5% after the chipmaker forecast second-quarter revenue above estimates as a global shift to remote work and a recent uptick in 5G smartphone adoption drove demand for its chips.
U.S.-listed shares of Baidu Inc jumped 5.2% on plans to form a company to make smart electric vehicles, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Economic news
(830 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for December. A net gain in jobs of 100,000 is expected, much less than November’s 245,000. The unemployment rate is forecast at 6.8%, up from November’s 6.7%.
(830 a.m. ET) Canada employment report for December. The country is expected to lose a net 5,000 jobs, a much weaker reading than the 62,100 net new job gains in November. The unemployment rate is expected to rise to 8.6% from 8.5%
With files from Reuters