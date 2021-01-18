Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
TSX futures were little changed early Monday as crude prices steadied and investors look ahead to the midweek rate decision from the Bank of Canada. Major European markets were mixed after a weaker start as concern over rising COVID-19 cases around the globe injects a degree of caution.
U.S. markets are closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All three major Wall Street indexes finished last week down with the Dow and Nasdaq both ending four weeks of gains.
In this county, investors are looking ahead to the Bank of Canada rate decision. While markets aren’t expecting a full quarter point rate cut, The Globe’s Mark Rendell reports that some are increasingly looking for a “microcut”. Recent comments from members of the bank’s governing council have fueled speculation that the central bank could deliver a cut of 0.10 per cent or 0.15 per cent.
Economists use the term microcut when the central bank drops rates in increments less than a typical quarter of a percentage point.
On the corporate side, shares of French grocer Carrefour were lower in Europe after Quebec convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. abandoned its US$20-billion takeover bid in the face of opposition from the French government.
The two companies said on the weekend that they would explore “opportunities for operational partnerships” instead.
Overseas, major European markets were mixed with the pan-European STOXX 600 flat in afternoon trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.22 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 0.11 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.23 per cent.
“European investors are poised for a sluggish start after a weaker close on Wall Street on Friday,” Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said. “The big miss on U.S. retail spending in December set a dour timbre on Friday and the much softer than expected data tone adds gravity to the US$1.9-trillion stimulus package President-elect Biden pushed forward last Thursday.”
Markets drew some support Monday from better-than-expected economic data out of China. China’s economy was reported to have grown 6.5 per cent in the fourth quarter, on a year earlier, topping forecasts of 6.1 per cent, according to Reuters.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.97 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.01 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices steadied in early going after pulling back from recent highs overnight with concern over a global rise in COVID-19 cases tempering sentiment.
The day range on Brent is US$54.49 to US$55.21. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$51.76 to US$52.47.
On Friday, both benchmarks fell more than 2 per cent.
Vaccine rollouts and production cuts from Saudi Arabia have bolstered prices recently with crude prices touching their best levels in nearly a year last week. However, spiking coronavirus cases in some regions continues to cause concern.
In China, where new COVID-19 infections have been rising, more than 28 million people are in lockdown as Beijing tries to avoid a resurgence of the virus, according to Reuters.
“Oil prices remain soggy on an unsavory combination of the stronger U.S. dollar and still surging pandemic lockdowns to stop the spread temporarily wilts the reflation trade,” Axi’s Stephen Innes said.
“There is a growing hesitation for risk markets to punch higher ahead of the inauguration day as first-day policy mixes and walk back of Trump’s executive order could lead to market confusion,” he noted.
Gold prices, meanwhile, rose after hitting the lowest level in more than a month, as prospects of a massive U.S. coronavirus relief aid outweighed a stronger U.S. dollar.
Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to US$1,836.29 per ounce, after falling to US$1,809.90, its lowest since Dec. 2. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4 per cent to US$1,836.80.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was weaker as risk sentiment faltered and the U.S. dollar held near a four-week high against global currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 78.13 US cents to 78.58 US cents.
Investors will get Canadian housing starts figures early Monday, although markets are more focused on Wednesday’s Bank of Canada rate decision.
“We do not think that a move lower in the effective lower bound (e.g. from 25 basis points to 10 basis points) will be required at the moment given the improved medium-term outlook,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist for RBC, said.
“Despite the improved projection, we do not expect the BoC to move the forward guidance timeline from 2023 to late 2022.”
Through the week, Canadian investors will also get wholesale, manufacturing and retail sales figures.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index steadied after touching a one-month high and last traded at 90.857, its highest level since Dec. 21.
The euro dipped to a six-week low of US$1.2066.
More company news
A South Korean court sentenced Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee to two and a half years in prison on Monday, which could delay the group’s ownership restructuring following the death of Lee’s father in October. Lee, the country’s most powerful businessman at age 52, had served one year in prison for bribing an associate of former President Park Geun-hye when an appeals court suspended it in 2018; a year later, the Supreme Court ordered him retried. His prison time will count against his latest sentence.
Economic news
(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for December. Analyst estimate is an annualized rate decline of 6.5 per cent.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press