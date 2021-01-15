Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were lower Friday as investors weigh President-elect Joe Biden’s US$1.9-trillion stimulus plan and weigh earnings from some of that country’s biggest banks. Major European markets were also weaker. TSX futures were down with crude prices pulling back.
Futures tied to Wall Street’s main indexes were in the red across the board ahead of the North American open. The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq all posted modest losses on Thursday while the S&P/TSX Composite Index managed to squeeze out a small gain.
“Many investors continue to stand on the sidelines,” Axi market analyst Milan Cutkovic said. “President-elect Joe Biden unveiled his US$1.9-trillion stimulus plan. There were no major surprises, and a lot of it was already priced in.”
“Investors are now focused on how quickly the Biden administration can implement their plans and support the ailing US economy.”
Bank earnings will be at the forefront for Wall Street as investors go over results from Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.
JP Morgan said net income rose to US$12.1-billion, or $3.79 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$8.5-billion, or $2.57 per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.62 per share, according to Refinitiv.
In this country, Cogeco Inc. reported a 4.5 per cent increase in revenue in the latest quarter and quarterly earnings per share of $2.53. The cable company also said it expects mid-to-high growth in revenue and adjusted earnings and high single-digit growth in free cash flow for fiscal 2021.
Canadian investors will also get an update on this country’s housing market with December existing home sales and prices from the Canadian Real Estate Association. Those numbers are due just before the opening bell. Estimates are rises of 44 per cent and 15 per cent year-over-year, respectively.
Overseas, Europe’s major markets were weaker with the pan-European STOXX 600 down 0.76 per cent by afternoon. Germany’s DAX fell 0.91 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was down 1.08 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.78 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished the week’s last session down 0.62 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.27 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices fell in early going with worries about the impact of coronavirus lockdowns in China offsetting the boost from U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s new stimulus plan.
The day range on Brent is US$55.45 to US$56.50. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$52.82 to US$53.83. Brent gained 0.6 per cent on Thursday while WTI added about 1 per cent.
Brent looks headed for its first lower week in three while WTI is on track for its third straight weekly gain.
Sentiment was tempered Friday by a continued rise in COVID-19 infections in many regions of the world.
China reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months on Friday, capping a week that has resulted in more than 28 million people under lockdown and the country’s first death from the coronavirus in eight months, according to Reuters.
“We are entering a critical phase as oil remains sensitive to the news with negative implications for the demand recovery,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“How seamlessly the market shift from OPEC rally cry, out of the stimulus bounce and into the vaccine distribution lift- off-channel will be critical.”
He said vaccine distribution will eventually put more planes back in the air “which is the missing piece in the jigsaw puzzle and key to drawing down on the omnipresent product side of the equation.”
Friday’s declines were offset somewhat by news of Mr. Biden’s COVID-19 relief package as well as Chinese import figures released earlier in the week. Crude imports into China rose 7.3 per cent 2020, with record seen in two of four quarters.
Gold prices edged higher as the metal’s appeal as an inflation hedge rose in the wake of the U.S. stimulus plans.
Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,850.16 per ounce , while U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 per cent to US$1,848.60.
“The stimulus is going to be bullish for asset markets and with the Fed chair quashing any prospects of raising interest rates or dialing down bond buying anytime soon, gold is supported,” Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was lower on weaker risk sentiment while it U.S. counterpart gained against global currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 78.76 US cents to 79.13 US cents.
“Weaker risk appetite and a drop in energy prices (WTI is trading back under $53/barrel) is pulling the CAD lower again,” Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist with Scotiabank, said.
Investors will get Canadian home sales figures for December later Friday morning.
“Canadian existing home sales are expected to record yet another strong gain in December,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said.
“Early reports from local real estate boards showed that Canadians’ strong desire to own a home was not restrained by virus resurgence.”
On global markets, the U.S. dollar advanced while riskier currencies pulled back with the new U.S. stimulus plans helping offset COVID-19 concerns and increased tensions between the U.S. and china. The outgoing Trump administration heightened tensions with China by imposing sanctions on Chinese officials and companies, including an investment ban on nine additional companies
The dollar index is on track for its biggest weekly gain since November 2020, according to figures from Reuters.
The U.S. dollar index was at 90.458 versus a basket of currencies, up 0.2 per cent on the day. It was headed for a weekly gain of about 0.4 per cent.
The euro was down 0.3 per cent at US$1.2121.
The Australian dollar, seen as a proxy for risk, was down around 0.5 per cent at 0.7738 versus the U.S. dollar. The New Zealand dollar was also down around 0.6 per cent.
More company news
Citigroup Inc. reported a 7 per cent decline in fourth-quarter profit on Friday but easily beat Wall Street expectations, as an improving economic outlook allowed it to release cash it had previously set aside for bad loans. The New York-based bank earned $4.63-billion, or $2.08 a share, down from $5-billion, or $2.15 a share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected profit of $1.34 per share, according to Refinitiv data.
Wells Fargo & Co reported a higher quarterly profit on Friday, as stabilizing credit costs helped offset the hit from low-interest rates meant to prop up the ailing economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The San Francisco-based bank reported net income of $2.99-billion, or 64 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $2.87-billion, or 60 cents per share a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of 60 cents per share on average, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for December.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI Final Demand for December.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for January.
(9 a.m. ET) Canadian existing home sales and average prices for December.
(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for December.
(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for December.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for November.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for January.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press